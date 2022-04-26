U.S. markets close in 3 hours 6 minutes

Fnac Darty: Availability of documentation for the Shareholders' Meeting

Fnac Darty
·3 min read
  • GRUPF
Fnac Darty
Fnac Darty

PRESS RELEASE

Information regarding the arrangements for taking part in the combined general meeting of May 18, 2022

Conditions for obtaining or consulting the documents prepared for the meeting

The shareholders of the Company are invited to participate in the Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 4.30 pm (Paris time) at ESPACE DU CENTENAIRE – 189, rue de Bercy – 75012 Paris.

The general meeting will be broadcast live here (in French only) and a replay will also be available on the Company’s website www.fnacdarty.com.

Proxy/postal voting forms must be received by CACEIS Corporate Trust by Saturday, May 14, 2022 at the latest. In addition, the Votaccess online voting platform has been open since 9 a.m. on Monday, May 2, 2022 and will remain open until 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 (Paris Time).

The preliminary notice of meeting containing the agenda and the proposed resolutions has been published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO – French bulletin of legal notices) dated April 13, 2022 (Bulletin n°44) and the notice of meeting will be published in the BALO and in a journal of legal notice on May 2, 2022. All those documents and information related to this general meeting will be made available to shareholders in accordance with the legal and regulatory provisions in force. Documents and information provided for by Article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code are made available on the website of Group (www.fnacdarty.com section Investors / Shareholders / Documents relating to the General Meetings / May, 18th 2022 Combined General Meetings), as of today.

In accordance with applicable regulatory provisions:

  • Registered shareholders can, until the fifth day (inclusive) before the meeting, request from the Company to receive the documents referred to in Articles R.225-81 and R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code, including at their request, by way of an electronic mail. For holders of bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the presentation of a certificate of attendance in the bearer share accounts kept by the empowered intermediary;

  • All shareholders can consult the documents referred to in Articles L.225-115 and R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code at the Company's registered office.

Shareholders are entitled to submit written questions before the general meeting. Any questions should be submitted, (preferably by email to actionnaires@fnacdarty.com or by registered letter with confirmation of receipt sent to the Company’s registered office), no later than the fourth business day before the date of the general meeting, namely Thursday, May 12, 2022 included. They must be accompanied by a certificate of registration.

About Fnac Darty www.fnacdarty.com

Operating in 13 countries, Fnac Darty is a European leader in the retail of entertainment and leisure products, consumer electronics and domestic appliances. The Group, which has more than 25,000 employees, had a multi-format network of 957 stores at the end of 2021 and is ranked as one of the most visited e-commerce site in France (almost 27 million unique visitors per month on average) with its three merchant sites, fnac.com, darty.com and natureetdecouvertes.com. A leading omnichannel player, Fnac Darty’s revenue was more than €8 billion in 2021, approximately 26% of which was realized online. For more information: www.fnacdarty.com

CONTACT

ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

Stéphanie Laval

stephanie.laval@fnacdarty.com
+33 (0)1 55 21 52 53

Marina Louvard

marina.louvard@fnacdarty.com
+33 (0) 1 72 28 17 08

Attachment


