U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,535.43
    -1.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,369.09
    -74.71 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.52
    +32.32 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.86
    -0.43 (-0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.60
    -9.10 (-0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    24.74
    -0.07 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1871
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3829
    -0.0034 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8400
    +0.1480 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,613.18
    +1,360.82 (+2.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,352.60
    +54.87 (+4.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,187.18
    +48.83 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,659.89
    +531.78 (+1.83%)
     

Fnac Darty: Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Fnac Darty
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Ivry, September 6th, 2021

Regulated information

INFORMATION ON THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES

Statement in compliance with article L. 233-8 II of the French commercial code and article 223- 16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF – Autorité des marchés financiers)

Stock Market

Euronext Paris

ISIN Code:

FR0011476928


Date

Total number of shares composing the share capital of the company

Total number of gross voting rights



Total number of net voting rights (*)

08/31/2021

26,761,118

26,761,118

26,702,618

(*) Net = After deduction of the shares deprived of voting right

In accordance with Article 9 of the Company's Articles of Association, any physical or legal person, acting alone or in concert, who comes to hold, or ceases to hold, directly or indirectly, a percentage of the company's capital or voting rights equal to or greater than 3% or any multiple of 1% above 3%, is required to inform the company by registered letter with return receipt requested within the time limit provided for in Article R. 233-1 of the French Commercial Code (i.e., as of today, at the latest before the close of trading on the fourth trading day following the day on which the shareholding threshold is crossed).

Under the terms of the twentieth resolution of the General Meeting of 29 May 2015, it was decided not to grant any double voting rights as instituted by law 2014-384 of 29 March 2014.

CONTACT

ANALYSTS /
INVESTORS

Marina Louvard

marina.louvard@fnacdarty.com
+33 (0)1 72 28 17 08

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Has AT&T Stock Gotten Too Cheap?

    Telecom company AT&T (NYSE: T) recently ended its journey into digital content, which began in 2015 when it bought DIRECTV for $49 billion, and later bought Time Warner for another $85 billion in 2018. Investors never liked the progress AT&T made with video; the stock is down more than 30% over the past five years. AT&T is now spinning off its Warner Media business, combining with Discovery to form a stand-alone company.

  • If You're Retired, Consider Buying These 5 Stocks

    As an investor, retirement likely means you're looking for a combination of safety, income, and some growth potential in your portfolio. These stocks deliver in all three areas.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    In last week's article on three stocks to avoid, I predicted that Chewy (NYSE: CHWY), Carnival (NYSE: CCL), and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) would have a rough few days. Chewy stock went to the dogs after a disappointing quarterly report. "We've seen other providers of pet supplies, food, and meds languish after reporting earlier this earnings season, and it's hard to be optimistic that Chewy will break the mold this week," I argued last week, and I was right.

  • GE May Sell Another Piece of Its Power Business

    The industrial conglomerate is looking to further downsize GE Power by selling its nuclear turbines business.

  • 5 Winning Stocks That Can Make American Workers Rich by Retirement

    There are a lot of ways for American workers to build wealth. If you invest in great companies and allow your investment thesis to play out over many years, if not decades, stocks have the power to make the American worker rich.

  • BMW Orders Up $24 Billion of Batteries as EV Demand Grows

    (Bloomberg) -- BMW AG has boosted orders for battery cells to keep pace with accelerating demand for electric cars that made up more than 11% of deliveries during the half of the year. The German carmaker now has contracts for more than 20 billion euros ($23.8 billion) of batteries, up from 12 billion euros previously, Chief Executive Officer Oliver Zipse said in an interview. The cells are destined for i4 sedans, iX sport utility vehicles and other models BMW is producing through 2024. The comp

  • Bull run on Wall Street leaves bankers warning over risks of stock market sell-off

    Overheated markets are poised for a retreat amid concerns about inflation and flagging growth, according to signals from Wall Street.

  • Ark Invest Tesla Stock Price Target May Be Outrageous, But Elon Musk Says It Is Worth $3,000 A Share 'If They Execute Really Well'

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has told its employees that he agrees with Cathie Wood-led ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) that Tesla is worth $3,000 a share "if they execute really well". What Happened: In a recent interview, Cathie Wood said that her base case on Tesla is $3,000 a share. "Our estimate for Tesla's success has gone up. The main reason for that is their market share. So instead of going down from year-end 2017 to today, it has actually gone up fairly dramatically," Woo

  • A shock is headed for the housing market

    The Biden-Harris administration has made it clear it has no plans for another extension of the mortgage forbearance program, which is set to lapse on Sept. 30.

  • Investors love to boast about their great stock picks, but beware of those who use fancy math to calculate their gains

    After more than 40 years of rigorously auditing the performance of investment advisers, I have learned that over the long term, buying and holding an index fund that tracks the S&P 500 (SPX) or other broad index nearly always comes out ahead of all other attempts to do better, such as market timing or picking particular stocks, ETFs and mutual funds. What I wanted to measure was how these newsletter portfolios performed in the immediately succeeding year.

  • 4 Metrics Behind MongoDB's Soaring Stock Price

    The big pop came as investors digested the company's outstanding fiscal second-quarter results. MongoDB's top line grew 44% year over year, rising to $199 million. Notably, 44% growth marked a significant acceleration from the 39% growth the company posted in the prior quarter.

  • 3 Top AI Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Looking for a great way to invest in artificial intelligence? Nicholas Rossolillo (DigitalOcean): I was first drawn to this stock because of its focus on small businesses and aspiring digital entrepreneurs. Cloud computing and all of its ancillary tech like AI (which is often handled at a remote data center and delivered via an internet connection) can be expensive to implement -- and tricky to figure out how to make work.

  • 3 Game-Changing Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 to $1 Million by 2035

    This trio of businesses is a great way to profit from the long-term trends of e-commerce, streaming video, and programmatic advertising.

  • These are the most important things to check on a stock’s quote page before deciding whether to buy or sell

    There's a lot more to glean from a MarketWatch stock quote page than just the price and the change from the previous session. In fact, price may be one of the least useful pieces of information.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest is always making moves. Let's go over some of the star fund manager's noteworthy buys on Friday.

  • 3 Tech Hardware Stocks to Buy After Earnings

    After their last earnings reports, Applied Materials, Arista Networks, and Nvidia are still great long-term buys.

  • Should You Invest in AMC Stock Right Now?

    AMC Entertainment Group (NYSE: AMC) has many investors curious. The stock inspires many headlines, and AMC is a source of frequent discussion on social media sites and discussion forums. AMC stock is up nearly 2,000% in 2021, and it has some people asking themselves if they are missing out on the ride of a lifetime.

  • Will Corsair Gaming Be the Next GameStop?

    Retail investors are taking an interest in this gaming hardware stock, and trading volume recently surged.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $300 in Right Now

    Last Thursday, Sept. 2, was business as usual for the stock market. The broad-based S&P 500 notched its 54th record close this year, and has now gone more than nine months without a 5% pullback. For example, there's never been a rolling 20-year period where the S&P 500 has delivered negative total returns, including dividends.

  • How Much Of Barrick Gold Corporation (TSE:ABX) Do Institutions Own?

    Every investor in Barrick Gold Corporation ( TSE:ABX ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large...