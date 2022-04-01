Fnac Darty

Scope Ratings upgrades Fnac Darty's credit rating from BBB- to BBB, consolidating its position in the “Investment grade” category

Fnac Darty announces that Scope has upgraded the Group’s long-term credit rating to BBB with a stable outlook. This rating enables the Group to consolidate its “Investment grade” positioning.

This upgrade follows that of Standard & Poor's on March 22 and is a sign of full recognition of the Group's financial strength and the robustness of its business model in a context marked by two years of health crisis.

Fnac Darty is now rated BBB, BB+ and Ba2 by Scope Ratings, Standard & Poor's and Moody's respectively, all three with a stable outlook.

Jean-Brieuc Le Tinier, Chief Financial Officer of Fnac Darty, declared: " This upgrade of Fnac Darty's credit rating by the Scope Ratings agency, together with that of S&P, validates the relevance of the Group's strategy, as well as its sound financial management thanks to a long-term maturity profile in line with the cash-flow generation capacities announced during the Everyday strategic plan. "

CONTACTS

ANALYSTS / INVESTORS



Stéphanie Laval stephanie.laval@fnacdarty.com



+33 (0) 1 55 21 52 53 Marina Louvard marina.louvard@fnacdarty.com



+33 (0)1 72 28 17 08

Attachment



