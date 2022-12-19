U.S. markets open in 6 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,885.00
    +6.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,179.00
    +51.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,357.00
    +12.25 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,777.60
    +3.40 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.65
    +0.36 (+0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.30
    +3.10 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.40
    +0.07 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0632
    +0.0043 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.62
    -0.21 (-0.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2188
    +0.0048 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8320
    -0.8470 (-0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,729.31
    -28.66 (-0.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    384.26
    -21.22 (-5.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,332.12
    -94.05 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,237.64
    -289.48 (-1.05%)
     

Fnac Darty secures the refinancing of its bond issue maturing in 2024

Fnac Darty
·2 min read
Fnac Darty
Fnac Darty

Fnac Darty secures the refinancing

of its bond issue maturing in 2024

In a context of increased financial market volatility, Fnac Darty has chosen to secure the refinancing of its next major bond debt maturity of 300 million euros maturing in May 2024 well in advance.

The Group announces that it has put in place an additional undrawn bank credit line, in the form of a Delayed Drawn Term Loan (DDTL) of 300 million euros, which can be drawn only once and only to repay the bond loan maturing in 2024. This new line is based on a bank contract with conditions similar to those of the existing RCF credit line of 500 million euros. This line of credit will have a maturity of 3 years, in case of a drawdown, which can be extended by 2 years. Moreover, this new credit facility includes a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) component that will permit the Group to improve its financing terms if the designated targets aligned with the strategic goals of the strategic plan Everyday, are achieved.

Thanks to this option, the Group can thus maintain the bond line until its maturity in May 2024 while benefiting from the low initial annual coupon of 1.875%, and thus secure its level of financial expenses.

Jean-Brieuc Le Tinier, Fnac Darty Chief Financial Officer, stated: "The successful implementation of this new credit line, not yet drawn, demonstrates the confidence of our financial partners in the Group’s strategy. This financing operation allows the Group to maintain financial flexibility and agility in the choice of its financing options while continuing to optimize the average cost of its debt."

***

BNP Paribas, BBVA, Belfius Bank, Bred, CaixaBank, CIC, Crédit Agricole CIB, La Banque Postale, Natixis CIB and Société Générale acted as lending banks. Crédit Agricole CIB and Natixis CIB coordinated the transaction.
Rothschild&Co and Bredin Prat acted as advisors to Fnac Darty, White and Case as advisors to the banking partners.

CONTACTS

ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

Stéphanie Laval

stephanie.laval@fnacdarty.com
+33 (0)1 55 21 18 74

PRESS

 

 

Audrey Bouchard

audrey.bouchard@fnacdarty.com
+33 (0)1 55 21 59 25

 

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Long-Term Investors Will Be Rewarded’: Oppenheimer Suggests 3 Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain these days, and that’s uncertainty. Markets remain volatile, as a series of data releases have investors somewhat unsure whether high inflation, rising interest rates, or a possible recession – or perhaps all three at once – will come to dominate the forecasts. The result: day-to-day price swings and sharp changes that make predictions a risky business. Not every economist, however, is willing to throw in the towel, and the difficult market environment hasn’t put the scare o

  • Insiders pour millions into these 3 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    Stocks saw out the week on the backfoot once again. Initially buoyed at the start of the week by the better-than-expected inflation data, come Wednesday and the Fed signaling rates are set to go higher until it is clear inflation has been tamed, the mood soured again, shifting back to the bearish trends on offer most of the year. So, these are uncertain times. Volatility is the ruling force in the markets, and investors are looking for some signal that will indicate just which stocks are attract

  • Where stocks could be years from now (and what they could do in the next few weeks)

    Stocks tumbled last week, with the S&P 500 falling 2.1%. The index is now up 7.7% from its October 12 closing low of 3,577.03 and down 19.7% from its January 3 closing high of 4,796.56.

  • Will AT&T or Verizon Cut Their Dividends In 2023?

    If you're screening for high dividend-yielding stocks, it's likely Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and AT&T (NYSE: T) have come to your attention. Verizon is currently yielding an eye-popping 7%, and AT&T yields slightly less at 5.8%. Let's find out if investors have a reason to worry about the dividend payout of these two.

  • Want to Add Some Upside to Your Passive Income? Buy These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    Most dividend-paying companies send a fixed amount to their investors each quarter. While that income variability isn't for everyone, the upside potential can appeal to investors willing to take on a bit more risk. Three stocks currently offering big-time income streams with upside potential are  Blackstone (NYSE: BX), BHP Group (NYSE: BHP), and Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN).

  • Tesla Shareholder Frustration Turns Into Revolt Against Elon Musk

    The company led by Elon Musk had a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion on Dec. 31, 2021. The market value is only slightly over $474 billion, meaning that nearly $640 billion of stock market capitalization evaporated in 12 months. Tesla's stock is currently trading at $150.23, which represents a 57.4% year-on-year drop.

  • Tesla's New Factory Location Revealed

    The electric vehicle maker is expected to make an announcement this week, according to Bloomberg News.

  • Alphabet’s GOOG vs. GOOGL: What’s the Difference?

    Learn the difference between the GOOG and GOOGL stock ticker symbols for Alphabet (the company formerly known as Google).

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Yelp Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Real-Money Funds Dump $100 Billion of Stocks on Rebalancing

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s biggest money managers are set to unload up to $100 billion of stocks in the final few weeks of the year, adding to a selloff that’s snowballed since Jerome Powell’s unequivocal message that policymakers will press on with aggressive tightening at the risk of job cuts and a recession.Most Read from BloombergMusk Asks Twitter Users Whether to Step Down as ChiefTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Trillion-Dollar Growth Stocks to Buy Before They Soar

    The stock market downturn won't last forever, so buy these two high-quality companies while they're discounted.

  • Rising car repossessions trend warning sign for economy, report says

    The number of car repossessions across the United States is on the rise and expected to continue into the new year. Some industry experts say it is a sign of the economy.

  • 10 Best Battery Stocks To Buy Heading Into 2023

    In this article, we discuss 10 best battery stocks to buy heading into 2023. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Battery Stocks To Buy Heading Into 2023. As the automobile sector transitions towards electric vehicles, battery demand is increasing. The battery industry will advance due to gigafactory […]

  • Individual Investors Hang On in Wild Year for Stocks While Pros Sell

    During the wildest year for global markets since 2008, individual investors have been doubling down on stocks. U.S. equity mutual and exchange-traded funds, which are popular among individual investors, have attracted more than $100 billion in net inflows this year, one of the highest amounts on record in EPFR data going back to 2000. Hedge funds, meanwhile, have been paring how much risk they are taking in stocks or making outright bets that major U.S. indexes will tumble.

  • 10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now for Long Term

    In this article, we take a look at 10 best cheap stocks to buy now for long term. If you want to see more best cheap stocks to buy now for long term, go directly to 5 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now for Long Term. To many investors, a cheap stock isn’t a stock […]

  • 6 Stocks Warren Buffett Completely Exited in 2022

    Despite being an active buyer this year, Buffett's company Berkshire Hathaway also sold several of its holdings as it repositioned its portfolio.

  • Why Investors Shouldn't Be Surprised By Pfizer Inc.'s (NYSE:PFE) Low P/E

    Pfizer Inc.'s ( NYSE:PFE ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 9.6x might make it look like a buy right now compared...

  • China's COVID surge hits Beijing trading floors, Shanghai finance hub

    COVID-19 is sweeping through trading floors in Beijing and spreading fast in the financial hub of Shanghai, with illness and absence thinning already light trade and forcing regulators to cancel a weekly meeting vetting public share sales. Many banks and asset managers have dusted off plans devised to cope with previous COVID crises, injecting another layer of unpredictability into currency and stock markets, where the outlook is clouded by a rocky exit from strict health curbs. Internal surveys by several big asset managers and banks suggest more than half of their employees in Beijing, the epicentre of the virus surge, have tested positive.

  • These Three Stocks Offer Steady Dividend Income -- and High Yields

    Here are attractive choices for retirees and others who live off the income that their investments generate.

  • Dow Jones Futures: After Stock Market Rally's Ugly Outside Week, Here's What To Do

    The market rally started strong, but sold off hard in a big outside week. Apple, Tesla dived. Leading stocks tumbled. Here's what to do.