FNBO has closed its bank branch on Mulberry Street as part of an ongoing analysis of branches and customer needs.

The branch, located at 1520 E. Mulberry St., was formerly Western States Bank but became First National Bank of Omaha after the two merged in 2022.

With the merger, FNBO expanded its footprint to eight states including Colorado, western Nebraska and eastern Wyoming.

No other branch closures are planned, FNBO spokesperson Sally Christensen said. FNBO owns the Mulberry building and will put it on the market, Christensen said.

FNBO has existing branches including on Oak Street, North College Avenue, South Timberline Road, Drake Road and CSU as well as ATMs throughout the city.

"When we bring on new branches ... we analyze which branches are best," Christensen said. "Oak and College are nearby."

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: FNBO closes one of its Fort Collins bank branches