FNMPC and Miawpukek First Nation will work together to increase equity participation in LNG Newfoundland & Labrador project

Representing the first ever First Nations equity project in an offshore energy project in Newfoundland and Labrador

Photo

Left to right Premier Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador Shayne McDonald, Miawpukek First Nation Chief Mi’sel, Miawpukek First Nation Chief Sharleen Gale, FNMPC Leo Power, LNG NL Minister Parsons, Minister of Industry, Energy and Technology, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The First Nations Major Projects Coalition (FNMPC) and Miawpukek First Nation (MFN) are proud to announce plans to work together towards increased equity participation in the LNG Newfoundland & Labrador Limited project (LNG NL), representing the first ever First Nations equity participation in an offshore energy project in Newfoundland and Labrador. Additionally, the equity participation agreement provides valuable contracts and exciting long term jobs for the Miawpukek community.



Since July 2021, FNMPC has been engaged by Miawpukek First Nation and Miawpukek Horizon Maritime Services Ltd., a business partnership in which Miawpukek First Nation is the majority shareholder, to provide technical advice, coordination, and support to the LNG Newfoundland & Labrador project. FNMPC’s services played a key role in bringing the project forward to today’s signing of the Project Framework Agreement which affirms the principals of cooperation and good faith to advance the project on behalf of all parties.

“Miawpukek First Nation, through our Miawpukek Horizon Maritime Services Ltd. partnership, is proud and very excited to be an equity partner in LNG NL,” said Chief Misel Joe, Miawpukek First Nation. “Producing some of the world’s cleanest LNG aligns well with the values of our First Nation. Furthermore, the benefits by way of own source revenue generation and the jobs this project will create for our community members is significant and a big part of our plan for self-sufficiency. Our inclusion in

this project is historical, transformational, and an example of how the offshore energy industry, Canada, and Newfoundland and Labrador are truly embracing and giving effect to reconciliation.”

“FNMPC is pleased to be providing capacity support and assistance to Miawpukek First Nation for progressing the LNG NL project,” said Chief Sharleen Gale, Chair of FNMPC. “Today’s announcement highlights what can happen when First Nations have access to the capacity and resources they need to implement their vision and become equity partners of major projects.”

“The LNG Newfoundland & Labrador project presents a substantial and game changing opportunity for Miawpukek Horizon,” added Shayne McDonald, Director of Miawpukek Horizon Maritime Services. “Between opportunities as a preferred vendor and the long term escort vessel contract, this means meaningful well-paying employment opportunities for Indigenous seafarers operating the most environmentally and technologically advanced vessels in the world.”

“Now is the time to develop Newfoundland and Labrador’s vast reserves of offshore natural gas,” said Leo Power, CEO of LNG NL. Liquefying the gas allows for transportation to export markets in Europe and beyond and will help reduce global greenhouse gas emissions as the gas can replace more carbon intensive energy sources such as coal. “LNG NL will produce some of the world’s cleanest LNG,” he added, “because our facility will be powered by renewable hydroelectricity from our province.”

About Miawpukek First Nation:



The Miawpukek First Nation (MFN) is a Mi’kmaq community located at Conne River on the Southwest coast of Newfoundland. It is 560 kilometers from St. John’s or 125 kilometers from Gander, Newfoundland. The Miawpukek Reserve at Conne River covers some 13 square miles. Most of the residents of Conne River live along a sloping hill overlooking the Bay d’Espoir Water shed area. The Miawpukek First Nation was officially recognized as a Band for the purposes of the Indian Act in 1984. Lands occupied by the Mi’kmaq at Conne River were officially set aside as a Federal Indian Reserve in 1987. Since the Miawpukek First Nation organized itself formally in 1973, it has pursued economic development initiatives with the goal of becoming self-sufficient.

Since 2000, the Miawpukek First Nation has pursued the commercial fisheries as an economic opportunity in its adjacent waters in fishing area 3PS. Currently, the Band owns 22 44’11’’ fishing enterprises. The aforementioned business units serve to create revenues for the Miawpukek First Nation and to employ its members. The Miawpukek First Nation has a high level of accountability and on annual basis reports to its members in assembly regarding its yearly activity and expenditures.

Amongst the regional office of Indigenous services Canada, Miawpukek First Nation is considered one of the most successful administrative Bands in the Atlantic Region and at the fore front of pursuit of self governance. Economic development and a sustainable economy is considered by the Miawpukek First Nation a key component of its strategic goals.

About FNMPC:

The First Nations Major Projects Coalition (FNMPC) is a non-profit organization comprised of 70+ Indigenous communities that span across Canada. FNMPC members recognize that we are stronger together and was established to promote the shared interests of our members.

Advancing major projects is the core of FNMPC’s service delivery. FNMPC’s technical team is active in supporting our member communities with tools, capacity supports, and advice related to corporate structures and benefit sharing models, as well as tools to promote environmental protection and impact assessment.

About LNG Newfoundland & Labrador Limited:

LNG Newfoundland & Labrador Limited is a Newfoundland and Labrador-owned and operated corporation focused on permitting and developing LNG infrastructure needed to monetize significant stranded natural gas in the Jeanne d’Arc Basin, offshore Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Project requires a centralized offshore gas hub, a pipeline, and natural gas liquefaction facilities and export terminal at Grassy Point, Placentia Bay, NL.

About Miawpukek Horizon Maritime Services:

Miawpukek Horizon Maritime Services is a company that has evolved from a relationship that started with the recruitment and development of First Nations seafarers from the Miawpukek First Nation, as Horizon Maritime sought to expand its seafarer network and further diversify its workforce.

Miawpukek seafarers have become valued members of the Horizon Maritime team and strong relationships between Miawpukek Tribal Council and Horizon Maritime principals have developed as a result.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/752f19c8-7e3b-4593-8ab5-eaf48e255ace



