Foam-based Beauty and Personal Care Products Market to Record 7.3% CAGR, Innovation and Portfolio Extension Leading to Product Premiumization will Drive Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foam-based Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Facts at a Glance-
Total Pages: 120
Companies: 10+ – Including AMOREPACIFIC Group Inc., Amway Corp., Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, CHANEL Ltd., Chatters Ltd. Partnership, Colgate Palmolive Co., Coty Inc., Dr. Babor GmbH and Co. KG, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson, Kao Specialties Americas LLC, LOreal SA, Essity Aktiebolag, Groupe Clarins, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Oriflame Holding AG, The Avon Co., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC among others.
Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; product insights and news; value chain analysis; parent market analysis; and vendor landscape
Segments: Distribution channel (offline and online) and product (skincare, haircare, male grooming, bath, baby and child care, and other)
Geographies: North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
According to the recent market study by Technavio, Foam-based Beauty and Personal Care Products Market size is expected to increase by USD 2.04 billion from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 7.3%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers and opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenarios, future market trends, market size and estimations, and major investment pockets.
Vendor Insights
The foam-based beauty and personal care products market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product innovation to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:
Coty Inc. - The company offers foam-based beauty and personal care products under the brand name Kylie Skin.
Essity Aktiebolag - The company offers foam-based beauty and personal care products under the brand name Tork.
Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - The company offers foam-based beauty and personal care products under the brand name Dial.
Regional Market Outlook
The foam-based beauty and personal care products market share growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The US is the key country for the market in the region. However, market growth in North America will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The launch of innovative products, the growing use of online platforms to shop for BPC products, and the rising awareness and adoption of organic foam-based BPC products will drive the foam-based beauty and personal care products market growth in the region during the forecast period.
Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market
Foam-based Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Driver:
The rising disposable income encourages people to spend on BPC products. Vendors are focusing on improving their R&D operations and pricing strategies. Product premiumization provides them the opportunity to earn high profit margins.
Foam-based Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Trend:
Manufacturers are focusing more on organic foam-based BPC products. These products are free from harmful ingredients such as sulfate and formaldehyde and adhere to high standards. Hence, vendors are introducing new lines of foam-based products.
Foam-based Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Challenge:
Counterfeit products are made of low-quality ingredients and can have a harmful impact on the health of consumers. The penetration of e-commerce has further propelled the sales of counterfeit products. Moreover, the price of counterfeit products is low. The rising number of counterfeit products will have a negative impact on the sales and pricing strategies of genuine vendors.
Foam-based Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.3%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 2.04 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
7.04
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 31%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and Brazil
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
AMOREPACIFIC Group Inc., Amway Corp., Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, CHANEL Ltd., Chatters Ltd. Partnership, Colgate Palmolive Co., Coty Inc., Dr. Babor GmbH and Co. KG, Essity Aktiebolag, Groupe Clarins, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson, Kao Specialties Americas LLC, LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Oriflame Holding AG, The Avon Co., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period
