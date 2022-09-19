Foam-based Beauty and Personal Care Products Market to Record 7.3% CAGR, Innovation and Portfolio Extension Leading to Product Premiumization will Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foam-based Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Facts at a Glance-

According to the recent market study by Technavio, Foam-based Beauty and Personal Care Products Market size is expected to increase by USD 2.04 billion from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 7.3%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers and opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenarios, future market trends, market size and estimations, and major investment pockets.

Vendor Insights

The foam-based beauty and personal care products market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product innovation to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

Coty Inc. - The company offers foam-based beauty and personal care products under the brand name Kylie Skin.

Essity Aktiebolag - The company offers foam-based beauty and personal care products under the brand name Tork.

Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - The company offers foam-based beauty and personal care products under the brand name Dial.

Regional Market Outlook

The foam-based beauty and personal care products market share growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The US is the key country for the market in the region. However, market growth in North America will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The launch of innovative products, the growing use of online platforms to shop for BPC products, and the rising awareness and adoption of organic foam-based BPC products will drive the foam-based beauty and personal care products market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market

Foam-based Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Driver:

The rising disposable income encourages people to spend on BPC products. Vendors are focusing on improving their R&D operations and pricing strategies. Product premiumization provides them the opportunity to earn high profit margins.

Foam-based Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Trend:

Manufacturers are focusing more on organic foam-based BPC products. These products are free from harmful ingredients such as sulfate and formaldehyde and adhere to high standards. Hence, vendors are introducing new lines of foam-based products.

Foam-based Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Challenge:

Counterfeit products are made of low-quality ingredients and can have a harmful impact on the health of consumers. The penetration of e-commerce has further propelled the sales of counterfeit products. Moreover, the price of counterfeit products is low. The rising number of counterfeit products will have a negative impact on the sales and pricing strategies of genuine vendors.

Foam-based Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.3% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.04 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.04 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AMOREPACIFIC Group Inc., Amway Corp., Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, CHANEL Ltd., Chatters Ltd. Partnership, Colgate Palmolive Co., Coty Inc., Dr. Babor GmbH and Co. KG, Essity Aktiebolag, Groupe Clarins, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson, Kao Specialties Americas LLC, LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Oriflame Holding AG, The Avon Co., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Skincare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 haircare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Male grooming - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Bath - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.8 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Coty Inc.

11.4 Essity Aktiebolag

11.5 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

11.6 Johnson and Johnson

11.7 Kao Specialties Americas LLC

11.8 LOreal SA

11.9 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

11.10 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

11.11 The Procter and Gamble Co.

11.12 Unilever PLC

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

