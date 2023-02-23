Foam-based weaponry toy market size is set to grow at a CAGR of 5.64 % by 2027, Increasing adoption of multi-channel marketing and promotional strategies by vendors is an emerging trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global foam-based weaponry toy market size is estimated to increase by USD 24,256.7 million between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.64%. The report also includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 65,343.03 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on the historic market data from 2017 to 2021 - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Foam-Based Weaponry Toy Market 2023-2027

Foam-based weaponry toy market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global foam-based weaponry toy market is concentrated, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer foam-based weaponry toy in the market are Anstoy, Buzz Bee Toys Inc., Gel Blaster LLC, Gelstorm, Hasbro Inc., KidzLane, Prime Time Toys International, Splat r ball LLC, and ZURU Inc. and others.

The global foam-based weaponry toy market is concentrated and the vendors are adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Vendor Offerings -

Anstoy: The company offers foam based weaponry toy such as Anstoy M416 Gel Blaster, and Anstoy AK47 Gel Blaster Milsim.

Buzz Bee Toys Inc.: The company offers foam based weaponry toy such as Adventure Force.

Gel Blaster LLC: The company offers foam based weaponry toy such as Surge and Starfire.

Gelstorm: The company offers foam based weaponry toy such as Gelstorm Blaster Red.

Foam-based weaponry toy market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution Channel (Offline and Online).

The offline segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The concertation of offline distribution channels helps manufacturers of foam-based weaponry toys to achieve efficient product distribution practices and reduce sales and distribution costs. This is because offline distribution channels provide an opportunity for buyers to test the toys before making a purchase, which is not the case with the online channel. Hence, the above-mentioned factors are expected to drive the growth of the offline distribution channel in the global foam-based weaponry toy market during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global foam-based weaponry toy market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global foam-based weaponry toy market.

North America is estimated to account for 44% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US is the largest market in North America. In recent years, the market in Canada has witnessed an increase in the demand for low as well as high-end toys. Mid-priced toys have witnessed restrained market sales and growth, leading to discounted sales. However, the increased discounted sales of mid-priced toys have led to an increase in sales volume growth in the market. Moreover, the key distribution channel in the market in Canada is toy stores.

Foam-based weaponry toy market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers - The increasing demand for toy guns from children and teenagers is notably driving the market growth. Children and teenagers always have small impressions of the adult world, and toy guns, including foam guns, are no exception. One of the biggest advantages of toy guns is that they provide free play that encourages creativity and expression. Play weapons provide structure, form, and purpose for play. Toy guns can also help children and young people learn new things, develop their imagination and improve their creative skills. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Key Trends - Increasing adoption of multi-channel marketing and promotional strategies by vendors is an emerging trend in the market. Sellers invest heavily in marketing and advertising their products. The focus is on engaging consumers, enhancing brand relevance, and brand awareness, and driving consumers to stores or shopping websites. In addition, the increasing penetration of the internet, smartphones, and tablets have provided consumers with easy access to a wide range of products and information to help them make smart purchasing decisions for their children. These factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The increased popularity of digital and e-games is a major challenge impeding the market. The popularity of digital and electronic games is growing rapidly across the globe. They are increasingly replacing outdoor toys and games. Games and animations on desktop computers, consoles, and mobile phones easily attract children. Low consumer loyalty to outdoor toys and games, and the adoption of various popular physical games in the digital game platform hinder sales of outdoor toys and games. Due to the increasing use of smartphones, the number of mobile games is likely to increase during the forecast period. Thus, the growing popularity of digital e-games poses a major threat to the growth of the global foam gun toys market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this foam-based weaponry toy market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the foam-based weaponry toy market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the foam-based weaponry toy market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the foam-based weaponry toy market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of foam-based weaponry toy market vendors

Foam-Based Weaponry Toy Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 150 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.64% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 24,256.7 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Anstoy, Buzz Bee Toys Inc., Gel Blaster LLC, Gelstorm, Hasbro Inc., KidzLane, Prime Time Toys International, Splat r ball LLC, and ZURU Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

