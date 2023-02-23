U.S. markets closed

Foam-based weaponry toy market size is set to grow at a CAGR of 5.64 % by 2027, Increasing adoption of multi-channel marketing and promotional strategies by vendors is an emerging trend - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global foam-based weaponry toy market size is estimated to increase by USD 24,256.7 million between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.64%. The report also includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 65,343.03 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on the historic market data from 2017 to 2021 - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Foam-Based Weaponry Toy Market 2023-2027

Foam-based weaponry toy market – Vendor Analysis
Vendor Landscape - The global foam-based weaponry toy market is concentrated, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer foam-based weaponry toy in the market are Anstoy, Buzz Bee Toys Inc., Gel Blaster LLC, Gelstorm, Hasbro Inc., KidzLane, Prime Time Toys International, Splat r ball LLC, and ZURU Inc. and others.

The global foam-based weaponry toy market is concentrated and the vendors are adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Vendor Offerings -

  • Anstoy: The company offers foam based weaponry toy such as Anstoy M416 Gel Blaster, and Anstoy AK47 Gel Blaster Milsim.

  • Buzz Bee Toys Inc.: The company offers foam based weaponry toy such as Adventure Force.

  • Gel Blaster LLC: The company offers foam based weaponry toy such as Surge and Starfire.

  • Gelstorm: The company offers foam based weaponry toy such as Gelstorm Blaster Red.

  • For Details on vendor and its offerings – Buy the report!

Foam-based weaponry toy market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution Channel (Offline and Online).

  • The offline segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The concertation of offline distribution channels helps manufacturers of foam-based weaponry toys to achieve efficient product distribution practices and reduce sales and distribution costs. This is because offline distribution channels provide an opportunity for buyers to test the toys before making a purchase, which is not the case with the online channel. Hence, the above-mentioned factors are expected to drive the growth of the offline distribution channel in the global foam-based weaponry toy market during the forecast period.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global foam-based weaponry toy market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global foam-based weaponry toy market.

  • North America is estimated to account for 44% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US is the largest market in North America. In recent years, the market in Canada has witnessed an increase in the demand for low as well as high-end toys. Mid-priced toys have witnessed restrained market sales and growth, leading to discounted sales. However, the increased discounted sales of mid-priced toys have led to an increase in sales volume growth in the market. Moreover, the key distribution channel in the market in Canada is toy stores.

Get a glance of the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise – Download a Sample Report

Foam-based weaponry toy market – Market Dynamics
Leading Drivers - The increasing demand for toy guns from children and teenagers is notably driving the market growth. Children and teenagers always have small impressions of the adult world, and toy guns, including foam guns, are no exception. One of the biggest advantages of toy guns is that they provide free play that encourages creativity and expression. Play weapons provide structure, form, and purpose for play. Toy guns can also help children and young people learn new things, develop their imagination and improve their creative skills. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Key Trends - Increasing adoption of multi-channel marketing and promotional strategies by vendors is an emerging trend in the market. Sellers invest heavily in marketing and advertising their products. The focus is on engaging consumers, enhancing brand relevance, and brand awareness, and driving consumers to stores or shopping websites. In addition, the increasing penetration of the internet, smartphones, and tablets have provided consumers with easy access to a wide range of products and information to help them make smart purchasing decisions for their children. These factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The increased popularity of digital and e-games is a major challenge impeding the market. The popularity of digital and electronic games is growing rapidly across the globe. They are increasingly replacing outdoor toys and games. Games and animations on desktop computers, consoles, and mobile phones easily attract children. Low consumer loyalty to outdoor toys and games, and the adoption of various popular physical games in the digital game platform hinder sales of outdoor toys and games. Due to the increasing use of smartphones, the number of mobile games is likely to increase during the forecast period. Thus, the growing popularity of digital e-games poses a major threat to the growth of the global foam gun toys market during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this foam-based weaponry toy market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the foam-based weaponry toy market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the foam-based weaponry toy market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the foam-based weaponry toy market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of foam-based weaponry toy market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports: 

The toy market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.42% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 26.16 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (outdoor toys and dolls, building sets and puzzles, action figures and vehicles, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The educational toys market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 16,043.98 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by age group (0-4 years, 4-8 years, and above 8 years), product (academic toys, cognitive toys, motor skill toys, and other toys), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America)..

Foam-Based Weaponry Toy Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

150

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.64%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 24,256.7 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.23

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 44%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Anstoy, Buzz Bee Toys Inc., Gel Blaster LLC, Gelstorm, Hasbro Inc., KidzLane, Prime Time Toys International, Splat r ball LLC, and ZURU Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global foam-based weaponry toy market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Action mechanism Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Action Mechanism

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Action Mechanism

  • 7.3 Air powered - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Direct plunger - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Battery operated - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Flywheel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by Action Mechanism

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Anstoy

  • 12.4 Buzz Bee Toys Inc.

  • 12.5 Gel Blaster LLC

  • 12.6 Gelstorm

  • 12.7 Hasbro Inc.

  • 12.8 KidzLane

  • 12.9 Prime Time Toys International

  • 12.10 Splat r ball LLC

  • 12.11 ZURU Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Foam-Based Weaponry Toy Market 2023-2027
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/foam-based-weaponry-toy-market-size-is-set-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-5-64--by-2027--increasing-adoption-of-multi-channel-marketing-and-promotional-strategies-by-vendors-is-an-emerging-trend---technavio-301751737.html

SOURCE Technavio

