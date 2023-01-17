U.S. markets open in 4 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,003.50
    -14.75 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,319.00
    -97.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,549.25
    -58.75 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,888.90
    -9.20 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.57
    -0.29 (-0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,907.80
    -13.90 (-0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    -0.25 (-1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0818
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5110
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.05
    +1.22 (+6.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2206
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.8620
    +0.4210 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,155.20
    +283.69 (+1.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.24
    +50.18 (+11.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,843.14
    -16.93 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,138.68
    +316.36 (+1.23%)
     

Foam-based weaponry toy market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation- Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the foam-based weaponry toy market size is estimated to grow by USD 24,256.7 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.64% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Foam-Based Weaponry Toy Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Foam-Based Weaponry Toy Market 2023-2027

For more Insights on market size Request a sample report

Global foam-based weaponry toy market - Five forces
The global foam-based weaponry toy market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

  • Bargaining Power of Buyers

  • The threat of New Entrants

  • Threat of Rivalry

  • Bargaining Power of Suppliers

  • Threat of Substitutes

  • Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!

Global foam-based weaponry toy market – Customer landscape 

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global foam-based weaponry toy market - Segmentation assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channel (offline and online) and action mechanism (air-powered, direct plunger, battery operated, flywheel, and others)

  • The offline segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The concertation of offline distribution channels helps manufacturers of foam-based weaponry toys to achieve efficient product distribution practices and reduce sales and distribution costs. This is because offline distribution channels provide an opportunity for buyers to test the toys before making a purchase, which is not the case with the online channel. Hence, the above-mentioned factors are expected to drive the growth of the offline distribution channel in the global foam-based weaponry toy market during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global foam-based weaponry toy market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global foam-based weaponry toy market.

  • North America is estimated to account for 44% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US is the largest market in North America. In recent years, the market in Canada has witnessed an increase in the demand for low as well as high-end toys. Mid-priced toys have witnessed restrained market sales and growth, leading to discounted sales. However, the increased discounted sales of mid-priced toys have led to an increase in sales volume growth in the market. Moreover, the key distribution channel in the market in Canada is toy stores.

Download a Sample Report

Global Foam-Based Weaponry Toy Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

  • The increasing demand for toy guns from children and teenagers is notably driving market growth. 

  • Children and teenagers always have small impressions of the adult world, and toy guns, including foam guns, are no exception.

  • One of the biggest advantages of toy guns is that they provide free play that encourages creativity and expression. Play weapons provide structure, form, and purpose for play.

  • Toy guns can also help children and young people learn new things, develop their imagination and improve their creative skills.

  • Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • Increasing adoption of multi-channel marketing and promotional strategies by vendors is an emerging trend in the market. Sellers invest heavily in marketing and advertising their products.

  • The focus is on engaging consumers, enhancing brand relevance, brand awareness, and driving consumers to stores or shopping websites.

  • In addition, the increasing penetration of the internet, smartphones, and tablets have provided consumers with easy access to a wide range of products and information to help them make smart purchasing decisions for their children.

  • These factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

  • The increased popularity of digital and e-games is a major challenge impeding the market. The popularity of digital and electronic games is growing rapidly across the globe. They are increasingly replacing outdoor toys and games.

  • Games and animations on desktop computers, consoles, and mobile phones easily attract children.

  • Low consumer loyalty to outdoor toys and games, and the adoption of various popular physical games in the digital game platform hinder sales of outdoor toys and games.

  • Due to the increasing use of smartphones, the number of mobile games is likely to increase during the forecast period.

  • Thus, the growing popularity of digital e-games poses a major threat to the growth of the global foam gun toys market during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Foam-Based Weaponry Toy Market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the foam-based weaponry toy market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the foam-based weaponry toy market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the foam-based weaponry toy market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of foam-based weaponry toy market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The toy market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.42% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 26.16 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (outdoor toys and dolls, building sets and puzzles, action figures and vehicles, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The educational toys market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 16,043.98 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by age group (0-4 years, 4-8 years, and above 8 years), product (academic toys, cognitive toys, motor skill toys, and other toys), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Foam-Based Weaponry Toy Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

150

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.64%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 24,256.7 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.23

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 44%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Anstoy, Buzz Bee Toys Inc., Gel Blaster LLC, Gelstorm, Hasbro Inc., KidzLane, Prime Time Toys International, Splat r ball LLC, and ZURU Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global foam-based weaponry toy market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Action mechanism Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Action Mechanism

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Action Mechanism

  • 7.3 Air powered - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Direct plunger - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Battery operated - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Flywheel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by Action Mechanism

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Anstoy

  • 12.4 Buzz Bee Toys Inc.

  • 12.5 Gel Blaster LLC

  • 12.6 Gelstorm

  • 12.7 Hasbro Inc.

  • 12.8 KidzLane

  • 12.9 Prime Time Toys International

  • 12.10 Splat r ball LLC

  • 12.11 ZURU Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Foam-Based Weaponry Toy Market 2023-2027
Global Foam-Based Weaponry Toy Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/foam-based-weaponry-toy-market-2023-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-five-forces-model-market-dynamics-and-segmentation--technavio-301721127.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Didi Wins Approval to Restart New User Registration for Ride-Hailing Service

    Didi Global said it obtained approval from the Chinese cybersecurity regulator to resume new user registration for its ride-hailing service.

  • Carmakers signal end of shortages after two years of runaway prices

    The world’s biggest car maker is ramping up production after three years of disruption, adding to hopes of cheaper cars and shorter waiting times for drivers.

  • 'They ain't seen nothing yet': President Biden’s feud with oil companies heats up again as the industry fires back. But could it end up just burning you?

    Or is it just hot air?

  • Salary range disclosures backfire after government push

    Some job postings that have surfaced amid California’s push for pay transparency feature broad compensation ranges. Its transparency law went into effect this month.

  • Davos 2023: Palantir CEO predicts hiring while preparing for economic slowdown

    Palantir Technologies Inc is still looking to grow its headcount even as it scrutinizes its spending and confronts economic uncertainty, its chief executive told Reuters. The U.S. software company in 2023 expects to add a couple hundred people to its roughly 3,500 staff, in line with prior years of expansion just as peers in the technology industry are firing people, CEO Alex Karp said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. Vociferously contrarian, the company for years planned for war, political upheaval and a souring economy - though not a pandemic, "the only disaster I think we did not predict," Karp said, joking that Palantir had "a basement filled with things prepared (but) no masks."

  • 3 Tech Stocks Approved by Warren Buffett

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett used to have a reputation for being somewhat averse to the technology sector. Through his years of market-crushing performance, the famously successful investor generally preferred to put his company's money behind businesses with streamlined models operating in relatively simple industries, and tech companies have a reputation for complexity. In fact, Berkshire has more equity holdings in technology companies than any other sector -- and by a substantial margin.

  • Goldman Sees ‘Bullish Concoction’ for Global Commodities

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities have the strongest outlook of any asset class in 2023, with a perfect macroeconomic environment and critically low inventories for almost every key raw material, according to the head of commodities research at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wan

  • India Now Buying 33 Times More Russian Oil Than a Year Earlier

    (Bloomberg) -- India bought a record amount of Russian oil last month, with the country importing a whopping 33 times more than a year earlier. Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyThe world’s third-biggest crude importer purchase

  • Bitcoin Surge Causes Over $500M in Liquidations, Highest in 3 Months

    Crypto markets regained the $1 trillion capitalization mark for the first time since November.

  • Indonesia close to EV deals with BYD Group and Tesla - minister

    Indonesia is finalising agreements with China's automaker BYD Group and U.S. carmaker Tesla to invest in electric vehicle (EV) production facilities in the Southeast Asian country, a senior cabinet minister said on Tuesday. Indonesia is aggressively promoting investment into batteries and EVs at home to take advantage of its rich nickel resources.

  • Exxon set to order 5th Guyana oil vessel, sizing up more blocks

    Exxon Mobil Corp. is preparing to approve its fifth oil production project in Guyana and is considering taking additional exploration acreage, the head of its Guyanese operations, Alistair Routledge, told Reuters in an interview. The efforts would add significantly to the $30 billion committed thus far by Exxon and Guyana partners Hess Corp and CNOOC Ltd. The latest development will cost about 27% more than the last, a new estimate showed, reflecting inflation and the larger scope of the project. The consortium aims to pump 1.2 million barrels of oil and gas per day by 2027 from all the developments, according to Hess, nearly triple last year's peak output.

  • Norway’s Gas Bonanza Set to Boost Already Gigantic Oil Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- Norway’s windfall natural gas revenue drove the nation’s exports to a record last year in a boon for its $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsMicrosoft to Add ChatGPT to Azure Cloud Services ‘Soon’The Nordic cou

  • Toyota says it could produce 10.6 million vehicles in 2023

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp on Monday said it could produce as many as 10.6 million vehicles this year, while warning of downward risk to its projection from the possible impact of issues such as parts supply shortages and COVID-19. The car giant said that it saw a downside risk of about 10% on that baseline production volume - a value which did not constitute a formal production target for this calendar year - on risks such as shortages in chips supply or the spread of COVID-19. The purpose of disclosing the baseline figure was to make it easier for suppliers to draw up management plans, a Toyota executive said.

  • China Posts Record Fossil Fuel Output as Security Trumps Climate

    (Bloomberg) -- Fossil fuel production in China soared in 2022, with coal and gas hitting record highs, as environmental targets took a back seat to energy security after a tumultuous year for prices. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsMicrosoft to Add ChatGPT

  • Qualcomm: A Rare Technology Value Play

    With the stock and the semiconductor sector out of favor, here's why these shares are a compelling buy.

  • Elon Musk, Tesla Poised for Trial Over Tweets Proposing to Take Car Maker Private

    Plaintiff alleges Mr. Musk’s tweets about a potential deal, which never materialized, cost investors billions.

  • Oil Steadies as Investors Zero In on Chinese Demand Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied as traders looked to a revival in Chinese demand this year after data showed that the economy fared better than expected last quarter.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsMicrosoft to Add ChatGPT to Azure Cloud Services ‘Soon’Global b

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Lenovo Group, HP, Dell Technologies and Apple

    Lenovo Group, HP, Dell Technologies and Apple are part of the Zacks top Analyst Blog.

  • Exclusive-Indian, European oil firms evaluating bids for Guyana blocks

    Guyana's upcoming bidding round for offshore areas has caught the interest of top energy companies from Asia to Europe, according to people familiar with the matter, even as the government continues to work out terms for the auction. The South American country wants to quickly expand its oil industry and recruit developers to counterbalance an Exxon Mobil Corp-led consortium that now controls all production. The Exxon group has outlined plans to install at least seven vessels to tap more than 11 billion barrels discovered to date.

  • Twitter is auctioning off the relics of its buzzy startup era

    Twitter has put up for auction hundreds of “surplus” goods from its corporate headquarters.