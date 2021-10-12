U.S. markets closed

Foam Blowing Agents Market records a CAGR of 6.29% by 2025|17000+ Technavio Reports

·4 min read

Foam blowing agents market will have Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema SA, and Daikin Industries Ltd. as major participants during 2021-2025

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The foam blowing agents market is expected to grow by USD 294.56 million from 2021 to 2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the foam blowing agents market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Attractive Opportunities in Foam Blowing Agents Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

To uncover more information on foam blowing agents market, Download Sample Now!

The COVID-19 impact report on foam blowing agents market offers pre as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

The recovery process involves various phases including:-

  • Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

  • Focusing on agile execution of proposed and approved changes.

  • Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Download our sample report to unlock information on upcoming trends and challenges that will have a far-reaching effect on market growth.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports a year and view 3 reports every month.

Top 3 Vendor Analysis of Foam Blowing Agents Market

  • Akzo Nobel NV -The company offers foam blowing agents for thermoplastics and shoe soles applications.

  • Arkema SA - The company offers Forane brand blowing agents that are used for insulation in appliances and construction.

  • Daikin Industries Ltd. - The company is offering HCFC-142b blowing agent for PS and polyethylene foam.

Foam Blowing Agents Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Type

  • Application

  • Geography

The foam blowing agents market is driven by the growing demand for foam blowing agents from the automotive and construction industries. In addition, the increasing use of PU foams in sandwich panels, and the rising demand for methylal in manufacturing PU foams are expected to trigger the foam blowing agents market toward witnessing a decelerating CAGR of over 6.29%.
Related Reports :

Polymer Foam Market -The polymer foam market size has the potential to grow by USD 71.03 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. Download a free sample report now!

Polyethylene (PE) Foam Market - The polyethylene foam market size is expected to grow by USD 2.19 billion and record a CAGR of 6% during 2020-2024. Download a free sample report now!

Foam Blowing Agents Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.29%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 294.56 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.27

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 61%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema SA, Daikin Industries Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corp., Foam Supplies Inc., Harp International Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., LANXESS AG, Sumitomo Corp., and The Chemours Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/foam-blowing-agents-market-records-a-cagr-of-6-29-by-202517000-technavio-reports-301397295.html

SOURCE Technavio

