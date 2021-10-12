Foam Blowing Agents Market records a CAGR of 6.29% by 2025|17000+ Technavio Reports

Foam blowing agents market will have Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema SA, and Daikin Industries Ltd. as major participants during 2021-2025

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The foam blowing agents market is expected to grow by USD 294.56 million from 2021 to 2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the foam blowing agents market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Attractive Opportunities in Foam Blowing Agents Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The COVID-19 impact report on foam blowing agents market offers pre as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

The recovery process involves various phases including:-

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

Focusing on agile execution of proposed and approved changes.

Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Top 3 Vendor Analysis of Foam Blowing Agents Market

Akzo Nobel NV -The company offers foam blowing agents for thermoplastics and shoe soles applications.

Arkema SA - The company offers Forane brand blowing agents that are used for insulation in appliances and construction.

Daikin Industries Ltd. - The company is offering HCFC-142b blowing agent for PS and polyethylene foam.

Foam Blowing Agents Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Type

Application

Geography

The foam blowing agents market is driven by the growing demand for foam blowing agents from the automotive and construction industries. In addition, the increasing use of PU foams in sandwich panels, and the rising demand for methylal in manufacturing PU foams are expected to trigger the foam blowing agents market toward witnessing a decelerating CAGR of over 6.29%.

Foam Blowing Agents Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.29% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 294.56 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.27 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 61% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema SA, Daikin Industries Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corp., Foam Supplies Inc., Harp International Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., LANXESS AG, Sumitomo Corp., and The Chemours Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

