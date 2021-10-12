Foam Blowing Agents Market records a CAGR of 6.29% by 2025|17000+ Technavio Reports
Foam blowing agents market will have Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema SA, and Daikin Industries Ltd. as major participants during 2021-2025
NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The foam blowing agents market is expected to grow by USD 294.56 million from 2021 to 2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the foam blowing agents market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
The COVID-19 impact report on foam blowing agents market offers pre as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.
The recovery process involves various phases including:-
Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.
Focusing on agile execution of proposed and approved changes.
Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Top 3 Vendor Analysis of Foam Blowing Agents Market
Akzo Nobel NV -The company offers foam blowing agents for thermoplastics and shoe soles applications.
Arkema SA - The company offers Forane brand blowing agents that are used for insulation in appliances and construction.
Daikin Industries Ltd. - The company is offering HCFC-142b blowing agent for PS and polyethylene foam.
Foam Blowing Agents Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Type
Application
Geography
The foam blowing agents market is driven by the growing demand for foam blowing agents from the automotive and construction industries. In addition, the increasing use of PU foams in sandwich panels, and the rising demand for methylal in manufacturing PU foams are expected to trigger the foam blowing agents market toward witnessing a decelerating CAGR of over 6.29%.
Foam Blowing Agents Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.29%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 294.56 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
7.27
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 61%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema SA, Daikin Industries Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corp., Foam Supplies Inc., Harp International Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., LANXESS AG, Sumitomo Corp., and The Chemours Co.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
About Us
