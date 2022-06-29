U.S. markets open in 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,823.50
    -2.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,957.00
    +24.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,653.50
    -20.75 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,737.20
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.61
    +1.85 (+1.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.40
    +11.20 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    21.01
    +0.14 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0530
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1450
    -0.0610 (-1.90%)
     

  • Vix

    28.82
    +1.87 (+6.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2166
    -0.0019 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4730
    +0.3450 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,024.15
    -953.39 (-4.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    432.20
    -17.86 (-3.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,312.78
    -10.63 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,804.60
    -244.87 (-0.91%)
     

Foam Blowing Agents Market Size Worth $1.9 Billion by 2030 | CAGR: 4.8%: AMR

Allied Market Research
·4 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Rise in population and increase in average disposable income drive the development of the construction industry in developing countries, which in turn has propelled the global foam blowing agents market. Based on product type, the hydrocarbons segment contributed to the major share in 2020. By region, on the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR by 2030.

Portland, OR, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global foam blowing agents market was estimated at $1.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $1.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.

Rise in population and increase in average disposable income drive the development of the construction industry in developing countries, which in turn, has propelled the global foam blowing agents market. On the other hand, several pollution control measures introduced by governments in different regions impede the growth to some extent. However, developments of the furniture industry has paved the way for a number of opportunities in the industry.

Download Sample PDF (179 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1850

Covid-19 Scenario-

  • The strict government regulations toward the shutdown of transportation sector have led to increase in difficulty in the procurement of the raw materials, which impacted the global foam blowing agents market negatively.

  • Scarcity of skilled labor force at the manufacturing sites aggravated the market condition even more.

The global foam blowing agents market is analyzed across applications, product type, and region.

Based on applications, the polyurethane segment contributed to nearly half of the total market revenue in 2020, and is projected to lead the trail by 2030. The polyurethane segment, moreover, would exhibit the CAGR of 45.9% during the forecast period. The other segments studied in the report include polystyrene and polyolefins.

Request the Covid19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1850?reqfor=covid

Based on product type, the hydrocarbons segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the total market revenue each in 2020, and is projected to lead the trail by 2030. The hydrochlorofluorocarbons segment, on the other hand, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.62% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2020, garnering nearly half of the global market. The same region would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.3% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces studied in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global foam blowing agents market report include Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Exxon Mobil Corporation (U.S.), Harp International Ltd. (U.K.), E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Company (U.S.), ZEON Corporation (Japan), Arkema S.A. (France), Haltermann GmbH (Germany), Solvay S.A. (Germany), Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan), and Sinochem Group (China). These market players have adhered to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/foam-blowing-agents-market/purchase-options

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |           

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • India Forced to Ship In Gasoline, Diesel as Shortages Arise

    (Bloomberg) -- Global energy markets that have thrown up plenty of anomalies in 2022 as flows get rerouted and prices jump just saw a fresh quirk: India, typically Asia’s leading gasoline and diesel exporter, has been forced to step up imports of the fuels.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetTesla Lays Off About 200 Autopi

  • Tesla Cuts 200 Autopilot Workers as It Closes California Site

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. laid off hundreds of workers on its Autopilot team as the electric-vehicle maker shuttered a California facility, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetTesla Lays Off About 200 Autopilot Workers, Most of Them HourlyNATO Expansion Moves Ahead With Finland,

  • Pay Fewer Taxes on Your Retirement Income With This Withdrawal Strategy

    Looking to pay fewer taxes on your hard-earned retirement income and extend the life of your savings? Doing so may be easier and simpler than you expected. For retirees with assets spread across various buckets, from taxable investment accounts to … Continue reading → The post Pay Fewer Taxes on Your Retirement Income With This Withdrawal Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Top Natural Gas Stocks for Q3 2022

    These are the natural gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q3 2022.

  • Tesla workers are returning to office only to find there aren’t enough desks or parking spots for them

    Weeks after Elon Musk's in-office mandate, Tesla workers find they have nowhere to park their seats or cars at work. Managers are telling them to WFH.

  • Oil Tanker Is Stopped by U.S. in Transit From Russian Port to New Orleans

    The ship carrying oil products was chartered by a Swiss-based commodities trader that said it complied with sanctions against Russia.

  • OPEC, Allies Struggle to Meet Oil Production Targets

    As President Biden prepares to go to Saudi Arabia, OPEC members say the cartel and its allies have fallen far behind on their oil-production targets and are in their weakest position in recent years to help tame high crude prices.

  • G7 discussions with China, India on Russian oil price cap positive -source

    Group of Seven democracies have had positive and productive discussions with China and India about a plan to cap the price of Russian oil, a source familiar with the G7 discussions said on Tuesday, adding the two major oil consumers would have incentives to comply. The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the price-per-barrel cap level had not yet been determined, but it would have to be high enough to give Russia an incentive to keep producing oil.

  • Early retirement in 3 steps: Follow the ‘Cashing Out’ couple’s road map to financial freedom

    Over the years, we’ve seen a similar false choice plague the FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) community. For others, early retirement is the entire point. Once you realize you don’t have to pick one or the other, like our five-year-old discovered, you put yourself back in control of your financial plan.

  • Tesla closes an office as layoff hits Autopilot jobs, including hourly ones

    Tesla has shuttered its office in San Mateo, California and laid off roughly 200 employees working on its Autopilot driver-assistant system there, one of the people told Reuters, in a move seen as accelerating cost-cutting. Most of the laid-off people had been hourly workers, that person said. Early this month, Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk told top managers he had a "super bad feeling" about the economy and that the maker of electric cars needed to cut staff by about 10%.

  • Russian Industry Faces Code Crisis as IT Providers Pull Out

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s reliance on foreign software to run its factories, farms and oil fields is turning into one of the biggest headaches for domestic industry as more IT providers pull out of the market in response to President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetMichael Burry of ‘

  • The next SECURE Act: These proposals are supposed to help solve the retirement crisis, but what’s missing?

    In an effort to improve Americans’ retirement security, Congress is working on the Secure Act 2.0 – but there’s more it can do, experts say. The House passed the Securing a Strong Retirement Act, and two Senate committees advanced their own legislative proposals focused on retirement savings – one from the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee called the RISE & SHINE Act, and another from the Finance Committee called the EARN Act. Although it’s not yet clear how Congress will mesh these proposals into one, experts expect these ideas will come together to become the Secure Act 2.0.

  • WHITECAP RESOURCES INC. ACQUIRES XTO ENERGY CANADA IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION AND INCREASES DIVIDEND BY 22%

    Whitecap Resources Inc. ("Whitecap" or the "Company") (TSX: WCP) is pleased to announce it has entered into a purchase and sale agreement to acquire XTO Energy Canada for total cash consideration of approximately $1.9 billion and the assumption of estimated positive working capital on closing for a net purchase price of $1.7 billion (the "Acquisition"). The Acquisition is expected to close before the end of the third quarter, subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of nece

  • MVP Southgate pipeline project gets win in court

    The Sierra Club and others had filed suit seeking to overturn the certificate of need issued by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for MVP Southgate, a 75-mile proposed pipeline that would extend the main Mountain Valley Pipeline from its terminus in Virginia into North Carolina.

  • Animal Cruelty? Costco Shareholders File Lawsuit Accusing It Of Abusing Birds To Offer $4.99 Rotisserie Chicken

    Two Costco shareholders have filed an interesting lawsuit accusing the chain of engaging in animal cruelty in order to sell cheap rotisserie chickens to its customers

  • Why Congress’ new retirement reforms aren’t all they’re cracked up to be

    A new set of reforms to America’s retirement tax and savings plans passed a key hurdle in Congress last week. Variously known as the SECURE Act 2.0, the EARN Act and the RISE & SHINE Act, the measures will make changes to rules around IRAs, 401(k)s and other tax-privileged retirement plans. They barely address the biggest retirement crisis facing the U.S.

  • 3 Stock-Split Stocks You Can Confidently Buy and Hold Forever

    Among the high-profile stocks splitting their shares in 2022, these three offer the most attractive long-term growth prospects.

  • Novartis to Cut up to 8,000 Jobs World-Wide

    The Swiss pharmaceutical giant said it plans to shed as many as 8,000 jobs globally, including 1,400 in Switzerland, as part of a previously disclosed restructuring plan aimed at saving some $1 billion in costs.

  • Gas prices aren't falling to $4.50 anytime soon: Analyst

    The relief in gas prices seen in the latter half of June may prove to be short-lived.

  • Oil prices rise for fourth day on supply worries

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices gained for a fourth straight session on Wednesday with tight supply worries offsetting concerns about a weaker global economy. Brent crude futures for August were up 87 cents to $118.85 a barrel by 1132 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up $1.20, or 1.1%, to $112.96 a barrel.