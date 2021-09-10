U.S. markets open in 7 hours 8 minutes

Foam Tray Market Records a CAGR of 6.29% during 2021-2025 | Analysis of COVID-19 | Technavio

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the foam tray market to grow by USD 647.42 million at 6.29% CAGR, during 2021-2025. The foam tray market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Foam Tray Market by Material, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The report identifies increasing food safety issues as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, the growing demand for foam trays for packaging from the processed and packaged foods industry will further influence the market growth.

Technavio analyzes the market by Application (Food Packaging, Industrial Packaging, and Pharmaceutical Packaging), Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), and Material (Polystyrene, Polyethylene, Polypropylene, and Polyester).

The foam tray market covers the following areas:

Foam Tray Market Sizing
Foam Tray Market Forecast
Foam Tray Market Analysis

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Companies Mentioned

  • Anchor Packaging LLC

  • Cascades Inc.

  • CKF Inc.

  • Dart Container Corp.

  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • Novipax LLC

  • Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd.

  • Sealed Air Corp.

  • Tekni Plex Inc.

Related Reports:

Jerrycans Market by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Disposable Cups and Lids Market in Food and Beverage Industry by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Food packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Industrial packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Pharmaceutical packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Material

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Material

  • Polystyrene - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Polyethylene - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Polypropylene - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Polyester - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Material

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Anchor Packaging LLC

  • Cascades Inc.

  • CKF Inc.

  • Dart Container Corp.

  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • Novipax LLC

  • Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd.

  • Sealed Air Corp.

  • Tekni Plex Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/foam-tray-market-industry-analysis

