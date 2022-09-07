U.S. markets close in 4 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,930.09
    +21.90 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,309.15
    +163.85 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,602.74
    +57.83 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.90
    +10.58 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.72
    -3.16 (-3.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,722.70
    +9.80 (+0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    18.19
    +0.29 (+1.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9953
    +0.0046 (+0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2920
    -0.0480 (-1.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1468
    -0.0051 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.4810
    +1.7240 (+1.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,925.47
    -916.82 (-4.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    456.32
    +7.61 (+1.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,249.07
    -51.37 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,430.30
    -196.21 (-0.71%)
     

Foam Trays Market to Rise at a CAGR of 3.2% during Forecast Period, notes TMR Study

Transparency Market Research
·5 min read
Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research

The market in Asia Pacific is predicted to experience tremendous growth as takeaway and meal service are becoming more prevalent in nations like Indonesia, China, and India

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - In 2021, the value of global foam trays market was worth US$ 3.0 Bn. The global market is likely to expand at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. The global foam trays market is likely to attain value of US$ 3.9 Bn by 2031. Given their ability to shield food from oxygen and moisture infiltration, foam trays are anticipated to see a rise in demand. Additionally, they serve as a barrier to keep food safe from contaminants and other potentially harmful substances, which is expected to drive global market for foam trays market.

In order to develop foam trays for industrial packaging, miniatures, pharmaceutical packaging, and food packaging, manufacturers are switching to materials made from resins that are derived using chemical recycling. This results in a package made completely of resins, which is anticipated to fuel demand for foam trays market. Therefore, producers are expected to consider this recycling possibility as part of the effort to commercialize and promote recycling processes and become aware of government initiatives encouraging recycling operations.

Request Sample Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=6601

Food packing uses for foam trays are the most common ones. They aid in preventing liquid leakage in packaged meals and drinks. Poultry, meat, vegetables, and fruits all can be stored on foam trays. Foam trays come in a variety of shapes and sizes, and typically insulate food from hazardous biological, chemical, and physical elements. Additionally, these trays are used in several applications, including the packaging of small tools, test tube holders, meat and dairy goods.

Key Findings of Market Report

  • Given that they are disposable, polystyrene foam trays are not only in compliance with food safety regulations but also a more hygienic type of food packaging. Even at extremely hot conditions, they are also resistant to breakage. Due to its high efficiency and affordability, foam trays have become the accepted standard for years. Despite the development of new forms over time, notably with the movement toward sustainable products, foam persists to dominate the industry, especially amongst retailers and processors.

  • Compared to shipping conventional commodities, the logistics of delivering pharmaceutical products call for a particular strategy. In many situations, temperature control is necessary to make sure that goods are still consumable when they get to their location. As medicines and medical supplies are so sensitive, a carefully thought-out temperature-controlled packing solution is a crucial component of ensuring their safe, undamaged delivery. Foam trays are thus the best alternatives for the delivery of medical and pharmaceutical supplies, which is anticipated to fuel growth prospects for foam trays market.

  • Polystyrene is thought to be the segment's substrate with the greatest degree of adaptability. Since it requires less raw materials than any other category, the making of polystyrene foam trays is less costly. Their outstanding heat resistance and insulating properties go hand in hand with their versatility. Due to their adaptability, they are the most common type of foam trays worldwide, thereby presenting lucrative growth opportunities to foam trays market manufacturers.

  • The market share for foam trays in North America, which currently holds the top spot depending on value, is predicted to expand to 35.7% in 2021 as demand for takeout food and beverages rises. For the safe distribution of medicinal medicines, large pharmaceutical businesses are also moving toward foam trays in the region.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=6601

Global Foam Trays Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

  • Reynolds Group Holdings Limited

  • Dart Container Corporation

  • Berry Global Inc.

  • D&W Fine Pack LLC

  • Groupe Guillin SA

  • Anchor Packaging Inc.

Ask References: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=6601

Global Foam Trays Market: Segmentation

Material

  • Polyethylene

  • Polypropylene

  • Polyester

  • Polystyrene

  • Others

Application

  • Pharmaceutical

  • Food Packaging

  • Industrial Packaging

  • Others

Region

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

Browse More Chemicals & Materials Market Reports by TMR:

Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market - Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market to Reach US$ 5.3 Bn by 2031

Manganese Alloys Market - Manganese Alloys Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 5.9% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Optical Brighteners Market - Optical Brighteners Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 4.9% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Copper Pipes & Tubes Market - Copper Pipes & Tubes Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 3.1% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Sodium Cyanide Market - Sodium Cyanide Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 4.2% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Glycolic Acid Market - Glycolic Acid Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 7.23% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Metal Powder Market - Metal Powder Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 4.4% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Xanthan Gum Market - Xanthan Gum Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 5.9% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

PET Foam Market - PET Foam Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 7.1% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Websitehttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Bloghttps://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • If there’s one U.S. company that Americans should root for, it’s Intel

    A few months ago, I started buying stock in Intel, betting that the company would become a monopoly chip manufacturer outside Asia. Whether you know it or not, you’re betting on Intel too. The largest and most advanced companies in the U.S., and even our military superiority, depend on access to the most advanced semiconductor chips in the world.

  • The Path for UiPath Could Be Headed Toward Single Digits

    UiPath offers "a robotic process automation tool for large-scale end-to-end automation." This sounds like a business we should be looking at but are the charts in agreement? The shares plunged on Wednesday after the robotic process automation software company lowered its fiscal 2023 guidance, so let's check.

  • Oil price falls to lowest since Ukraine invasion in blow to Putin

    Oil prices have tumbled back to levels last seen before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in a blow to Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia as the heavyweight producers try to prop up prices.

  • 'We don’t have enough' lithium globally to meet EV targets, mining CEO says

    One miner warned that domestic resources for lithium, the most critical mineral used for electric vehicle production, may not be sufficient enough to meet some U.S. climate targets.

  • U.S. Oil Drops Below $85 a Barrel for First Time Since January. It’s Falling Further.

    Concerns that the poor outlook for the global economy will stifle energy consumption in the next few weeks is pushing prices lower.

  • Tesla Is Cutting Wait Times for Chinese EVs. What That Could Mean for Its Stock.

    Tesla bulls and bears will debate a reported drop in wait times for new T esla vehicles in China. Both groups use wait times to answer an all-important question for Tesla: Can the auto maker sell all the cars it can build? Reuters reported that Tesla (ticker: TSLA) had cut its wait times for new-vehicle orders in China to a maximum of 14 weeks.

  • EU plans to cap Russian gas price as Putin warns West of winter freeze

    The European Union proposed a price cap on Russian gas on Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin threatened to halt all energy supplies if they took such a step, raising the risk of rationing in some of the world's richest countries this winter. The escalating standoff threatens to drive up sky-high European gas prices further, adding to already eyewatering bills EU governments are paying to stop their energy providers collapsing and prevent cash-strapped customers freezing in the cold months ahead. Europe has accused Russia of weaponising energy supplies in retaliation for Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Terex Could Be a Buying Opportunity If It Pulls Back to This Price Level

    Terex Corporation is a manufacturer of aerial work platforms and telehandlers, utilities industry equipment, materials processing machinery, and tower and rough terrain cranes. In the daily bar chart of TEX, below, we can see a decline with lows in the June/July period. Prices rallied smartly to the underside of the declining 200-day moving average line.

  • Oil moves sharply lower on fresh concerns over a slowdown in energy demand

    Oil futures move lower on Wednesday as concerns over a slowdown in energy demand resurface, prompting prices to give up earlier gains on the back of a threat from Russian President Vladimir Putin to cut off energy supplies.

  • Bitcoin Plunges to Yearly Lows. Where Do Cryptos Stop Falling?

    Bitcoin prices plunged to hit their lowest levels all year on Wednesday, dragging down the rest of the cryptocurrency space.

  • Denver company strikes merger deal creating $4.8B oil and gas rights giant

    The deal will make the expanded company a player in DJ Basin, Williston and Anadarko in addition to Texas and Appalachia plays.

  • 5 Farm Equipment Stocks to Watch in a Promising Industry

    With the Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry set to gain from improving farm income, commodity prices and investment in technology, Deere (DE), AGCO Corp (AGCO), Lindsay (LNN), Alamo (ALG) and Titan International (TWI) are poised to ride on this trends.

  • Oil Boom Falls Flat in Region With a Fifth of World’s Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- From Saudi Arabia to West Texas, drillers are pumping more oil to cash in on a scorching price rally. But a region that’s home to a fifth of the world’s crude reserves is mostly missing out. Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stock SurgeUkraine Latest: US Says Russia Seeks Munitions From North KoreaCalifornia Skirts Blackouts Wi

  • Next Winter’s Crisis May Be Even Tougher for EU: Energy Update

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union will pursue radical measures including price caps and a clawback on power and oil companies’ excess profits as it tries to stop its energy crisis from becoming an economic catastrophe. Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stock SurgeUkraine Latest: US Says Russia Seeks Munitions From North KoreaCalifornia Skirts

  • Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Buys 10K New Machines for $28M After Discounts, Credits

    The miner has been taking advantage of opportunities to expand in the bear market.

  • EU wants price cap on Russian gas and ‘contribution’ from energy companies

    European Union countries should set a price cap on Russian natural gas and seek a “solidarity contribution” from European oil and gas companies making extraordinary profits

  • Natural Gas Is Hyper-Inflating in Europe. Here’s Why It Won’t in the U.S.

    European natural gas traded as high as $100 per million British thermal units at some terminals last week, while U.S. prices have topped out just below $10.

  • Oil & Gas Stock Roundup: Exxon-Shell's Divestment, Schlumberger's Subsea JV in Focus

    Apart from ExxonMobil (XOM)-Shell (SHEL) and Schlumberger (SLB), Equinor (EQNR) and ProPetro (PUMP) hogged the limelight during the week.

  • Biden Administration releases $50B CHIPS Act application timeline and objectives

    Intel and other semiconductor manufacturers are banking on CHIPS Act funding to expand their U.S. footprints.

  • Oil Slumps Below $85 for First Time Since January on Demand Fear

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil tumbled to the lowest since January as a dollar surge and global demand concerns weigh on prices despite the threat of disruption to Russian supplies.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stock SurgeUkraine Latest: US Says Russia Seeks Munitions From North KoreaCalifornia Skirts Blackouts With Heat Wave to Test Grid AgainUS ben