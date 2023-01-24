Foamer Pump Market Demand to Exceed US$ 239.9 Million by 2033 as Millennials Embrace Personal Care and New-age Beauty Products | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2023 / As per a new report by Future Market Insights, the global foamer pump market is projected to surpass US$ 239.9 million in 2033 and showcase considerable growth at a CAGR of 4.4% in the forecast period (2023 to 2033). The market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 155.6 million in 2023.

Personal care industry across the globe has significantly established in the past decades. This growth is mainly attributed to increasing consciousness regarding one's external appearance. High importance of taking care of skin and hair among the millennial population is another factor positively influencing expansion of the personal care industry. The personal care industry is also set to be propelled on the back of several social media influencers promoting the importance of following skincare and hair care routines.

Social media influencers generally have numerous followers. These influencers tend to collaborate with existing and new brands in the personal care industry to promote their products. These collaborations are expected to result in escalating demand for personal care products in the global market.

Foamer pumps are still in the evolving stage with a consistent surge in terms of their applications and end uses. Numerous manufacturers are launching innovative foam-based products for body wash, face wash, and shampoo or conditioners to attract a large consumer base. As the personal care industry is expanding, demand for foamer pumps is anticipated to rise in the next ten years.

Key Takeaways from the Foamer Pump Market Report

China foamer pump market is expected to generate a share of 27.7% by 2033.

Japan foamer pump market is anticipated to hold a share of 4.9% in 2033.

The USA foamer pump market is likely to capture around 88% of the North America market share by 2023.

Based on material, the plastic segment is anticipated to expand 1.6x the current market value from 2023 to 2033.

In terms of application, the hand sanitizers segment is projected to hold about 26% of the global foamer pump market share during the assessment period.

"High demand for foam-based products in personal care, cosmetics, and homecare industries is set to accelerate the demand for foamer pumps. Availability of advanced foamer pumps and surging trend for environmentally responsible packaging solutions are a few other factors boosting sales in the market," says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights.

Surging Demand for Hand Sanitizers to Bolster Foamer Pumps Sales

The pandemic has drastically raised awareness regarding the importance of using hand sanitizers frequently. In the past five years, demand for hand sanitizers reached an all-time high as they help not only in reducing the chances of getting infected by viruses, but also in removing most of the harmful germs that might cause viral or bacterial diseases.

Till date, public places in several parts of the world have made it mandatory to either sanitize one's hands before entering or even carrying a personal sanitizer. Few alcohol-based sanitizers available in the market are not very good for the skin, especially for children if used frequently.

This has been a cause of concern for several consumers. To solve this problem, numerous key players in the industry have started offering alcohol-free foam-based sanitizers. Key brands in the field of hand sanitizers such as PURELL, Palm Safe, and Hygiene Labs among others offer foam-based hand sanitizers. Surging popularity of foam-based sanitizers is expected to boost demand for foamer pumps in the global market.

Burgeoning Demand for Foam-based Personal Care Products for New Born Babies to Boost Sales

The baby care product market has become an attractive industry for the application of foamer pumps. Foamer pump application in baby care products such as body wash, soaps, and shampoo is expected to create new growth opportunities for the foamer pump market.

Considering the rising rate of births, foamer pump sales are expected to increase in the next ten years. Preference for foaming bathing products for babies due to easy convenience in handling would help the foamer pump market to grow.

Foaming pumps help during the application of products on babies efficiently and they can control the amount of product applied on skin. Attractive packaging of foaming bathing products for babies due to the application of foamer pumps is set to propel the market value.

Competition Landscape: Foamer Pump Market

Key players operating in the foamer pump market are AptarGroup, Inc., Silgan Holdings Inc.,

Rieke Corporation (Trimas Packaging), Frapak Packaging B.V., and Richmond Containers CTP Ltd. Few of the other noticeable players in the market include Weltrade Pty Ltd., APackaging Group, SGC Closures, Matsa Group Ltd., ScopeNEXT Ltd., Quadpack, Apollo Industries Co., and others.

Foamer Pump Market Outlook by Category

By Pump Type:

Squeeze Foamer Pumps

Dual Chamber Foamer Pumps

Table Top Foamer Pumps

Handheld Foamer Pumps

By Material:

Plastic

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polypropylene (PP)

Metal

By Application:

Hand Sanitizer

Face & Body Wash

Sunscreen

Shampoos & Conditioners

Other Applications (Paint, Polish, Coating)

