FOBI Completes Integration With Lightspeed To Provide Real-Time POS Data Aggregation And Analytics To Lightspeed Customers

Companies Announce Global Referral Partnership and App Store Featured Partner Status For The Month Of October

Fobi Partnership With Lightspeed Serves As Further Validation Of Company’s Go To Market Strategy Through Global Tier-1 Channel Partners

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (formerly Loop Insights Inc.) (TSXV: FOBI) (OTCQB: FOBIF) (the "Company" or "Fobi"), a global leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive customer activation and engagement is pleased to announce a data aggregation and analytics partnership with Lightspeed Commerce Inc., the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences.



Fobi integration with the Lightspeed commerce platform is now complete.

Fobi App has now launched within the Lightspeed ecosystem and is available for download by Lightspeed customers.

Fobi will be the “Featured Partner” for the month of October.

With the recent acquisitions of Vend and NuORDER, Lightspeed has greatly increased its global footprint and total customer locations worldwide to become a global leader in the commerce space. Having a referral partnership with the Lightspeed sales team will be invaluable to the success of this partnership.

HISTORY OF EARLY SUCCESS BODES WELL FOR FUTURE OF FOBI AND LIGHTSPEED

On August 10th, 2020, Fobi (Loop Insights at the time) announced a referral partnership and API integration with Vend, a leading global POS company. The announcement came with the partnership’s first sale to a 30-location franchise. Through the reseller partnership, Fobi worked with Vend’s global team to onboard new customers monthly.

On August 20th, 2020, Vend and Fobi (Loop Insights at the time) announced a 20-store pilot that successfully concluded on November 4th, 2020 with an agreement to deploy its insights platform at 550 ‘Your CBD’ locations across 41 states, the largest CBD retailer in the United States. With the acquisition of Vend by Lightspeed approximately five months later and the integration of Fobi into Lightspeed just five months after that, both companies are very confident and excited about their anticipated success going forward.

Lightspeed’s GM of Partnerships & Hospitality Peter Dougherty stated: “Lightspeed is committed to providing innovative tools that will help our retailers succeed. We are excited to offer Fobi’s integration in the Lightspeed partner ecosystem, as this will empower our customers with more tools to grow and scale their business.”

Fobi CEO Rob Anson stated: “Lightspeed’s support of Fobi’s integration to their platform cannot be understated as it speaks volumes about their confidence in Fobi as a premiere retail data solution provider. With our integration now complete, both Fobi and Lightspeed are positioned to generate new sales opportunities through this successful partnership. And, being selected as their “Featured Partner” in the Lightspeed ecosystem for the month of October is another validation of the value that Fobi brings to Lightspeed retailers.”

FOBI INTEGRATION AND APP WILL PROVIDE SEVERAL KEY BENEFITS FOR LIGHTSPEED RETAILERS

The key benefits of the Fobi Integration and App for Lightspeed retailers are as follows:

Helps retailers save time. Retailers can see aggregated online and in-store data in real-time across multiple POS systems and Lightspeed accounts. There is no need to spend time exporting and consolidating data.

Gives Lightspeed retailers real-time insights. Retailers can make informed data-driven business decisions based on powerful micro-trend, demographic, macro-level data and retail metrics.

Helps Lightspeed retailers grow and scale their business. With visualization of every data touchpoint, retailers can view their sales history and see year over year growth across their entire business operations to help forecast and plan the future of their business with AI data forecasting and segmentation.

INTEGRATION WITH LIGHTSPEED PROVIDES FOBI WITH A SIGNIFICANT ADVANTAGE IN THE FAST-GROWING GLOBAL CLOUD POS MARKET - ONE OF THE FASTEST GROWING IN THE WORLD

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, the global cloud POS market size was valued at $2.24 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $13.24 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 24.5 % from 2020 to 2028. This makes the global cloud POS market one of the fastest growing markets in the world, and one that Fobi and Lightspeed will now be able to target together.

About Lightspeed

Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed's one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale and provide exceptional customer experiences. The cloud solution transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financing and connection to supplier networks. Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD). With teams across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the company serves retail, hospitality and golf businesses in over 100 countries.

For more information, see www.lightspeedhq.com

About Fobi

Fobi is a cutting-edge data intelligence company that helps our clients turn real-time data into actionable insights and personalized customer engagement to generate increased profits. Fobi's unique IoT device has the ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure to enable data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms creating highly scalable solutions for our global clients. Fobi partners with some of the largest companies in the world to deliver best-in-class solutions and operates globally in the retail, telecom, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and hospitality & tourism industries.

