U.S. markets open in 2 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,510.00
    +4.50 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,424.00
    +21.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,451.25
    +24.75 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,282.60
    +7.30 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.45
    -0.29 (-0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.70
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    24.07
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1804
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.60
    -2.24 (-11.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3749
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8500
    +0.0400 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,911.11
    -627.38 (-1.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,204.87
    +36.97 (+3.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,789.29
    +148.15 (+0.54%)
     

Fobi Completes Shopify Integration With The Launch Of The Fobi App And Now Live In The Shopify App Store Offering Real-Time Data Analytics Solution To Over 1.7 Million Global Retailers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Fobi AI Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Fobi is now completely integrated with one of the leading global commerce providers operating in more than 175 countries

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (TSX.V: FOBI) (OTCQB: FOBIF) (the "Company" or "Fobi"), a global leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive customer activation and engagement, is pleased to announce the completed integration of our Fobi Platform with Shopify (TSX; NYSE: SHOP) and availability of the Fobi App on the Shopify App Store for purchase by Shopify retailers. Fobi is one of the only companies in the Shopify App Store currently providing real-time insights and making retailer data immediately actionable.

Fobi CEO Rob Anson states: "Many people think of Shopify as just an e-commerce platform to help businesses run their online stores but fail to realize it does so much more by helping merchants with critical back-end integrations such as shipping, payments and social media marketing. Analytics is the critical and powerful back-end piece that ties all of these elements together, optimizing them to help retailers improve their bottom line. Shopify retailers around the world now have access to a powerful tool via our industry-leading real-time data analytics Fobi App. To say we are excited about the possibilities is an understatement. With the Shopify integration complete and launched, Fobi has now completed or is finalizing integrations with many of the largest POS & Commerce companies in the world, positioning us for exponential growth."

Fobi’s App for the Shopify App Store will give Fobi access to Shopify’s global retailers and partners, driving even more business for Fobi moving forward.

FOBI SHOPIFY APP BENEFITS FOR RETAILERS

The Fobi App provides Shopify retailers with access to real-time data aggregation and insights across disparate online and offline data sources.

Fobi’s App for Shopify enables their retailers to gain a better understanding of their customer’s purchasing patterns and their lifetime value by connecting disparate data & multiple locations enabled by Fobi’s integration into Shopify’s e-commerce platform. Fobi helps Shopify retailers make business decisions that reduce costs and increase revenue by providing access to real-time insights that are based on the purchasing patterns of their customers. Fobi is one of the only companies in the Shopify App marketplace currently providing real-time insights and making retailer data immediately actionable. Revenue for Fobi will be driven by monthly fees that align with Shopify’s pricing tiers.

This Press Release Is Available On the Fobi AI website, and also on the Verified Forum On AGORACOM For Shareholder Discussion And Management Engagement

About Fobi
Fobi is a cutting-edge data intelligence company that helps our clients turn real-time data into actionable insights and personalized customer engagement to generate increased profits. Fobi's unique IoT device has the ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure to enable data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms creating highly scalable solutions for our global clients. Fobi partners with some of the largest companies in the world to deliver best-in-class solutions and operates globally in the retail, telecom, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and hospitality & tourism industries.

For more information, please contact:

Fobi AI Inc.

Fobi Website: www.fobi.ai

Rob Anson, CEO

Facebook: @ Fobiinc

T : +1 877-754-5336 Ext. 3

Twitter: @ Fobi_inc

E: ir@fobi.ai

LinkedIn: @ Fobiinc

Forward-Looking Statements/Information:
This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the Company's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although the Company believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future plans, operations, results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to achieve all or any of its proposed objectives.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Recommended Stories

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 30th, 2021

    Following Sunday’s late recovery, the majors would need to revisit Sunday’s highs to support a bullish start to the week.

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis – August 30th, 2021

    Following 2 consecutive days in the red, Dogecoin would need to move back through to $0.29 levels to avoid making it a third…

  • Apple, Google Mobile Dominance Faces Tough Test in South Korea

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea is expected to become the first country to pass a law ending Apple and Google’s domination of payments on their mobile platforms, setting a potentially radical precedent for their lucrative app store operations everywhere from India to the U.S.Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google, the effective duopoly controlling most of the world’s smartphones, face a raft of legislative measures in the U.S. rebuking their “gatekeeper control” and urging a curb on their power to dic

  • Tesla's Musk signals concerns over Nvidia deal for UK chip maker -The Telegraph

    E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc and smartphone maker Samsung Electronics Co Ltd have also lodged opposition to the deal with U.S. authorities, the newspaper reported. Tesla, Amazon, Samsung and Nvidia did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • Singapore's Shopee changes the game in Brazil's e-commerce sector

    (Reuters) -Sea Ltd's Shopee took just two years to become Brazil's most-downloaded shopping app, winning users to its low-cost marketplace with its game-changing approach to e-commerce: in-app mini-games offering coupons to winning users. The Singapore-based company has combined online shopping with the gaming nous of its separate mobile game arm Garena - creator of "Free Fire", Brazil's most-downloaded title for eight consecutive quarters - to generate sales analysts estimated at almost a third of local champion Magazine Luiza SA. Back home, Shopee only needed five years to become Southeast Asia's most-visited e-commerce website, overtaking the likes of Lazada, backed by China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, and Tokopedia, backed by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp.

  • Theranos founder claims abuse by ex-boyfriend in fraud trial -court filings

    In court filings submitted more than 18 months ago, Holmes' lawyers said they planned to present evidence that Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani abused her emotionally and psychologically in a relationship that spanned more than a decade. Theranos, which Holmes founded in 2003 at the age of 19, collapsed in March 2018 when she, Balwani and the $9 billion company were charged with fraud by U.S. regulators. Theranos had made Holmes, a Stanford University dropout, a Silicon Valley star.

  • High Pay for Covid-19 Nurses Leads to Shortages at Some Hospitals

    Covid-19 has altered the labor market for nurses. Thousands quit staff jobs for stints as travel nurses making two or three times their previous pay, leaving many small and not-for-profit hospitals struggling to compete.

  • Researchers, cybersecurity agency urge action by Microsoft cloud database users

    Researchers who discovered a massive flaw in the main databases stored in Microsoft Corp's Azure cloud platform on Saturday urged all users to change their digital access keys, not just the 3,300 it notified this week. As first reported by Reuters https://www.reuters.com/technology/exclusive-microsoft-warns-thousands-cloud-customers-exposed-databases-emails-2021-08-26, researchers at a cloud security company called Wiz discovered this month they could have gained access to the primary digital keys for most users of the Cosmos DB database system, allowing them to steal, change or delete millions of records. Alerted by Wiz, Microsoft rapidly fixed the configuration mistake that would have made it easy for any Cosmos user to get into other customers' databases, then notified some users Thursday to change their keys.

  • Planning to retire? Here’s a list of at least 14 things to account for first

    Retirement requires an enormous amount of planning, affecting not only how much money to put aside for old age but how to spend and maintain it. Retirement Tip of the Week: When planning for retirement, especially if you plan to retire soon, make a list of expenses you expect to have — as well as any other variables that will affect your financial picture. Anything can happen in retirement, especially since for many of us this chapter of life could span decades.

  • US vaccination wars are a headache business owners could do without

    Nobody wants to play vaccine cop but the aggressive attitude of some unvaccinated patrons is making a tough situation worse Across the country, such as here in San Francisco, businesses such as restaurants are requiring proof of Covid vaccination from customers. Photograph: John G Mabanglo/EPA There are plenty of vaccines available but, as it turns out, not everyone wants to get vaccinated. And those that choose not to – for whatever reason – are creating headaches for countless small business o

  • How to Become a 401(k) Millionaire

    Fidelity Investments reported that the number of 401(k) millionaires—investors with 401(k) account balances of $1 million or more—reached 233,000 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019, a 16% increase from the third quarter's count of 200,000 and up over 1000% from 2009's count of 21,000. Target-date funds are often offered as a default option by plan sponsors when employees don't make an investment choice on their own.

  • Elizabeth Holmes Might Claim Abusive Relationship in Theranos Fraud Trial

    The biotech startup founder alleges in newly unsealed court documents a decadelong abusive relationship with the company’s former president that could figure in her defense; he denies any abuse.

  • These Millennials Are Dumping Their Jobs to Plot New Careers

    Many young professionals, burned out from remote work and equipped with some savings, are quitting their jobs with no firm Plan B, taking a break to network and change course.

  • What the Metaverse is and why it matters to you

    In the summer of 2021, the Metaverse became a thing, a thing that will become bigger than COVID, or the stock market for that matter.

  • Air Cargo Boom in Supply Chain Crunch Has Car Tires Flying First Class

    The supply-chain logjam is boosting demand ahead of the holiday shopping season, with cabins of repurposed passenger planes sometimes used for freight.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In such a market environment, companies that have fallen from public grace despite growing revenue and earnings faster than the market average can prove to be attractive long-term picks. With that in mind, Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ: CRSR), Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z)(NASDAQ: ZG), and Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) look like top growth stocks to buy right now. The COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced the long-term growth story of this leading one-stop shop for high-performance gaming hardware and streaming equipment.

  • Covid-19 Surge in Malaysia Threatens to Prolong Global Chip Shortage

    The country in Southeast Asia is cited as auto makers cut production, highlighting a little-known but critical link in the semiconductor supply chain.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Hurricane Slams Major US Oil Port; OPEC+ May Curtail Production Hike

    The increase in oil output agreed last month by OPEC+ could be reconsidered at its next meeting on September 1, Kuwait’s oil minister said on Sunday.

  • Top Stocks for September 2021

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. Value investing is a factor-based investing strategy that involves picking stocks that you believe are trading for less than what they are intrinsically worth, usually by measuring the ratio of the stock's price to one or more fundamental business metrics. Value investors believe that if a business is cheap compared to its intrinsic value, in this case as measured by its P/E ratio, the stock price may rise faster than others as the price comes back in line with the worth of the company.

  • Slumping Asian Currencies Face More Risk From Slowdown in China

    (Bloomberg) -- From Covid risks to talk of a reduction in U.S. stimulus, there’s been no shortage of bad news for Asian currencies. An upcoming report on China’s manufacturing sector may add to the pressure.Traders are looking to Chinese factory data for clues on the global outlook after the world’s second-largest economy slowed more sharply than expected in July. The nation’s key manufacturing gauge has fallen since April and a slide into contractionary territory could spur a rise in risk-off s