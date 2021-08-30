Fobi Completes Shopify Integration With The Launch Of The Fobi App And Now Live In The Shopify App Store Offering Real-Time Data Analytics Solution To Over 1.7 Million Global Retailers

Fobi is now completely integrated with one of the leading global commerce providers operating in more than 175 countries

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (TSX.V: FOBI) (OTCQB: FOBIF) (the "Company" or "Fobi"), a global leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive customer activation and engagement, is pleased to announce the completed integration of our Fobi Platform with Shopify (TSX; NYSE: SHOP) and availability of the Fobi App on the Shopify App Store for purchase by Shopify retailers. Fobi is one of the only companies in the Shopify App Store currently providing real-time insights and making retailer data immediately actionable.



Fobi CEO Rob Anson states: "Many people think of Shopify as just an e-commerce platform to help businesses run their online stores but fail to realize it does so much more by helping merchants with critical back-end integrations such as shipping, payments and social media marketing. Analytics is the critical and powerful back-end piece that ties all of these elements together, optimizing them to help retailers improve their bottom line. Shopify retailers around the world now have access to a powerful tool via our industry-leading real-time data analytics Fobi App. To say we are excited about the possibilities is an understatement. With the Shopify integration complete and launched, Fobi has now completed or is finalizing integrations with many of the largest POS & Commerce companies in the world, positioning us for exponential growth."

Fobi’s App for the Shopify App Store will give Fobi access to Shopify’s global retailers and partners, driving even more business for Fobi moving forward.

FOBI SHOPIFY APP BENEFITS FOR RETAILERS

The Fobi App provides Shopify retailers with access to real-time data aggregation and insights across disparate online and offline data sources.

Fobi’s App for Shopify enables their retailers to gain a better understanding of their customer’s purchasing patterns and their lifetime value by connecting disparate data & multiple locations enabled by Fobi’s integration into Shopify’s e-commerce platform. Fobi helps Shopify retailers make business decisions that reduce costs and increase revenue by providing access to real-time insights that are based on the purchasing patterns of their customers. Fobi is one of the only companies in the Shopify App marketplace currently providing real-time insights and making retailer data immediately actionable. Revenue for Fobi will be driven by monthly fees that align with Shopify’s pricing tiers.

About Fobi

Fobi is a cutting-edge data intelligence company that helps our clients turn real-time data into actionable insights and personalized customer engagement to generate increased profits. Fobi's unique IoT device has the ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure to enable data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms creating highly scalable solutions for our global clients. Fobi partners with some of the largest companies in the world to deliver best-in-class solutions and operates globally in the retail, telecom, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and hospitality & tourism industries.



For more information, please contact:

Fobi AI Inc. Fobi Website: www.fobi.ai Rob Anson, CEO Facebook: @ Fobiinc T : +1 877-754-5336 Ext. 3 Twitter: @ Fobi_inc E: ir@fobi.ai LinkedIn: @ Fobiinc

