Fobi Signs Marketing Deal with Abbot’s Butcher, A Premium US Plant-Based Protein Company

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (FOBI: TSXV; FOBIF: OTCQB) (the “Company” or “FOBI”), a leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive customer activation and engagement, is pleased to announce the signing of a deal on January 17th to provide Abbot’s Butcher, a premium plant-based protein brand, with Fobi’s Qples coupon platform.



Abbot’s Butcher is an up-and-coming plant-based protein company that champions sustainability and health and which has now expanded into over 800 retail and food service locations across the US, including Whole Foods Market. They were looking to offer digital coupons to add value to their customers and make it easier to redeem their coupons, as everything they do is about their customers and improving their experience. To achieve this, they evaluated several options, however, they found that other options were more limited than Qples by Fobi, and they felt confident that Qples was an industry leader in digital coupons. They also were pleased by how easy Qples was to use, and the great service they got from the Qples by Fobi team.

"We are excited to partner with Qples by Fobi and to launch our first-ever digital coupons at Abbot's Butcher. This will allow us to give back to our customers and drive trials for new customers," says Kristi Fanning, Abbot’s Butcher Marketing Director.

Abbot’s Butcher adds to a growing list of CPG brands and retailers that trust Qples by Fobi with their print at home and digital couponing needs. Fobi will generate revenue from this deal through an ongoing per coupon revenue model.

“This deal with Abbot’s Butcher continues our string of success with CPG brands, however, it is also very exciting as we are beginning to see success and expect exponential growth in our business in the Health Food Industry. Fobi’s ability to deliver targeted coupons and promotions through the Qples platform, combined with the power of personalized real-time engagement through our Passcreator Wallet pass platform will drive digital transformation in the Health Food Industry,” said Rob Anson, Fobi CEO.

Global Health and Wellness Foods Market to Reach US$1.1 Trillion by the Year 2027

Even amid the COVID-19 crisis, according to a recent report from researchandmarkets.com, the global market for Health and Wellness Foods estimated at US$764.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach US$1.1 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020-2027. In the US, the Health and Wellness Foods market was estimated at US$221.2 Billion in 2020, accounting for a 28.94% share of the global market, and according to data by SPINS, the US plant-based meat market expanded 45% to $1.4 Billion by the end of 2020. This creates a great opportunity for Fobi to increase their business with CPGs and retailers in this large and growing space. This growth is being driven in large part by the new 8112 Universal Coupon Standard being championed by The Coupon Bureau and Qples by Fobi. For more information on how you can implement digital coupons to better serve your customer or on the new Universal Coupon Standard, please contact Fobi. You can also view a recent webinar that Fobi & The Coupon Bureau did on the new 8112 Universal Coupon Standard, and what it means for CPGs, Agencies and Retailers.

About Abbot’s Butcher



Abbot's Butcher is leading the next generation of plant-based proteins by offering a variety of meat alternatives made from simple, wholesome ingredients. Founded in 2017, Abbot’s Butcher grew out of farmers’ markets across Southern California and has since expanded into grocers, markets, and restaurants throughout the country. Abbot’s Butcher’s ethos revolves around the belief that food can be both craveable and healing for our bodies and the planet. Each of Abbot’s Butcher’s plant-based meats are Non-GMO Project Verified, Vegan-certified, Whole30 Approved, and completely free from soy, canola oil, or additives. The women-owned company is also a proud member of the Plant-Based Foods Association. For more information, please visit http://www.abbotsbutcher.com/

About Fobi

Fobi is a cutting-edge data intelligence company that helps our clients turn real-time data into actionable insights and personalized customer engagement to generate increased profits. Fobi's unique IoT device has the ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure to enable data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms creating highly scalable solutions for our global clients. Fobi partners with some of the largest companies in the world to deliver best-in-class solutions and operates globally in the retail, telecom, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and hospitality & tourism industries.

