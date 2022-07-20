U.S. markets open in 1 hour 51 minutes

Focus Brands Announces Mike Woodward as Senior Vice President of Franchise Sales

·2 min read

Franchising industry veteran brings 20 plus years' experience to QSR company

ATLANTA, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Focus Brands®, parent company of iconic brands including Auntie Anne's®, Carvel®, Cinnabon®, Jamba®, McAlister's Deli®, Moe's Southwest Grill® and Schlotzsky's®, announced today that Mike Woodward is joining the company as its new Senior Vice President of Franchise Sales.

Mike Woodward, SVP of Franchise Sales at Focus Brands
Mike Woodward, SVP of Franchise Sales at Focus Brands

"Focus Brands is continuing to build a best-in-class development organization and adding Mike to the team creates an opportunity for us to further advance our leadership in the QSR industry," said Brian Krause, Chief Development Officer at Focus Brands.  "With his 20+ years of franchise sales experience at a global company, Mike's leadership, coupled with our already strong sales team, will add value to both prospective and existing brand franchisees."

As Senior Vice President of Franchise Sales, Mike will oversee the franchise sales team, which is primarily focused on promoting brand recognition and strategic geographic growth across all seven brands in the Focus Brands portfolio. The team is dedicated to implementing strategies to drive net unit growth across the system.

Mike joins Focus Brands from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts where he served as Senior Vice President of Franchise Development, leading all aspects of franchise sales and development for 20 brands across the US and Canada. He brings a history of reaching growth records and experience with working closely with independent brand franchisees, as well as teams for sales, brand management and real estate. Prior to joining Wyndham, Mike served in various sales roles at Pfizer Pharmaceuticals and Phoenix Life Insurance Company.

About Focus Brands
Atlanta-based Focus Brands® is a leading developer of global multi-channel foodservice brands. Focus Brands, through its affiliate brands, is the franchisor and operator of more than 6,400 restaurants, cafes, ice cream shoppes, and bakeries in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and over 55 foreign countries under the Auntie Anne's®, Carvel®, Cinnabon®, Jamba®, Moe's Southwest Grill®, McAlister's Deli®, and Schlotzsky's® brand names, as well as the Seattle's Best Coffee® brand on certain military bases and in certain international markets. Please visit www.focusbrands.com to learn more.

Contact:
Abby Leary
aleary@focusbrands.com

FOCUS Brands (PRNewsFoto/FOCUS Brands Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Focus Brands Inc.)
FOCUS Brands (PRNewsFoto/FOCUS Brands Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Focus Brands Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/focus-brands-announces-mike-woodward-as-senior-vice-president-of-franchise-sales-301589328.html

SOURCE Focus Brands

