U.S. markets open in 1 hour 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,321.25
    +17.50 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,414.00
    +147.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,069.75
    +64.25 (+0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,016.30
    +9.60 (+0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.00
    +6.59 (+6.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.40
    -15.40 (-0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    25.16
    -0.39 (-1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1112
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.01
    +2.86 (+9.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3331
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3000
    +0.4100 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,037.55
    -438.70 (-0.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    993.85
    +16.87 (+1.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,378.68
    +48.48 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.03
    -451.69 (-1.68%)
     

Focus Brands Appoints Tory Bartlett as Chief Brand Officer of Moe's Southwest Grill

·2 min read

ATLANTA, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Focus Brands®, parent company of iconic brands including Auntie Anne's®, Carvel®, Cinnabon®, Jamba®, McAlister's Deli®, Moe's Southwest Grill® and Schlotzsky's®, announced today the appointment of Tory Bartlett as Chief Brand Officer for Moe's Southwest Grill. Bartlett has been with Focus Brands for three years, most recently serving as Chief Brand Officer for Schlotzsky's.

Tory Bartlett, Chief Brand Officer, Moe&#39;s Southwest Grill
Tory Bartlett, Chief Brand Officer, Moe's Southwest Grill

"Tory's impressive leadership with Schlotzsky's has helped propel the brand forward," said Joe Guith, Restaurant Category President, Focus Brands. "Moe's Southwest Grill has incredible potential to continue to grow and evolve, and with Tory's operations-centric mindset and proven track record for successful brand management, we are excited about what's next for the brand."

During his tenure as Schlotzsky's Chief Brand Officer, Bartlett introduced two new prototypes as well as overhauled the menu to streamline operations and maximize kitchen efficiency. The brand also had a record number of new deal signings in 2021, adding an additional 124 restaurants to the pipeline. Bartlett brings over 30 years of experience in the restaurant industry having worked in leadership roles at Tin Lizzy's and Hooters prior to joining Focus Brands.

About Focus Brands
Atlanta-based Focus Brands is a leading developer of global multi-channel foodservice brands. Focus Brands, through its affiliate brands, is the franchisor and operator of more than 6,000 restaurants, cafes, ice cream shoppes, and bakeries in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and over 50 foreign countries under the brand names Auntie Anne's®, Carvel®, Cinnabon®, Jamba®, Moe's Southwest Grill®, McAlister's Deli®, and Schlotzsky's®, as well as Seattle's Best Coffee® on certain military bases and in certain international markets. Please visit www.focusbrands.com to learn more.

Contact:
Abby Leary
aleary@focusbrands.com

Welcome to Moe&#x002019;s!&#xae; Founded in 2000 and based in Atlanta, GA, Moe&#x002019;s Southwest Grill is a fast-casual restaurant franchise that serves high quality and fresh southwestern food. (PRNewsfoto/Moe&#39;s Southwest Grill)
Welcome to Moe’s!® Founded in 2000 and based in Atlanta, GA, Moe’s Southwest Grill is a fast-casual restaurant franchise that serves high quality and fresh southwestern food. (PRNewsfoto/Moe's Southwest Grill)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/focus-brands-appoints-tory-bartlett-as-chief-brand-officer-of-moes-southwest-grill-301490849.html

SOURCE Moe's Southwest Grill

Recommended Stories

  • Burger King Makes Two Huge Menu Changes (You Won't Like Them)

    McDonald's franchisees, for example, pushed back against the chain's legendary dollar menu to the point that corporate had to revamp it into the current $1, $2, $3 menu. If a restaurant owner was already upset at the price being charged for low-end hamburgers and chicken nuggets or various other value offerings, they're likely to be very angry as those items cost them more in the first place. Now, Restaurant Brands International's Burger King's largest franchise owner has decided to do something about its rising costs and customers are not going to like it.

  • Exclusive-Ford set to announce plans to run EV, ICE as separate businesses -sources

    (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co on Wednesday will announce a reorganization under which its electric vehicle (EV) and internal-combustion engine (ICE) units will be run as separate businesses in a move to fast track growth in EVs, three people familiar with the plan said. The EV and ICE businesses will have separate names but will remain under the Ford corporate umbrella, in the same way the company operates its Ford Pro commercial business for corporate customers, said the people, who asked not to be identified. The U.S. automaker will name executives to lead each business and Ford will also outline updated profit margin targets for the company overall, the sources said.

  • Duke Energy shuttering small natural gas unit eight years early

    Duke Energy Carolinas will close a small peaker unit at its W.S. Lee plant in South Carolina on March 31, more than eight years ahead of schedule and just seven years after it started operating on natural gas.

  • Lithium Prices Skyrocket As China Cements Leadership Position

    As the demand for lithium-ion batteries continues to climb, prices of lithium carbonate are skyrocketing amid the news that China is cozying up to major lithium producer Argentina

  • Salesforce earnings top estimates, shares pop after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Salesforce earnings and how the stock is popping after the market close.

  • What Russia trades with the US, China, Brazil and the world

    The west continues to roll out sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine. The restrictions have decimated the value of Russia’s currency—which should make Russian products cheaper in the global marketplace. Russia’s largest exports by far are fuels and oil.

  • China Shunning Russian Coal With Banks Nervous Over Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese power plants and steelmakers are looking for alternatives to Russian coal after some domestic banks suggested they avoid purchases due to the mounting sanctions being imposed on Moscow. Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldMicrosoft Says Son

  • Why Does the U.S. Buy Russian Oil?

    Despite being the top global producer, the U.S. uses Russian crude to service more-isolated coastal markets and keep refineries running at optimal levels.

  • Editas Medicine Stock Jumps As Patent Office Rules In Favor Of Broad's CRISPR Patents

    The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has ruled in favor of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard in a dispute over the patents around CRISPR gene-editing technology. The decision is part of a long-running legal battle brought by two universities and one of the founders of the gene-editing technique Emmanuelle Charpentier. The technology dubbed CRISPR/Cas9 can cut any DNA molecule. Several companies, including Editas Medicines Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT), are among the companies that use technology licen

  • Germany To Expedite LNG Terminals Construction, Says Chancellor Scholz

    Following the escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Germany has stepped on the gas pedal regarding the development of LNG terminals at Brunsbuettel and Wilhelmshaven.

  • Target is raising starting wages to as high as $24 an hour

    Target is raising its wages up to $24 an hour for some workers. The retailer, which employs some 350,000 people, said today that starting wages will now range from $15 to $24 an hour for workers in stores, supply chain facilities, and at headquarters. The specific pay increase will depend on the position and local job market.

  • Honeywell rolls out hybrid work policies, aims to grow large Houston footprint

    Honeywell's footprint in the local market grew significantly after the company relocated its Performance Materials and Technologies division to Houston last summer.

  • Latin America Not Suited to Pump More Amid $100 Oil, Russia Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- The return of $100 oil and repercussions from Russia's invasion of Ukraine have traders and investors wondering where the world can turn to for more supplies. For those looking to Latin America, think again.Most Read from BloombergChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26Russia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBid

  • Russian oil trade in disarray over sanctions as prices blast through $100/bbl

    Russian oil trade was in disarray on Tuesday as producers postponed sales, importers rejected Russian ships and buyers worldwide searched elsewhere for needed crude after a raft of sanctions imposed on Moscow over the war in Ukraine. Numerous nations imposed sweeping sanctions against Russian companies, banks and individuals following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week and global majors announced plans to leave multi-million-dollar positions in Russia. U.S., European and other governments exempted energy trade from sanctions to prevent already tight markets rallying further, but that has failed.

  • Semiconductor sales to Russia banned, but that shouldn’t hurt Intel, AMD and other chip makers

    Sanctions against Russia are not expected to harm the semiconductor market following last week's invasion of Ukraine, but the cybersecurity sector is expected to benefit on a sales boost out of fear of retaliatory Russian cyberattacks.

  • Bitcoin Gets A Major Boost That Will Delight Crypto Fans

    The most popular cryptocurrency has received the support of a recognized startup whose valuation is estimated at more than $8 billion.

  • A visual explainer of SWIFT, the global payments system now cut off to Russia

    SWIFT is a messaging system that allows banks around the globe to securely and quickly communicate about cross-border payments. Some have proposed kicking Russian banks out of it.

  • Apple stops product sales in Russia, adding to pressure from shippers, car makers

    (Reuters) -American big brands including Apple, Google, Ford and Harley-Davidson on Tuesday stopped sales and distanced themselves from Russia because of the invasion of Ukraine, joining a growing list of companies from shippers to car makers to energy companies shunning the country. Apple Inc said it had stopped sales of iPhones and other products in Russia, Alphabet Inc's Google dropped Russian state publishers from its news, Ford Motor told its Russian manufacturing partner it was suspending operations in the country, and Harley-Davidson Inc suspended its business and shipments of its bikes.

  • Pilots at United Airlines regional carrier CommutAir ratify new contract

    Pilots at CommutAir, a regional carrier that operates under the United Express banner, ratified a new contract this week that raises the pay of captains by 25% to $84 per hour. Under the new contract, which was ratified by pilots represented by the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), first officers will see a 30% pay bump to $51 per hour and the carrier recently instituted a bonus program that will net new captains up to $50,000. The new contract also will see the company paying for travel to and from work and employee 401K contributions up to 16% will be matched 50% by the company.

  • Important new clues about the labor shortage

    The biggest set of missing workers may be a group economists don't think about too much.