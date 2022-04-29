Focus Expands Global Presence to Switzerland Octogone Holding to Join Focus as a New Partner Firm

Octogone is a Leading Independent Wealth and Investment Management Firm With a Substantial and Growing Footprint

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2022 / Focus Financial Partners Inc.(NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which Octogone Holding SA (together with its subsidiaries, "Octogone"), a leading wealth and investment management firm based in Geneva, Switzerland, will join the Focus partnership. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. Octogone will substantially expand Focus' international presence with entry into several new ultra-high net worth markets across the globe.

Since 1995, Octogone has provided wealth management solutions and tailored asset allocation to wealthy individuals and families across Europe, the United States, Latin America and the Middle East. Octogone has built a reputation as a leader in providing independent advice based on a deep understanding of each client's individual needs and objectives. This transaction brings a firm with significant multi-national expertise to the Focus partnership and further expands Focus' international presence.

"Our partnership with Focus is an important step in positioning Octogone for continued strong growth and service excellence to its clients," said Joakim D. Lehmkuhl, Co-Founder and Chairman of Octogone. "This transaction will allow us to maintain our firm's independence and entrepreneurial spirit, and promote a solid future for our clients and employees. Focus' scale and unique value proposition will provide us with capabilities to enhance both our business and services to clients. We are incredibly excited for the future of Octogone with Focus as our strategic partner."

"We are thrilled to welcome Octogone to Focus, establishing our presence in Switzerland," said Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO, and Chairman of Focus. "Octogone will be our 86th partner firm and is a leader in Swiss wealth management, with significant expertise in working with ultra-high net worth clients. Octogone also has a distinctive international footprint that will enhance our global scale, which spans 4 countries and more than 5,000 principals and employees. Octogone's scope, comprehensive approach to wealth management and impressive leadership team positions the firm to be a platform for future growth in Switzerland and in other key wealth markets abroad. Switzerland is an important strategic priority for us given that it is a global leader in its concentration of wealth management talent."

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit focusfinancialpartners.com.

About Octogone Holding SA

Founded in 1995, Octogone provides sophisticated, personalized wealth management services. The firm provides independent advice in creating solutions to fit each client's personal situation. Octogone offers services through a network of international specialists and has a presence in Switzerland, the United States, the Bahamas and Luxembourg. The firm has over 70 specialists spanning 18 nationalities and 10 different languages, demonstrating its international character. For more information about Octogone, please visit https://octogone.ch

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Focus' current views with respect to certain current and future events. These forward-looking statements are and will be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Focus' operations and business environment which may cause future events to be materially different from these forward-looking statements or anything implied therein. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Focus on the date of this release. Focus does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could affect Focus may be found in Focus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

