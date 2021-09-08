Focus Graphite Announces Partnership with MU Conseils for the Lac Knife Project

The partnership's goal is to facilitate a consensus around the conditions for social acceptability of the Lac Knife project for all stakeholders

KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Focus Graphite Inc. (TSXV:FMS) (the "Company" or "Focus Graphite") is pleased to announce its collaboration with consulting firm MU Conseils from Baie Comeau, Québec, as part of the relaunch of its Lac Knife graphite project located on the Southwestern edge of the Labrador Trough, next to the towns of Fermont and Wabush on the Nitassinan of Innu Takuaikan Uashat mak Mani-utenam (ITUM).

The Lac Knife project dovetails well with the Québec Government's mandate and objectives as laid out in its Plan for the Development of Critical and Strategic Minerals(CSM) 2020-2025, specifically as follows: to encourage mining project development and primary and secondary processing of CSM in the province; to contribute to the creation of a Québec industry of rechargeable battery production and their components1 supporting the electrification of transport; to boost local prosperity in regions such as the Côte-Nord by diversifying the economy into CSM; and to contribute to the success of Québec's transition to greener energy.

The main goal of the partnership between Focus Graphite and MU Conseils is to create a space for dialogue that will enable the Company and the communities in question to jointly define the conditions for social acceptability of the Lac Knife project and to identify the specific means by which they can be achieved. This approach provides the Company with an opportunity to reengage, expand and deepen its ties with the project's stakeholders.

"Focus Graphite's new team is firmly committed to relaunching the Lac Knife project in partnership with local communities. This alliance with MU Conseils is a step forward in this direction," said Marc Roy, President and CEO of Focus Graphite.

Story continues

MU Conseils' stance is impartial, and favours free expression of the viewpoints and concerns of all involved parties in a constructive way. Carole-Anne Tanguay, principal advisor for MU Conseils, explains, "The support we offer will provide Focus Graphite's team as well as the communities, organisations and the people affected by the Lac Knife project with the tools to synchronize their various interests."

Focus Graphite acquired all the mining rights to the Lac Knife property in 2010. From 2010 to 2014, the Company carried out drilling programs and assessments of the deposit that culminated with the filing of a mining Feasibility Study in August 2014, followed by an environmental and social impact assessment (ESIA), filed in December 2014. In 2021, the Company began the process of updating both studies. The preparation of a new ESIA and the update of the Feasibility Study are underway. Significant input and involvement from the affected communities is required to revise and complete these studies, and it is for this reason that Focus Graphite will rely upon MU Conseils' expertise in the area of strategic consultation.

For more information on Focus Graphite and MU Conseils' progress on the Lac Knife project, visit www.lacknife.com.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The scientific and technical information of the Company and the Lac Knife project, as defined in section 1.1 of Regulation 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and presented in this news release, has been prepared, approved and/or reviewed by Marc-André Bernier, geo. (QC), P.Geo. (ON), M.Sc, technical advisor for Focus Graphite and Qualified Person according to the Regulation.

About MU Conseils

MU Conseils is a business unit of the Manicouagan-Uapishka World Biosphere Reserve (MUWBR). It specializes in the design and facilitation of participatory strategies through innovative collaborative approaches. MU Conseils supports and promotes positive change and the adoption of sustainable practices in organizations and in society.

For more information, visit www.mu-conseils.com.

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc. is an advanced exploration company with an objective of producing flake graphite concentrate at its wholly owned Lac Knife and Lac Tétépisca flake graphite projects located in the Côte-Nord administrative region of Québec. In a second stage, to meet Québec stakeholder interests in developing second transformation industries within the province and to add shareholder value, Focus is evaluating the feasibility of producing value added specialty graphite products including battery-grade spherical graphite.

Focus Graphite is a technology-oriented graphite development company with a vision for building long-term, sustainable shareholder value. Focus also holds a significant equity position in graphene applications developer Grafoid Inc. For more information about Focus Graphite, please visit www.focusgraphite.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements, including without limitation, the closing of the Offerings, statements pertaining to the use of proceeds, and the Company's ability to obtain necessary approvals from the TSX Venture Exchange. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in Focus Graphite's disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Focus Graphite Investor and Media Contacts:

Kimberly Darlington

Communications, Focus Graphite

(514) 771-3398

kdarlington@focusgraphite.com

Scott Anderson

Investor Relations

(858) 229-7063

sanderson@nextcap-ir.com

Focus Graphite Inc.

Judith Mazvihwa-MacLean

CFO

(613) 581-4040

jmazvihwa@focusgraphite.com

1 Graphite is an essential component of battery anodes in lithium-ion batteries used for the propulsion of electric and hybrid vehicle

SOURCE: Focus Graphite Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/663166/Focus-Graphite-Announces-Partnership-with-MU-Conseils-for-the-Lac-Knife-Project



