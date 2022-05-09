Focus of High Performance Film Manufacturers on Technological Advancements through R&D to Serve Vivid End Uses, Says Fact.MR

FACT.MR

High Performance Films Market Analysis, By Material (Polyester, EVA, Polyolefin, Polyamide, Fluoropolymer), By Type (Barrier Films, Safety & Security Films, Decorative Films, Microporous Films), By Application - Global Forecast 2022 to 2032

United States, Rockville MD, May 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a newly released report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global high performance films market is projected to be valued at 44.68 billion in 2022, and expand at a CAGR of around 6.2% over the period of 2022-2032. Growing demand for high performance film for use in thermal jacketing in the automotive and aerospace industries is majorly driving market growth. The demand for High Performance Films is expected to rise over the forecast period and the market was valued at US$ 42.72 Billion in 2021.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Demand of High Performance Thermoplastic Films Market"

48 Tables, 124 Figures and 170 Pages

Developments in the construction industry have also paved the way for high performance film suppliers. Current infrastructure designs have increased the infusion of transparent exteriors to increase the aesthetics of projects. High performance films increase the tensile force of glass exteriors with reinforcement of the desired texture and tint.

For Critical Insights on High Performance Polyester Film Sales Market, Request a Sample Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5513

The pandemic disrupted the supply chain and distribution channels of the industry due to lockdowns and travel restrictions. As per Fact.MR’s observations, value share of high performance films dropped 40%, but the market is anticipated to recover at a steady CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period.

Which Industry Sectors Drive Most Demand for High Performance Films?

Food Packaging

With the growing food packaging industry, the use of high performance films has increased to improve the shelf life of food products. Packaging such as tetra pack and transparent packaging have made a mark in the industry with the use of innovative high performance films to increase product visibility and ornamental touch. Additionally, its flexibility and thin wall design is popular for many manufactures of transparent packaging.

Story continues

To learn more about Specialty and High Performance Film Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=5513

Key Segments Covered in the Asia Pacific High Performance Films Industry Survey

High Performance Films Market by Material : Polyester EVA Polyolefin Polyamide Fluoropolymer Other Materials





High Performance Films Market by Type :



Barrier Films Safety & Security Films Decorative Films Microporous Films Other Types



High Performance Films Market by Application : Automotive Aerospace Electrical & Electronics Packaging Construction Other Applications





High Performance Films Market by Region :



North America High Performance Films Market Latin America High Performance Films Market Europe High Performance Films Market Asia Pacific High Performance Films Market Middle East & Africa High Performance Films Market



Get Customization on Europe High Performance Films Market Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=5513

Competition Landscape

Dow Chemical Company, The 3M Company, Solvay S.A., Covestro, Evonik, Honeywell International Inc., Amcor, Berry Global Group, American Durafilm Co., Eastman Chemical Company, and DuPont are key manufacturers of high performance films.

In December, 2021, Amcor introduced its first high-barrier, recycle-ready liquid pouch packaging solution, which is heat-resistant and for food grade use.

Players such as Eastman and DuPont are increasing fund allocation for the research and development of high performance films that are capable of deflecting harmful UV radiations.

Restrictions on the use of tinted films in vehicles have instigated market leaders to develop a film that has 95% transparency, but at the same time deflects UV radiations and infra-red spectrums.





Key players in the Polyester High Performance Films Market

Dow Chemical Company

The 3M Company

Solvay S.A.

Covestro

Evonik

Honeywell International Inc.

Amcor





To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Purchase a copy of this report at https://www.factmr.com/checkout/5513

Key Takeaways from North America High Performance Films Market Study

By material, polyester is projected to provide an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 36.69 billion over the forecast period.

Barrier films are anticipated to account for 36% market share by 2032.

The automotive sector is anticipated to lose 3090 BPS in market value share by 2032.

North America is projected to capture around 34.6% of the global high performance film market share by 2032.

Europe is set to provide an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 8.37 billion by 2032-end.





Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Chemicals & Materials Domain

Bio Based PU Market Analysis: The global bio based pu market report published by Fact.MR incorporates an in-depth analysis of the prominent growth dynamics, including possible drivers, opportunities and trends, expected to prevail across the landscape for the upcoming decade. A detailed insight regarding key geographies and prominent manufacturers has been embedded in this report.

High Temperature Coatings Market Size: Fact.MR's incisive coverage on the High Temperature Coatings market explicates on the key drivers, trends and opportunities expected to prevail across prominent segments and key geographies for the forthcoming assessment period. Additionally, details about prominent manufacturers and their revenue shares have also been incorporated.

Acids Anhydrides Market Forecast: A detailed assessment of Acids Anhydrides (AHSS) value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across the regional markets has been covered in Fact.MR's exclusive coverage on the subject. It further highlights the prominent growth drivers and opportunities likely to present themselves in the forthcoming decade.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

Japan Sales Office

4-1-1 Nakano,

9F Nakano Sunplaza

Tokyo, 164-8512

Japan

E: sales@factmr.com



