Focus Point Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FOCUSP) Could Become A Multi-Bagger

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Focus Point Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:FOCUSP) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Focus Point Holdings Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.32 = RM53m ÷ (RM252m - RM83m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Focus Point Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 32%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Healthcare industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Focus Point Holdings Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Focus Point Holdings Berhad here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

We like the trends that we're seeing from Focus Point Holdings Berhad. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 32%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 149% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 33%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. So this improvement in ROCE has come from the business' underlying economics, which is great to see.

Our Take On Focus Point Holdings Berhad's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Focus Point Holdings Berhad is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a staggering 1,260% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Focus Point Holdings Berhad can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

