Focused Ion Beam (FIB) Systems Global Market Report 2022: Advantages Over Conventional Scanning Techniques Drives Adoption

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Focused Ion Beam (FIB) Systems Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 To 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With the ever-increasing prevalence of nanotechnology across different industry verticals, analytical and sample preparation tools required on such length scales have witnessed high demand. Focused ion beam (FIB) is one such prominent technique that uses a focused beam of ions to scan the surface of the given specimen. In a FIB system, a beam of ions is concentrated onto the surface and raster scanned using the ion optics.

This enables material removal by ion sputtering ranging in the resolution of as low as 10 nm. The overall focused ion beam systems market growth is majorly governed by the rising inclination towards focused ion beams across crucial applications such as material sciences, semiconductor fabrication, secondary ion mass spectrometry and several others.

Superior advantages over conventional scanning techniques has been the major factor supporting the adoption of focused ion beam system across different applications. Furthermore, the market growth is also fueled by the continual advancement in the semiconductor and electronics industry towards device miniaturization. However, major challenge for the technology is its slow throughput as compared to electron beam lithography.

Other in-depth analysis provided in the report includes:

  • Current and future market trends to justify the forthcoming attractive markets within the focused ion beam systems industry

  • Comparative analysis for different segments for the years 2021 & 2030

  • Market fuelers, market impediments, and their impact on the market growth

  • In-depth competitive environment analysis including the positioning of market players and their business strategy analysis

  • Trailing 2-Year market size data (2020 - 2021)

  • SRC (Segment-Region-Country) Analysis

As of 2021, the overall focused ion beam systems market was led by the gallium segment. The segment contributed to more than fifty percent of the total market revenue generated worldwide, in 2021. Gallium is one of the most traditional sources used for generating ion beam. The material offers several superior characteristics such as low melting point, less volatility at its melting point, low surface energy and excellent electrical, mechanical and vacuum properties as compared to other potential sources. Subsequently, the segment would continue dominating the market throughout the forecast period. However, in the following years, the iridium segment is set to demonstrate the highest growth in the global market.

As of 2021, the overall focused ion beam systems market worldwide is led by the Europe region. The region is home to a highly sophisticated semiconductor fabrication industry, having presence of large number of established manufacturers. The market growth here is principally backed by the Western Europe countries experiencing significant adoption of focused ion beam systems across different applications.

In the following years, Asia Pacific is poised to emerge as the most lucrative market for focused ion beam. The region is rapidly becoming the manufacturing hub for semiconductor and related electronic components. Currently, the penetration of focused ion beam systems is low in Asia Pacific. Thus, the region holds immense potential for further market growth.

Market Segmentation

Source

  • Gallium

  • Iridium

  • Gold

  • Others

Application

  • Sample Preparation

  • Semiconductor Fabrication

  • Others

Key Questions Answered in this report

  • What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Focused Ion Beam (FIB) Systems market?

  • What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

  • Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

  • Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

  • Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

  • Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Focused Ion Beam (FIB) Systems market?

  • Which is the largest regional market for Focused Ion Beam (FIB) Systems market?

  • What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

  • Which are the key trends driving Focused Ion Beam (FIB) Systems market growth?

  • Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Focused Ion Beam (FIB) Systems market worldwide?

Companies Mentioned

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

  • Carl Zeiss AG

  • JEOL Ltd.

  • Evans Analytical Group

  • Fibics Inc.

  • TESCAN ORSAY HOLDING a.s.

  • Raith GmbH

  • zeroK NanoTech Corporation.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xnh3qm-ion-beam?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

