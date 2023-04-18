Focused Ion Beam Global Market Report 2022: Use of FIB systems in Electronics & Semiconductor Industry for Failure Analysis Applications Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Focused Ion Beam Market by Ion Source (Ga+ Liquid Metal, Plasma, Gas Field), Application (Failure Analysis, Nanofabrication, Device Modification, Circuit Edit, Counterfeit Detection), Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global focused ion beam market is projected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2028 from an estimated USD 1.3 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2023 to 2028. The growth can be attributed to the increased use of the FIB-SEM in research laboratories to improve the quality and performance of products used in various industries, including automotive, printed electronics, battery and additive manufacturing, renewable energy, and medical technology.

In 2022, the Ga+ liquid metal segment captured the largest share of the overall focused ion beam market.

In 2022, the Ga+ liquid metal segment captured the largest share of the overall market. The growth of this segment can be attributed to several advantages offered by them and a majority of manufacturers deploying Ga+ liquid metal ion sources in their FIB systems. Several applications, such as ion implanters, ion projection lithography, and particle accelerator injectors, use plasma ion source-based FIB systems.

In 2022, the failure analysis segment captured the largest share of the focused ion beam market.

In 2022, the failure analysis segment captured the largest share of the focused ion beam market based on application. The growth can be attributed to the increased demand for FIB systems in the electronics & semiconductor vertical for failure analysis applications. Product or device failures generally occur during the starting and ending phases of manufacturing. These failures are usually caused by improper handling, mounting, packaging, and storing of devices or components, as well as due to their exposure to radiation. It is necessary to understand the reasons behind the failure and degraded performance of any component or device. Thus, failure analysis is essential as it detects failures in devices or components and their root cause.

In 2022, the electronics & semiconductor vertical accounted for the largest share of the focused ion beam market.

In 2022, the electronics & semiconductor vertical accounted for the largest share of the focused ion beam market. A similar trend is likely to be observed during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increased adoption of organic growth strategies, such as product launches by manufacturers of FIB systems used in the electronics & semiconductor vertical. For instance, in 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. launched Helios 5 EXL Wafer DualBeam designed to meet increasing sample volumes and analysis needs of semiconductor manufacturers as they scale operations.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Initiatives of US Government to Strengthen Semiconductor Manufacturing

Use of FIB systems in Electronics & Semiconductor Industry for Failure Analysis Applications

Adoption of FIB systems by Research Laboratories and Manufacturing Firms Worldwide

Requirement for Ion Beam Lithography Technology-Integrated FIB systems

Deployment of FIB systems for Applications in Material Science Industry

Restraints

High Costs of FIB systems

Requirement for Highly Skilled Workforce to Operate Advanced FIB systems

Opportunities

Ongoing Research to Prepare Damage-Free Tem Specimens Using Plasma Ion Source

Rising Use of FIB systems to Study Biological Samples and Biomaterials

Increasing Adoption of Automation and Robotics in Electronic & Electrical Device Manufacturing Industry in Asia-Pacific

