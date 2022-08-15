U.S. markets open in 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,254.00
    -27.00 (-0.63%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,517.00
    -201.00 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,522.25
    -55.50 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,000.90
    -16.00 (-0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.36
    -4.73 (-5.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.80
    -21.70 (-1.20%)
     

  • Silver

    20.07
    -0.63 (-3.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0213
    -0.0044 (-0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7950
    -0.0540 (-1.90%)
     

  • Vix

    21.09
    +0.89 (+4.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2101
    -0.0038 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6570
    -0.8230 (-0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,099.42
    -415.32 (-1.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    571.95
    +0.67 (+0.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.59
    -31.30 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,871.78
    +324.80 (+1.14%)
     

Focused Labs Joins the Stripe Partner Ecosystem to Help Enterprises Migrate to Modern Payment Systems

·2 min read

CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Focused Labs, a leading digital transformation consultancy and software development firm, today announced it has joined the Stripe Partner Ecosystem to help enterprises modernize their payment systems and deliver better customer experiences at check-out. Focused Labs and Stripe, a financial infrastructure platform for businesses, will help customers embrace online commerce in order to help businesses support customers that want quick, intuitive and flexible payment options.

"Standing in long lines to pay for a service is a thing of the past," said Austin Vance, CEO of Focused Labs. "Customers today want to be able to pay for whatever that service is from the location and device of their choosing, whether that's on their cell phone before leaving the rental car parking lot or contactless check-out from the retail store. By partnering with Stripe, we're able to support more businesses that want to offer seamless online commerce on behalf of their customers."

Focused Labs builds custom software products and integrations, which includes the modernization or replacement of core payments infrastructure inside of existing business processes. Stripe helps millions of companies accept payments, grow their revenue and accelerate new business opportunities.

The Stripe Partner Ecosystem equips expert firms like Focused Labs with a full suite of resources for building products and services on Stripe's infrastructure.

"Focused Labs joining the Stripe Partner Ecosystem is an impactful step for businesses that are looking to grow their online revenue and leverage reliable financial infrastructure," said Joanna Raitano, Head of Stripe Partner Ecosystem, Americas. "This partnership will provide increased payments flexibility and help companies strengthen their customer relationship through seamless online commerce."

To learn more, visit www.focusedlabs.io.

About Focused Labs 

Focused Labs is a Chicago-based digital transformation consultancy and software development firm. We help companies build custom, modernized software while scaling their internal capabilities and enabling them to create a sustainable software engineering practice. We believe in building superior solutions, fostering meaningful client relationships and creating a best place to work environment for our employees. Learn more at www.focusedlabs.io.

Media Contact:
Megan Lampros 
One Twelve Communications on Behalf of Focused Labs
megan@onetwelvecomms.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/focused-labs-joins-the-stripe-partner-ecosystem-to-help-enterprises-migrate-to-modern-payment-systems-301604568.html

SOURCE Focused Labs

Recommended Stories

  • Airbnb Boosts Marketing Advantage Over Rivals in 2nd Quarter

    If one hadn’t become so accustomed to it over the last few years, then Airbnb’s sales and marketing advantage over its major rivals would be stunning. Then again, Airbnb widened that gap in the second quarter. In the accompanying chart, Skift examined online travel and short-term rental players sales and marketing spend as a percentage […]

  • Spotify Has Turned a Corner and Is Now a Great Buy

    The optimistic case for Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT) has always been that it would create an advertising network like Facebook, except for your ears and not your eyes. The company can connect listeners and creators of music, podcasts, and audiobooks with highly targeted ads from advertisers around the world, generating revenue that can be shared with suppliers. Spotify might not have Facebook's upside in terms of scale, but the potential for a very profitable, sticky business is there.

  • Usio It Or Lose It: How This Company Says It Is Addressing Integrated Payment Solutions Needs

    David Willey- Benzinga

  • Anshu Jain, former Deutsche Bank CEO in its trading heyday, dies at 59

    Anshu Jain, Cantor Fitzgerald’s president and former CEO of Deutsche Bank from 2012 to 2015, died Saturday five years after being diagnosed with duodenal cancer.

  • Revolut Receives Nod From Cyprus Regulator to Offer Crypto Services

    European digital bank Revolut has been granted authorization by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CYSEC) allowing it to offer crypto services across the European Economic Area (EEA).

  • ‘I fear that between the two of us, that’s not enough.’ We want to quit working in 10 years, but only have about $175K saved. Do we need professional help?

    Knowing how much you need for retirement is multi-factored: It’s not just about how much you saved, it’s also about knowing how much you will spend on a monthly basis. “Typically, people need around 70% to 80% of the pre-retirement income in retirement to maintain a lifestyle,” says certified financial planner Spencer Betts of Bickling Financial Services.

  • Fintech Giant Lufax Plans Hong Kong Listing to Hedge US Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Fintech firm Lufax Holding Ltd. is planning to go public in Hong Kong, the latest in a wave of New York-traded Chinese companies seeking alternative listings to hedge against the risk of being banned from US markets.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?Ukraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaUS Lawmakers Visit Taiwan Aft

  • Utilities ETF (IDU) Hits New 52-Week High

    Utilities ETF IDU has hit a 52-week high lately. Can it soar higher?

  • Institutional Investors Are Increasingly Using Crypto Options Trading to Hedge Their Bets in Bear Market

    Options trading volume has risen on crypto exchanges, and even miners are using options strategies to muddle through the current, uncertain environment.

  • Leading Denim Supplier Invests in Hemp, Supports U.S. Agriculture

    Cone Denim partnered with BastCore to increase its sustainable denim offerings.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch: PANW, CRWD, OKTA ZS Earnings On Tap

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Stocks Poised to Open Lower on Monday

    Monthly housing data will come this week from the National Association of Home Builders, the Census Bureau, and the National Association of Realtors.

  • Inflation surge cools in July. Should you still play defense with your portfolio?

    Cooler-than-expected inflation readings in July are sending stocks higher, with shares of growth companies leading the rally. Is it time to pivot away from defense plays?

  • Billionaire Behind Big Nickel Short Plans to Sell Steel Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Tsingshan Holding Group Co., the nickel giant owned by billionaire Xiang Guangda, is in advanced talks to sell some of its stainless-steel assets in Indonesia to China Baowu Steel Group Corp. as part of a strategic review, according to people familiar with the negotiations.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?Ukraine Latest: First UN Wheat

  • Stocks struggle as China rate cut sends oil tumbling

    Global shares struggled to advance on Monday while investors digested news of an unexpected cut in Chinese interest rates as data pointed to faltering growth in the world's second largest economy, sending oil prices nearly 2% lower. China's central bank cut key lending rates to revive demand as data showed the economy unexpectedly slowing in July, with factory and retail activity squeezed by Beijing's zero-COVID policy and a property crisis.

  • Chinese NYSE delistings could pave way for audit deal with U.S., analysts say

    The move to delist five Chinese state-owned enterprises (SOEs) from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) could pave the way for Beijing to strike an audit deal with the United States, ending a more than decade-old dispute, analysts and advisers said on Monday. The five SOEs including oil major Sinopec and China Life Insurance, whose audits have been under scrutiny by the U.S. securities regulator, said on Friday they would voluntarily delist from the NYSE. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had in May flagged the five and many others as failing to meet U.S. auditing standards, and the delisting signals China could compromise on allowing U.S. auditors to access the accounts of private Chinese companies listed in the United States, some analysts said.

  • Galaxy Digital Ends Plan to Acquire Crypto Custody Firm BitGo

    The $1.2 billion acquisition was announced May 2021 and was expected to close by the end of that year.

  • Germany Proposes Cooler Office Temperatures to Save Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is proposing additional energy-saving measures as Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government seeks to reduce the country’s dependence on Russian natural gas supplies.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet Near War’s OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderUkraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?US Lawmakers Visit Taiwan After Pelosi Trip Infuriates ChinaThe Economy Mi

  • Every Wall Street Trend Goes Haywire as Stock Bears Are Crushed

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock bears are suddenly getting crushed. Once-dependable momentum trades are misfiring. Inflation-lashed bonds are bouncing back. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet Near War’s OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderUkraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?US Lawmakers Visit Taiwan After Pelosi Trip Infuriates ChinaAfter another expectations-busting week on Wall St

  • Travel Insurance Is Hugely Popular This Year. So Are Claims.

    Some insurers raised premiums after including pandemic coverage but travel snarls could lead many to take a loss on policies.