U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.79 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.95 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.44
    +0.62 (+0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.70
    +5.20 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.11
    +0.19 (+0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1425
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3656
    +0.0009 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4800
    -0.1000 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,261.04
    -705.03 (-1.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,017.14
    -8.59 (-0.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,611.23
    +68.28 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,564.66
    +231.14 (+0.82%)
     

Focused on smaller cities, Vietnamese social commerce startup Mio raises $8M Series A

Catherine Shu
·2 min read

Mio, the Vietnamese social commerce platform, has raised an $8 million Series A, less than a year after announcing its seed round. The funding was led by Jungle Ventures, Patamar Capital and Oliver Jung, with participation from returning investors GGV, Venturra, Hustle Fund, iSEED SEA and Gokul Rajaram.

TechCrunch first covered Mio at the time of its $1 million seed funding in May 2021. Founded in 2020, Mio is a group buying platform that focuses on selling fresh produce and groceries in Tier 2 and 3 cities in Vietnam. The company is able to offer next day delivery because it built a logistics infrastructure that enables it to send produce directly from farms to customers.

Mio, a social commerce startup focused on smaller cities and rural areas in Vietnam, raises $1M seed

The Series A brings Mio’s total raised to $9.1 million, and will be used to expand its logistics and fulfillment system, enter new areas in Vietnam and add new product categories like fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and household appliances.

Mio co-founder and chief executive officer Trung Huynh said that since TechCrunch first covered Mio seven months ago, it has achieved 10x gross merchandise value growth, a 10x increase in agents, or resellers, and grew its team from 60 people to 240. It now fulfills more than 10,000 pieces of fresh produce per day, operating in Ho Chi Minh, Thu Duc, Binh Duong, Dong Nai and Long An, with plans to expand into northern Vietnam.

The numbers “strengthened our conviction in this model and its potential,” he said. “We need fresh capital to accelerate hiring, product development and supply chain to keep up with the pace of growth as we deepen our presence in existing geographies and expand to new provinces.”

Mio is able to offer next day deliveries because its vertically integrated mayor layers of the value chain, including procurement, warehousing, order sorting and bulk delivery. The startup owns the majority of its logistics infrastructure and uses its own fleet of couriers. Its ability to delivery fresh produce directly from farms to customers in less than 16 hours contributed to higher customer retention and growth, Huynh said, and it will continue to shorten delivery times. .

Mio resellers are called Mio Partners. Huynh said one of the driving factors behind Mio is targeting the right people for the program, or “housewives and stay-home-moms in lower income regions who love sharing value-for-money products to their social circle of friends.”

They aggregate orders, usually from friends and family, and orders are delivered to them in batches for distribution. The startup claims Mio Partners can make up to $400 a month, including a 10% commission on each order and additional commissions based on the monthly performance of other resellers they referred to the program.

“There is a strong possibility” that Mio will expand beyond Vietnam, Huynh said, “but will only be considered at a more appropriate time after we successfully built our playbook for Vietnam.”

Super, an Indonesian hyperlocal social commerce startup, raises $28M led by SoftBank Ventures Asia

Recommended Stories

  • Asia Is Winning The War For EV Batteries

    As the global market for electric vehicle batteries continues to explode, firms headquartered in Asian countries are taking the lead, accounting for 80% of global production

  • Bitcoin Mining Scheduled to Come Under Fire on Capital Hill

    On 20th January, a U.S subcommittee hearing on cryptos is scheduled, the outcome of which could have significant ramifications for Bitcoin miners…

  • These 3 Stocks Could Pay Massive Dividends in 2022

    The oil market hasn't always been kind to dividend investors. The sector has often had to slash or suspend dividend payments during oil price downturns, which have happened twice this decade. Instead of setting a high base payout, some are setting lower quarterly payments and supplementing with variable or special dividends when oil prices are higher.

  • Analysis-Saudi-Polish deal dents Russian oil dominance in Baltic

    Saudi Arabia’s planned purchase of Polish refining assets is set to put OPEC's top producer in charge of two thirds of Poland's oil supply, eroding previously dominant supplier Russia's leverage as it grapples with regional tension. Poland has a long history of seeking to reduce its dependence on Russian energy imports through deals with alternative suppliers and its determination has grown as relations have worsened. The mood between Poland and Russia had already darkened over oil supplies early in 2021 when Poland had to cut its oil purchases from Russia because of a price row between Russia's Rosneft and Poland's PKN Orlen.

  • Oil Prices May Rise Even More on Tight Supply, Vitol Group Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s biggest independent oil trader said crude prices, already up more than 10% this year, could rise even further because of tight supplies.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronIran-Backed Houthis Claim Drone Strikes on UAE, Three DiePutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia City“Thes

  • Bitcoin Or Oil: What To Buy In 2022?

    2021 has been a stellar year for many asset classes, including oil, bitcoin and industrial metals, and many analysts believe that the aforementioned assets are poised for further gains in 2022

  • Giant Stock Swings Kick Off 2022

    Hundreds of U.S.-listed companies are off more than 20% from highs. Many are in a bear market.

  • Where Is the Cheapest Country in the World To Mine Bitcoin?

    If you are planning to buy crypto mining equipment and be a Bitcoin miner, you should really think about one thing, electricity costs.

  • Almost 10 Million Visits To Fraudulent Crypto Websites by Indians Has Been Recorded in 2021

    2021 witnessed a significant rise in crypto-related crimes but India, in particular, is currently in the limelight owing to the rise in investors as well as the rise in scams around the country.

  • ADA Rallies as the Cardano Blockchain Welcomes a Metaverse Project

    Pavia.io has become the first metaverse project to launch on the Cardano blockchain, with ADA soaring by 11% since the announcement.

  • Saudi Minister in UAE Says Not Place to Comment on Oil Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s energy minister declined to comment on oil prices during a visit to the United Arab Emirates. Most Read from BloombergDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With Omicron“It’s not the place. It’s no

  • How Institutional Investors Are Thinking about the Energy Transition

    Here are some intriguing conclusions from a recent survey of institutional investors, who seem to be bullish about oil prices but not oil demand; concerned about climate risks, but not yet fully incorporating them into valuations.

  • Indonesia Dec trade surplus at $1 billion, well below forecast

    Indonesia's trade surplus narrowed more than expected in December to $1.02 billion, the lowest in 20 months, as a surge in exports driven by commodities slowed and imports hit a record high, official data showed on Monday. Southeast Asia's largest economy has been reporting a trade surplus every month since May, 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic supressed local demand while exports rode a boom in prices of commodities like coal, palm oil, copper, tin, steel and rubber. December imports hit a record high of $21.36 billion, up 47.93% on a yearly basis and beating the poll's forecast for 39.40% growth, as overseas purchases of everything from consumer goods to raw materials for the manufacturing industry jumped.

  • Top 15 Most Valuable Italian Companies

    In this article, we will discuss the top 15 most valuable Italian companies. You can skip our detailed analysis of the Italian economy and go to Top 5 Most Valuable Italian Companies. Officially known as the Italian Republic, Italy is a country located in the center of the Mediterranean Sea, within Southern Europe. One of […]

  • 2 Stocks Trading Near the GF Value Line

    When looking for bargains, value investors could be interested in these stocks

  • Don't Miss Out on This Under-the-Radar EV Stock

    It's no secret that hybrid and electric vehicles (EVs) are the future of the automotive industry. How relevant will they be in the transition from internal combustion engines (ICE) to hybrid and electric vehicles? It's a question Magna's management doesn't have to fear.

  • There’s a housing inventory shortage, but builders are in a happy mood

    Homebuilders are an optimistic bunch. They normally purchase land or finished lots, spend thousands on lumber and myriad other materials, and start putting up houses — often before the first customer walks in the door.

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says he's 'disgusted' with 2 banks he claims are cutting ties with him

    MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell claims two of his financial backers want him to "leave their bank." Lindell shared recordings of a phone call with a bank representative.

  • Private Insurance Now Covers At-Home COVID-19 Testing

    Starting Saturday at-home COVID-19 tests are covered by health insurance, but with supply issues, it might not be possible to get one right away.

  • Xinhua Silk Road: E. China's Wuhu mulls over sci-tech innovation and digital development

    Wuhu City of east China's Anhui Province has mulled efforts in boosting the science and technology innovation as well as digitalization to push industrial upgrading.