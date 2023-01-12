U.S. markets open in 2 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,991.00
    +1.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,133.00
    +23.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,465.75
    -10.75 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,856.60
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.38
    +0.97 (+1.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,889.30
    +10.40 (+0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    23.88
    +0.39 (+1.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0763
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5540
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.72
    +1.14 (+5.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2160
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9000
    -1.5250 (-1.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,197.92
    +756.54 (+4.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    428.68
    +17.96 (+4.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,783.54
    +58.56 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.82
    +3.82 (+0.01%)
     

Focusing on New Energy, GWM Achieves Sales of Over One Million in 2022

·3 min read

BAODING, China, Jan. 12, 2023 /CNW/ -- GWM released the latest sales report that its global sales reached 1,067,523 units in 2022, exceeding one million for seven years in a row. A total of 173,180 vehicles were sold in markets out of China, up 21.28% year on year, hitting a record high.

Focusing on New Energy, GWM Achieves Sales of Over One Million in 2022
Focusing on New Energy, GWM Achieves Sales of Over One Million in 2022

Being one of the world's leading automakers, GWM consolidated its advantages of new energy and intelligence in 2022. The proportion of new energy models increased steadily. GWM has laid a solid foundation for achieving higher sales by expanding its global network and optimizing vehicles.

GWM HAVAL has rapidly expanded into the new energy market, with total sales exceeding 610,000 vehicles, as the product lineup continuously improved. HAVAL launched H6 HEV/PHEV and JOLION HEV in 2022. The new energy vehicles have been launched in Thailand, South Africa, Brazil, Australia and other markets, and attracted consumers with their outstanding performance and environmentally friendly experience. In Thailand, GWM has delivered more than 13,000 vehicles to consumers, and HAVAL H6 HEV has maintained a leading position in the sales of the Class C SUV market for 15 months.

The sales of GWM TANK surged by 46.45% YoY in 2022, exceeding 120,000. It has been launched in the Middle East and Australia. The brand has released the technical route of "Off-road + New energy" and launched GWM TANK300 HEV and GWM TANK500 HEV/PHEV to meet consumers' electrification needs of off-roading. GWM TANK300 HEV has won the five-star ANCAP safety rating, setting a new safety benchmark for luxury off-road SUVs.

GWM Pickup has sold over 180,000 vehicles. Up to now, the global sales of GWM Pickup have exceeded 2 million. The large high-performance luxury model, POER Shanhai (for the Chinese market) was launched. This model will launch HEV and PHEV versions to create a clean and efficient mobility experience for global consumers in the future.

GWM has performed well in the European market with high-quality new energy vehicles of WEY and ORA supported by its Forest Ecosystem. GWM ORA's intelligent model won the award of "Best Urban Electric Car" in the UK. The first batch vehicles of WEY Coffee 01 will be delivered to European consumers soon. Euro NCAP recently announced that the WEY Coffee 01 and GWM ORA won the best-in-class award for 2022.

The rising of new energy vehicles and the expansion of the global market have improved the ranking and brand awareness in different markets. VFACTS data showed that GWM outperformed BMW and Tesla with 36.2% sales growth in Australia. As a new marque in Brazil, GWM was nominated for the "Best Auto Manufacturers 2022" award by AutoData, an automobile industry research institution.

GWM plans to launch more than ten intelligent new energy vehicles around the world in 2023, focusing on "ONE GWM" to provide global consumers with a high-quality green mobility experience.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/focusing-on-new-energy-gwm-achieves-sales-of-over-one-million-in-2022-301720238.html

SOURCE GWM

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/12/c2149.html

Recommended Stories

  • Used car prices post biggest drop ever as new luxury car sales boom

    The volatility in the used car market rolled on in 2022, but there might be some relief for car buyers coming this year. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI) for the month of December posted a 0.8% increase month over month, however it dropped a whopping 14.9% year over year, the largest annualized decline ever in the 26-year history of the index.

  • VW China head sees China's overall car sales rising 5% in 2023

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's overall passenger vehicle sales are estimated to rise 5% in 2023, Volkswagen AG's China President Ralf Brandstaetter told Chinese media. New energy vehicles, which include pure electric and plug-in hybrids, could account for one third of the overall passenger vehicles sales in China in 2023, Brandstaetter added. Volkswagen confirmed the comments first reported by Chinese media outlet Cailianshe on Wednesday.

  • Mercedes Is Taking Dead Aim at Tesla

    Mercedes sold 117,800 battery electric vehicles in 2022, up from 42,400 sold in 2021. The company, and its European peers, plan to sell a lot more.

  • China’s EV Sales Broke Record in 2022 as Overall Auto Market Stalled

    Rising retail demand for electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles boosted the auto market as traditional-car sales slipped 13%.

  • Auto Roundup: Diving Into the 2022 US Sales Reports of GM, F, TM and HMC

    While General Motors (GM) grabs the U.S. auto sales crown in 2022, Toyota (TM) and Ford (F) come second and third, respectively. Honda (HMC) sells less than a million vehicles in the United States last year.

  • Tata Motors looks to expand electric car portfolio, add pricier models

    Tata Motors plans to expand its electric car portfolio with new models and higher price points, its managing director said on Wednesday, as it looks to cement its lead as the top selling electric vehicle (EV) company in India. The carmaker will also offer a choice of ranges for its EVs so it can address the needs of multiple buyers, including shorter ranges for city use, Shailesh Chandra, managing director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and its EV subsidiary told Reuters on the sidelines of India's Auto Expo car show.

  • German premium car brands handled supply chain woes better than VW

    Premium brands BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Audi navigated last year's automotive supply chain challenges better than the mass-market Volkswagen brand, company data showed on Tuesday. Mercedes-Benz recorded the lowest fall in full-year output at 1%, pulled down by the Chinese market, according to a trading update by the luxury carmaker. Audi's deliveries fell 3.9% to 1.61 million, with Europe the only region to register marginal growth after an 18.7% jump in German sales.

  • Electric car production slows as drivers opt for cheaper models

    Carmakers plan to slash the number of electric vehicles they manufacture as the spiralling cost of battery-powered models makes them increasingly unaffordable for drivers, an industry body has warned.

  • Suzuki Motor's India unit unveils concept electric SUV, sees 2025 launch

    GREATER NOIDA, India (Reuters) -Suzuki Motor Corp's Indian unit showcased a concept electric sport utility vehicle (SUV) at India's biennial car show on Wednesday, with the Japanese car maker's president saying the car would be launched in 2025. The mid-sized vehicle, known as the 'eVX', will be powered by a 60 kWh battery pack offering up to 550 kilometres of driving range, according to Maruti Suzuki India.

  • Could Apple WiFi chips just be a ploy to get a better deal from Broadcom?

    Broadcom shares fell on reports that Apple was working on its own RF chips, but one analyst wondered if it was all a negotiating ploy.

  • Analysis-With banks' results on tap, options traders prepare for volatility

    Options traders are bracing for volatility in U.S. bank shares days ahead of an earnings season many believe will bring lower profits and reflect worries over an expected recession. Current market positioning signals a gloomy outlook: The one-month moving average of open puts on the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund, the largest financials ETF with nearly $33 billions in assets, outnumbers call options, 1.8-to-1, the most defensive this measure has been since late October. "What you are seeing in markets is some concern whether or not the operating environment is going to be favorable for financials," said Scott Knapp, chief market strategist at CUNA Mutual Group.

  • Subway explores sale of sandwich chain

    Subway could be looking at a sale of the sandwich chain after retaining advisers to explore that option.

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric-vehicle makers.

  • Why Thursday’s U.S. CPI report might kill stock market’s hope of inflation melting away

    A mild stock market rally to kick off the new year will be put to the test Thursday when investors face a highly-awaited inflation reading which could well help determine the size of the Federal Reserve’s next interest-rate increase.

  • Oil and Gas Are Back and Booming

    The Haynesville basin in Louisiana and Texas is humming with drillers. Among them is Chesapeake, a fracking pioneer that was in bankruptcy just two years ago.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Jumps 38% in Past 8 Days. Why Analysts Are so Upbeat.

    BofA Securities analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich added the stock to the bank's U.S. 1 list on Tuesday.

  • IBM just broke a winning streak that lasted nearly three decades

    IBM lost its crown as the top U.S. patent grantee in 2022 to South Korea's Samsung, according to a ranking from an industry tracker.

  • Coinbase to lay off 20% of workers in latest sign of crypto industry pain

    Coinbase Global (COIN) said in an SEC filing Tuesday that it would lay off approximately 20% of its employees, or around 950 employees, as part of larger cost-cutting measures amid continued turbulence in the cryptocurrency industry.

  • Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Central Garden & Pet (CENT) Stock?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Central Garden & Pet (CENT) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • WazirX's Proof-of-Reserves Report Shows 90% of User Assets Are in Binance Wallets

    Indian crypto exchange WazirX released its proof of reserves report that disclosed 90% of its user assets are held in Binance wallets. "The Hash" panel discusses the Twitter drama between WazirX and Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao.