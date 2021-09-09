U.S. markets open in 6 hours 7 minutes

Fog Computing Market Records a CAGR of 58.53% during 2021-2025| Analysis of COVID-19 | Technavio

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The fog computing market is poised to grow by USD 2.79 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 58.53% during the forecast period. The fog computing market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Fog Computing Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download Our Free Sample Report and gain access to a detailed customer landscape matrix comparing key industry-driven parameters.


The report identifies an exponential increase of IoT due to the rise in communication between verticals as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.

The fog computing market analysis includes Application and Geography landscape segments. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The fog computing market covers the following areas:

Fog Computing Market Sizing
Fog Computing Market Forecast
Fog Computing Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Arm Ltd.

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Dell Technologies Inc.

  • Fujitsu Ltd.

  • General Electric Co.

  • Intel Corp.

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • Nebbiolo Technologies Inc.

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • Toshiba Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Utilities - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Arm Ltd.

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Dell Technologies Inc.

  • Fujitsu Ltd.

  • General Electric Co.

  • Intel Corp.

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • Nebbiolo Technologies Inc.

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • Toshiba Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report:https://www.technavio.com/report/fog-computing-market-industry-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fog-computing-market-records-a-cagr-of-58-53-during-2021-2025-analysis-of-covid-19--technavio-301371797.html

SOURCE Technavio

