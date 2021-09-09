Fog Computing Market Records a CAGR of 58.53% during 2021-2025| Analysis of COVID-19 | Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The fog computing market is poised to grow by USD 2.79 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 58.53% during the forecast period. The fog computing market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The report identifies an exponential increase of IoT due to the rise in communication between verticals as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
The fog computing market analysis includes Application and Geography landscape segments. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The fog computing market covers the following areas:
Fog Computing Market Sizing
Fog Computing Market Forecast
Fog Computing Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
Arm Ltd.
Cisco Systems Inc.
Dell Technologies Inc.
Fujitsu Ltd.
General Electric Co.
Intel Corp.
Microsoft Corp.
Nebbiolo Technologies Inc.
Schneider Electric SE
Toshiba Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Utilities - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
