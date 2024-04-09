Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Is In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So should Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

Does Foghorn Therapeutics Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. In December 2023, Foghorn Therapeutics had US$234m in cash, and was debt-free. Importantly, its cash burn was US$119m over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from December 2023 it had 2.0 years of cash runway. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

Is Foghorn Therapeutics' Revenue Growing?

We're hesitant to extrapolate on the recent trend to assess its cash burn, because Foghorn Therapeutics actually had positive free cash flow last year, so operating revenue growth is probably our best bet to measure, right now. Notably, its strong revenue growth of 78% over the last year is genuinely cause for optimism. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For Foghorn Therapeutics To Raise More Cash For Growth?

There's no doubt Foghorn Therapeutics' revenue growth is impressive but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund further growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Foghorn Therapeutics has a market capitalisation of US$302m and burnt through US$119m last year, which is 39% of the company's market value. That's fairly notable cash burn, so if the company had to sell shares to cover the cost of another year's operations, shareholders would suffer some costly dilution.

Is Foghorn Therapeutics' Cash Burn A Worry?

On this analysis of Foghorn Therapeutics' cash burn, we think its revenue growth was reassuring, while its cash burn relative to its market cap has us a bit worried. Cash burning companies are always on the riskier side of things, but after considering all of the factors discussed in this short piece, we're not too worried about its rate of cash burn. On another note, Foghorn Therapeutics has 4 warning signs (and 2 which make us uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

