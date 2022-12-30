U.S. markets close in 4 hours 39 minutes

Foldable Container Market to Exceed US$ 2.0 Bn by 2033 Amid Skyrocketing Demand for Intermodal Transportation Worldwide – Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The U.S. is estimated to account for around 4/5th portion of the North America foldable container market by the end of 2023. Increasing Export and Import Activities in Germany to Fuel Sales of Foldable Plastic Containers.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new report by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global foldable container market is likely to be valued at US$ 2.0 Bn by the end of 2033 from US$ 1.3 Bn in 2023. The market is set to exhibit growth at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2033.

Transfer of freight from one form of transportation to another is referred to as intermodal transportation. Since delays in product delivery are caused by ports' severe traffic problems, foldable containers are becoming more and more popular, particularly in developing nations.

Previously, the crew had difficulty loading and unloading containers used in intermodal shipping, which resulted in delays and expensive charges. On the other hand, foldable container is simple to handle, which has led to a large amount of use by freight companies.

Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-13479

Bulk containers that are efficient in terms of time and space usage, as well as cost are required for this type of transportation. Foldable or collapsible containers take lease space as they are one-fifth of their actual size after folding.

Also, foldable containers can reduce the required space and cost of transportation. In the past few years, international trade has increased significantly and the high volume of goods is projected to push the need for foldable & collapsible containers. Thus, intermodal transportation is anticipated to create profitable growth prospects for manufacturers of foldable containers.

Storage is viewed as one of the most precious firm resources and is set to play a critical role in industrial or commercial warehouses. Additionally, space can be added to the expensive amount.

Storage space is expensive, and making use of that essential space profitably leads to additional savings. This feature is offered by foldable containers and the factor is anticipated to propel the global market.

Foldable container can also meet the need for items that may increase storage capacity that shipping and storage managers are continuously seeking. Thus, need for cost and space-effective storage containers are projected to boost the demand for foldable containers.

Key Takeaways from Foldable Container Market

  • By material, the plastic foldable container segment is projected to hold around 68% of the market value share by the end of 2033.

  • By product type, the crates segment is anticipated to grow 1.8 times the current market value during 2023-2033.

  • Based on end use, the shipping & logistics segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

  • The market for foldable containers in China is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% in the next ten years.

  • The foldable containers market is set to exhibit a positive growth rate by expanding 1.6 times the current value during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for foldable containers in consumer goods, building & construction, chemical & fertilizer, pharmaceutical, and food & beverage industries is projected to drive the market. In addition, foldable containers are highly durable in nature, which would push their adoption among e-commerce companies.” – says an FMI analyst.

Request for Customization with 40% discount: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-13479

Expanding Agriculture Sector and Surging Demand for Fresh Food to Boost Sales of Foldable Containers

Foldable containers have huge applications in the fresh foods industry. Many retailers and shopkeepers use plastic containers to store and ship fruits & vegetables. Small vendors are using these reusable containers for keeping fresh fruits & vegetables. Traditional containers used to create shipping and storage problems by taking up unnecessary space. Implementation of foldable containers would ease the problem and would help keep the cost low.

The agriculture sector is set to extensively use foldable containers for storage, as well as for the shipping of various agricultural products. When not in use, these containers can be stored in warehouses with minimum space. The constantly growing demand for fresh foods & vegetables and expansion of the organic agriculture sector are estimated to surge the demand for folding containers in the global market.

Competition Landscape: Foldable Container Market

Monoflo International, Schoeller Allibert Services B.V., DS Smith Plc, Steel King Industries, Inc., Sintex Group, IPL Plactics Inc., Tripak Solutions, and Myers Industries, Inc. are a few key players operating in the global foldable container market. Also, some of the other noticeable players in the market include Dolav UK Limited, Bekuplast GmbH, Intech Worldwide GmbH, Fletcher European, Corplex UK, Enco Plastic Limited, KTP Kunststoff Palettentechnik GmbH, Nilkamal Material Handling, NPP Group Limited, AUER PACKAGING, Transoplast Group, and others.

Get Exclusive Insights into the Foldable Container Market Report

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased and thorough analysis of the global foldable container market, analyzing historical demand from 2018-2022 and forecast statistics for 2023-2033. The study reveals market growth projections for the foldable container market based on the material (plastic, metal, paperboard), product type (boxes & cartons, crates, jerry cans, pallet boxes, and IBC), and end use (food & beverage, pharmaceutical, chemical & fertilizer, building & construction, shipping & logistics, and other consumer goods) across seven regions.

Get 30% Discount Before its Gone – Buy Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/13479

Foldable Container Market Outlook by Category

By Material:

  • Plastic

  • Metal

  • Paperboard

By Product Type:

  • Boxes & Cartons

  • Crates

  • Jerry Cans

  • Pallet Boxes

  • IBC

By End Use:

  • Food & Beverage

  • Pharmaceutical

  • Chemical & Fertilizer

  • Building & Construction

  • Shipping & Logistics

  • Other Consumer Goods

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

For more Information: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/foldable-container-market

About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights

The packaging division at Future Market Insights provides an in-depth historical analysis and projections for the next ten years and covers the competitive landscape through a unique dashboard view. Ranging from packaging materials, and packaging machinery to packaging designs & formats, Future Market Insights has an exhaustive database for these industry verticals, serving clients with unique research offerings and strategic recommendations. With a repository of 1,000+ reports, the team has analysed the packaging industry comprehensively in 50+ countries. The team evaluates every node of the value chain and provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Explore Wide-ranging Coverage of FMI’s Packaging Landscape

Foldable Steel Containers Market Share : Foldable Steel Containers Market is expected to be worth US$ 90 Billion in 2022 and to grow at a CAGR of 3.75% from 2022 to 2032.

Glass Container Market Size : Glass Container Market to expand from US$ 61.5 billion in 2023 to US$ 102.5 billion by 2033.

Kegs Market Demand : Kegs Market is estimated to generate market revenue of US$ 939 Mn in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 1.5 Bn by 2033, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2033.

Screen Printing Mesh Market Growth : Screen Printing Mesh Market is estimated to value US$ 712.7 million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 1,100 million by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

Metal Cans Market Outlook : Metal Cans Market is predicted to grow from US$ 56 Bn in 2023 to over US$ 91.1 Bn by 2033. The market for metal cans is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2033.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:
Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


