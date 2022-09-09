U.S. markets close in 5 hours 12 minutes

The Folded Flag Foundation Raises More Than $1.4 Million During Salute to Service Gala

·3 min read

The National Nonprofit Hosted its Annual Philanthropic Event in Honor of Fallen Military Heroes and Gold Star Families

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Folded Flag Foundation, a national 501(c)(3) organization committed to honoring America's fallen military service members by providing their families with financial support for education, raised more than $1.4 million during last night's Salute to Service Gala. The annual event recognizes the nation's fallen heroes and the family members they have left behind. All proceeds from the event directly benefit Gold Star spouses and children.

Folded Flag Foundation logo (PRNewsfoto/The Folded Flag Foundation, Inc.)

"Our Salute to Service Gala provides the opportunity for us to pay special tribute to and honor the thousands of lives that were lost and impacted as a result of the 9/11 attacks," said Kim Frank, President of The Folded Flag Foundation. "We will never forget the heroism and sacrifices of the brave men and women who came to America's aid. While we commemorate the legacy of our fallen servicemen and women, we are forever grateful to be able to support Gold Star families by providing financial support for quality education."

Craig Barber, CEO of O'Charley's, LLC; 99 Restaurants, LLC; and Restaurant Growth Services, LLC, served as the gala's emcee. Retired U.S. Army Gen. Paul Kern, who served as the commanding general of the Army Material Command for 38 years, was this year's gala keynote speaker. His career blended technical expertise, combat operations, program management, policy development, and advising to senior political leaders. Barber and Kern also serve on the board of trustees for The Folded Flag Foundation.

The evening featured special performances by the NYPD Emerald Society and retired Detective James J. Wheeler; presentation by Gold Star spouse Tricia English; recognition of Retired Major James Capers, the highest decorated African American Marine; and silent and live auctions, which featured exclusive and one-of-a-kind experiences.

The Folded Flag Foundation was formed in 2014 by Bill Foley, renowned businessman and owner of the Vegas Golden Knights, to supplement the current death benefits paid to families of fallen service members. Educational scholarships help cover the costs of tuition, supplies, and other educational needs for K-12, college, or trade school. The Folded Flag Foundation has awarded more than 2,500 scholarships valued at nearly $14 million since its inception.

About The Folded Flag Foundation

The Folded Flag Foundation is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization committed to honoring the legacy of our fallen heroes by helping their families with the financial support for education. The Folded Flag Foundation proudly gives 100 percent of all public donations to the families. Corporate sponsors Black Knight, Inc., ServiceLink, Fidelity National Financial (FNF) and Fidelity National Investment Services (FIS) underwrite all administrative costs. For more information on The Folded Flag Foundation, including how to make a donation to support its cause, please visit: https://www.foldedflagfoundation.org/.

Cision

