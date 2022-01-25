Folding Carton Market size to grow by 14.41 million tons and Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.54%|Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The folding carton market is set to grow by 14.41 million tons, progressing at a CAGR of 5.54% between 2020 and 2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Attractive Opportunities in Folding Carton Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The convenience of using folding carton will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Folding Carton Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The folding carton market is segmented as below:

End-user

The folding carton market share growth in the food and beverage segment will be significant during the forecast period. The changing lifestyles and food habits are significant factors for the growth of the packaged food and beverage industry. Moreover, the potential growth of packaged food and beverage sales is generating the demand for folding cartons worldwide. In addition, most packaged food manufacturers are adopting rigid packaging solutions that are appealing to consumers and are less likely to get damaged during transportation, which in turn helps in stimulating the demand for folding cartons for food and beverages.

Geographic Landscape

Folding Carton Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The global folding carton market comprises some well-established players that are involved in the design and production of packaging solutions for various applications in a wide range of industries.

To help businesses improve their market position, the folding carton market report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include ALL PACKAGING Co., Bell Inc., Coburn Carton Solutions, DS Smith Plc, Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Greif Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, and WestRock Co.

The major players in the market are investing heavily in research and development for introducing innovative and attractive products in the market and expanding their customer base. Moreover, mergers, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships are some of the ways the vendors in this market are taking to strengthen their positions.

The report also covers the following areas:

The increasing number of new product launches is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high price of folding carton and the availability of cheaper substitutes may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the folding carton market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Folding Carton Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist folding carton market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the folding carton market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the folding carton market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of folding carton market vendors



Folding Carton Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.54% Market growth 2021-2025 14.41 million tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.09 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries China, US, India, Canada, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ALL PACKAGING Co., Bell Inc., Coburn Carton Solutions, DS Smith Plc, Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Greif Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, and WestRock Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal. Download FREE Sample Report

