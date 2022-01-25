Folding Carton Market size to grow by 14.41 million tons and Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.54%|Technavio
NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The folding carton market is set to grow by 14.41 million tons, progressing at a CAGR of 5.54% between 2020 and 2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The convenience of using folding carton will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Folding Carton Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The folding carton market is segmented as below:
End-user
The folding carton market share growth in the food and beverage segment will be significant during the forecast period. The changing lifestyles and food habits are significant factors for the growth of the packaged food and beverage industry. Moreover, the potential growth of packaged food and beverage sales is generating the demand for folding cartons worldwide. In addition, most packaged food manufacturers are adopting rigid packaging solutions that are appealing to consumers and are less likely to get damaged during transportation, which in turn helps in stimulating the demand for folding cartons for food and beverages.
Geographic Landscape
Folding Carton Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The global folding carton market comprises some well-established players that are involved in the design and production of packaging solutions for various applications in a wide range of industries.
To help businesses improve their market position, the folding carton market report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include ALL PACKAGING Co., Bell Inc., Coburn Carton Solutions, DS Smith Plc, Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Greif Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, and WestRock Co.
The major players in the market are investing heavily in research and development for introducing innovative and attractive products in the market and expanding their customer base. Moreover, mergers, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships are some of the ways the vendors in this market are taking to strengthen their positions.
The report also covers the following areas:
The increasing number of new product launches is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high price of folding carton and the availability of cheaper substitutes may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the folding carton market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Folding Carton Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist folding carton market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the folding carton market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the folding carton market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of folding carton market vendors
Folding Carton Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.54%
Market growth 2021-2025
14.41 million tons
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.09
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 50%
Key consumer countries
China, US, India, Canada, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
ALL PACKAGING Co., Bell Inc., Coburn Carton Solutions, DS Smith Plc, Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Greif Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, and WestRock Co.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Personal care and household - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Customer Landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
ALL PACKAGING Co.
Bell Inc.
Coburn Carton Solutions
DS Smith Plc
Graphic Packaging Holding Co.
Greif Inc.
Huhtamaki Oyj
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Smurfit Kappa Group Plc
WestRock Co.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
