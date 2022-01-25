U.S. markets closed

Folding Carton Market size to grow by 14.41 million tons and Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.54%|Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The folding carton market is set to grow by 14.41 million tons, progressing at a CAGR of 5.54% between 2020 and 2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Attractive Opportunities in Folding Carton Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Folding Carton Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights on CAGR and YOY growth rate, Download FREE Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The convenience of using folding carton will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Folding Carton Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The folding carton market is segmented as below:

  • End-user

The folding carton market share growth in the food and beverage segment will be significant during the forecast period. The changing lifestyles and food habits are significant factors for the growth of the packaged food and beverage industry. Moreover, the potential growth of packaged food and beverage sales is generating the demand for folding cartons worldwide. In addition, most packaged food manufacturers are adopting rigid packaging solutions that are appealing to consumers and are less likely to get damaged during transportation, which in turn helps in stimulating the demand for folding cartons for food and beverages.

  • Geographic Landscape

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70898

Folding Carton Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The global folding carton market comprises some well-established players that are involved in the design and production of packaging solutions for various applications in a wide range of industries.

To help businesses improve their market position, the folding carton market report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include ALL PACKAGING Co., Bell Inc., Coburn Carton Solutions, DS Smith Plc, Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Greif Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, and WestRock Co.

The major players in the market are investing heavily in research and development for introducing innovative and attractive products in the market and expanding their customer base. Moreover, mergers, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships are some of the ways the vendors in this market are taking to strengthen their positions.

The report also covers the following areas:

The increasing number of new product launches is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high price of folding carton and the availability of cheaper substitutes may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the folding carton market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Folding Carton Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist folding carton market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the folding carton market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the folding carton market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of folding carton market vendors


Related Reports:

Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market- The paper and paperboard container and packaging market is segmented by product (paper bags and sacks, corrugated containers and packaging, folding boxes and cases, and others), end-user (food and beverages, industrial products, healthcare, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the MEA). Download FREE Sample Report

Paper Bag Market- The paper bag market is segmented by end-user (retail, food and beverage, construction, pharmaceutical, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the MEA). Download FREE Sample Report

Folding Carton Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.54%

Market growth 2021-2025

14.41 million tons

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.09

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 50%

Key consumer countries

China, US, India, Canada, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

ALL PACKAGING Co., Bell Inc., Coburn Carton Solutions, DS Smith Plc, Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Greif Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, and WestRock Co.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Personal care and household - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

  • Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • ALL PACKAGING Co.

  • Bell Inc.

  • Coburn Carton Solutions

  • DS Smith Plc

  • Graphic Packaging Holding Co.

  • Greif Inc.

  • Huhtamaki Oyj

  • Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

  • Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

  • WestRock Co.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal. Download FREE Sample Report

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/folding-carton-market-industry-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/folding-carton-market-size-to-grow-by-14-41-million-tons-and-accelerate-at-a-cagr-of-5-54technavio-301465869.html

SOURCE Technavio

