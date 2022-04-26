Folding Carton Market Size to Grow by 14.41 million tons | ALL PACKAGING Co. and Bell Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Folding Carton Market size is expected to increase by 14.41 million tons from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 5.54%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Folding Carton Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Moreover, the report also provides Value Chain Analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The Value Chain of the Folding Carton Market includes the following core components:

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (food and beverage, personal care and household, healthcare, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Key Companies- ALL PACKAGING Co., Bell Inc., Coburn Carton Solutions, DS Smith Plc, Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Greif Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, and WestRock Co. among others.

Driver- Rise in demand for digitally printed folding cartons

Challenge- Contamination of food during packaging

Vendor Insights-

The folding carton market is fragmented, and the vendors are making huge investments in research and development to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

ALL PACKAGING Co. - The company offers innovative paperboard folding carton structures for product packaging.

Bell Inc. - The company offers promotional packaging for food packaging, restaurants, consumer products, and many more.

Coburn Carton Solutions - The company offers lightweight, durable, secure folding cartons for packaging.

Folding Carton Market Driver:

Folding Carton Market Challenge:

Folding Carton Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.54% Market growth 2021-2025 14.41 million tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.09 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries China, US, India, Canada, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ALL PACKAGING Co., Bell Inc., Coburn Carton Solutions, DS Smith Plc, Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Greif Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, and WestRock Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

