Folding Carton Market Size to Grow by 14.41 million tons | ALL PACKAGING Co. and Bell Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Folding Carton Market size is expected to increase by 14.41 million tons from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 5.54%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Folding Carton Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Segmentation by End-user (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)

  • In-Scope:

  • Out-of-Scope:

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments Request for a report sample

Moreover, the report also provides Value Chain Analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The Value Chain of the Folding Carton Market includes the following core components:

  • Inputs

  • Inbound logistics

  • Operations

  • Outbound logistics

  • Marketing and sales

  • Services

  • Industry innovations

Highlights-

  • Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (food and beverage, personal care and household, healthcare, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

  • Key Companies- ALL PACKAGING Co., Bell Inc., Coburn Carton Solutions, DS Smith Plc, Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Greif Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, and WestRock Co. among others.

  • Driver- Rise in demand for digitally printed folding cartons

  • Challenge- Contamination of food during packaging

Download a Report Sample: for more additional information about the Folding Carton Market

Vendor Insights-

The folding carton market is fragmented, and the vendors are making huge investments in research and development to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

  • ALL PACKAGING Co. - The company offers innovative paperboard folding carton structures for product packaging.

  • Bell Inc. - The company offers promotional packaging for food packaging, restaurants, consumer products, and many more.

  • Coburn Carton Solutions - The company offers lightweight, durable, secure folding cartons for packaging.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download a Sample Report

Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-

  • Folding Carton Market Driver:

  • Folding Carton Market Challenge:

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Challenges mentioned in our exclusive sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Paper Edge Protectors Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Food Contact Paper Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Folding Carton Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.54%

Market growth 2021-2025

14.41 million tons

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.09

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 50%

Key consumer countries

China, US, India, Canada, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

ALL PACKAGING Co., Bell Inc., Coburn Carton Solutions, DS Smith Plc, Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Greif Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, and WestRock Co.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Folding Carton Market Landscape

  • Folding Carton Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Folding Carton Market Sizing

  • Folding Carton Market definition

  • Folding Carton Market segment analysis

  • Folding Carton Market size 2020

  • Folding Carton Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Folding Carton Market condition

Folding Carton Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Folding Carton Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Personal care and household - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Folding Carton Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Folding Carton Market Segmentation by Geography

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Folding Carton Market opportunity by geography

  • Folding Carton Market drivers

  • Folding Carton Market challenges

  • Folding Carton Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Folding Carton Market positioning of vendors

  • ALL PACKAGING Co.

  • Bell Inc.

  • Coburn Carton Solutions

  • DS Smith Plc

  • Graphic Packaging Holding Co.

  • Greif Inc.

  • Huhtamaki Oyj

  • Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

  • Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

  • WestRock Co.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/folding-carton-market-size-to-grow-by-14-41-million-tons--all-packaging-co-and-bell-inc-among-key-vendors--technavio-301531943.html

SOURCE Technavio

