Folding Carton Market Size to Grow by 14.41 million tons | ALL PACKAGING Co. and Bell Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio
NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Folding Carton Market size is expected to increase by 14.41 million tons from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 5.54%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.
Segmentation by End-user (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)
In-Scope:
Out-of-Scope:
Moreover, the report also provides Value Chain Analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The Value Chain of the Folding Carton Market includes the following core components:
Inputs
Inbound logistics
Operations
Outbound logistics
Marketing and sales
Services
Industry innovations
Highlights-
Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (food and beverage, personal care and household, healthcare, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Key Companies- ALL PACKAGING Co., Bell Inc., Coburn Carton Solutions, DS Smith Plc, Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Greif Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, and WestRock Co. among others.
Driver- Rise in demand for digitally printed folding cartons
Challenge- Contamination of food during packaging
Vendor Insights-
The folding carton market is fragmented, and the vendors are making huge investments in research and development to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:
ALL PACKAGING Co. - The company offers innovative paperboard folding carton structures for product packaging.
Bell Inc. - The company offers promotional packaging for food packaging, restaurants, consumer products, and many more.
Coburn Carton Solutions - The company offers lightweight, durable, secure folding cartons for packaging.
Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-
Folding Carton Market Driver:
Folding Carton Market Challenge:
Folding Carton Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.54%
Market growth 2021-2025
14.41 million tons
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.09
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 50%
Key consumer countries
China, US, India, Canada, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
ALL PACKAGING Co., Bell Inc., Coburn Carton Solutions, DS Smith Plc, Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Greif Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, and WestRock Co.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Folding Carton Market Landscape
Folding Carton Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Folding Carton Market Sizing
Folding Carton Market definition
Folding Carton Market segment analysis
Folding Carton Market size 2020
Folding Carton Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Folding Carton Market condition
Folding Carton Market Segmentation by End-user
Folding Carton Market segments
Comparison by End-user
Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Personal care and household - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Folding Carton Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Overview
Folding Carton Market Segmentation by Geography
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Folding Carton Market opportunity by geography
Folding Carton Market drivers
Folding Carton Market challenges
Folding Carton Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Folding Carton Market positioning of vendors
ALL PACKAGING Co.
Bell Inc.
Coburn Carton Solutions
DS Smith Plc
Graphic Packaging Holding Co.
Greif Inc.
Huhtamaki Oyj
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Smurfit Kappa Group Plc
WestRock Co.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
