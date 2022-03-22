U.S. markets open in 8 hours 12 minutes

Folding Carton Market Size in North America to Grow by USD 2.68 billion | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Folding Carton Market In North America by End-user (food and beverage products, homecare and personal products, healthcare products, tobacco products, and others) and Geography (US, Canada, and Mexico) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Folding Carton Market in North America by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
The potential growth difference for the folding carton market in North America between 2020 and 2025 is USD 2.68 bn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenge

Increasing use of eco-friendly materials in packaging is driving the market. Eco-friendly packaging refers to the use of recyclable, biodegradable, reusable, and non-toxic material for packaging, which has a low impact on the environment. Awareness of the need to use eco-friendly packaging material among end-users such as the food and beverage industry and manufacturers of household care products is increasing continuously. Folding cartons use materials such as paperboard, which are recyclable and biodegradable, and thus, do not have a negative impact on the environment. The environmental benefits of folding cartons have encouraged various vendors to offer folding cartons that contain a high proportion of recycled paper and, therefore, are environment-friendly.

Volatility in the prices of raw materials used in manufacturing folding cartons is challenging the growth of the market. The primary raw material used in the manufacturing of folding cartons is paper pulp. Some of the other raw materials used to produce folding cartons are recycled fiber and virgin fiber obtained from hardboard and softwoods, which are manufactured in paperboard and containerboard mills, respectively. There has been significant volatility in the prices of paper pulp due to the imbalance in its demand and supply. Furthermore, there has been an increase in the price of paper as a result of the increasing cost of transportation. Consequently, some paper manufacturers in North America have been increasing the prices of paper.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

Market Segmentation

By end-user, the folding carton market in North America has been segmented into food and beverage products, homecare and personal products, healthcare products, tobacco products, and others. The food and beverage products segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Folding cartons are used for the packaging of food and beverages such as cereals, dry food, frozen foods, candies and confectionaries, dairy products, refrigerated meat, wine, juices, beer, carbonated soft drinks, non-carbonated specialty beverages, and others (as secondary packaging).

By geography, the market has been segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The US will be the leading region with 73% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Paper Packaging Market in Brazil by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Paper Bag Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Folding Carton Market In North America Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of about 5%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 2.68 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.55

Regional analysis

US, Canada, and Mexico

Performing market contribution

US at 73%

Key consumer countries

US and Rest of North America

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amcor Plc, Arkay Packaging, Bell Packaging Ltd., Edelmann Group, Georgia-Pacific LLC, WestRock Co., Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Imperial Printing & Paper Box Mfg. Co., International Paper Co., and Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End user

  • Food and beverage products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Homecare and personal products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Healthcare products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Tobacco products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • COVID-19 impact and recovery for end-user segments

  • Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • US - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Canada - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Mexico - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

  • Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Amcor Plc

  • Arkay Packaging

  • Bell Packaging Ltd.

  • Edelmann Group

  • Georgia-Pacific LLC

  • Graphic Packaging Holding Co.

  • Imperial Printing & Paper Box Mfg. Co.

  • International Paper Co.

  • Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

  • WestRock Co.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

