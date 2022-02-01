U.S. markets close in 5 hours 8 minutes

Folding Cartons Market to Grow 1.5 Times During Forecast Period, TMR Study

·6 min read

Design characteristic of folding cartons to incorporate tamper-evident closures and labels to detect tampering or unwarranted use of packaged content fuels adoption

Availability of paperboard packaging solutions for fresh produce from farm to table creates new growth frontiers in line with environment protection norms

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research

Analysts at TMR project the folding cartons market to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is compelling medical supplies packaging companies to work at breakneck speeds during the crisis. Manufacturers of folding cartons are leveraging the opportunity for acceptance of folding cartons as an intelligent system for storing and transporting RT PCR-based COVID-19 test collections. The design of folding cartons enables hospital personnel to easily remove the test collection cartridges using one hand and send it for further processing.

TMR_Logo_Logo

Amid the pandemic, manufacturers of folding cartons are boosting the production of solutions that help save time and efforts of hospital & lab personnel. Companies in the folding cartons market are increasing the availability of safe and space-saving folding cartons that are easy to handle. The design of cartons consists a built-in level indicator and a side pocket to slip in instructions of use.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=9596

High volume demand for folding cartons from the food service industry, personal care & cosmetics industry, and automotive & mechanical parts among other industry segments fuels the growth of the folding cartons market. Folding cartons are replete with advantages. This includes high degree of printability, lightweight, ease of use, recyclability, enhanced shelf-appeal, and environment-friendly material that make for their high volume demand for applications for rigid packaging solutions from several industry segments.

Folding Cartons Market – Key Findings of Report

  • Immense demand from eCommerce for safe transportation and distribution of goods that involves multiple human touches creates colossal opportunities in the folding cartons market

  • Demand for anti-counterfeit packaging solutions to widen the growth expanse of the folding cartons market. Manufacturers in the folding cartons market are including tamper-evident closures and labels that help consumers and vendors to know if a product has been tampered or previously opened. Holographic seals and labels with high-printing capabilities are some solutions that packaging companies use to maintain the integrity of packaged content.

  • Use of overt authentication solutions such as specialized 2D and QR codes incorporated by manufacturers of folding cartons enable vendors to track movement of their products

  • Covert authentication solutions such as digital technology is incorporated in folding cartons for second layer of security to detect tampering

  • Sales curve of the folding cartons market to receive impetus from the growing demand for sustainable paperboard packaging. Companies in the folding cartons market are increasing their production capabilities for eco-friendly solutions for end-to-end packaging and distribution of fresh produce from farm to store.

  • Efforts of manufacturers to offer custom products with specified dimensions and structure to add new dimension of growth in the folding cartons market. Products designed with convenient handles and appealing branding for product differentiation helps receives consumer attention on the shelves of stores.

Request a report sample at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=9596

Folding Cartons Market – Growth Drivers

  • High volume demand from eCommerce amid COVID-19 for safe transportation and distribution of goods fuels the growth of the folding cartons market

  • Characteristics of folding cartons to enable printing and embossing for aesthetic appeal and anti-counterfeit packaging stimulate the folding cartons market.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Folding Cartons Market- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=9596

Folding Cartons Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the folding cartons market are;

  • Smurfit Kappa Group

  • International Paper Company

  • Westrock Company

  • KapStone Paper and Packagin Corp

  • Georgia Pacific LLC

  • Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

  • AR Packaging Group AB

  • Pratt Industries Inc.

  • Great Little Box Company Ltd.

  • Graphic Packaging Holding Company

  • Multi Packaging Solutions Inc.

  • DS Smith Plc

  • Amcor Limited

  • Huhtamaki Oyj

  • Sonoco Products Company

  • Rengo Co. Ltd.

  • Stora Enso Oyj

  • Oji Holdings Corporation

  • U.S. Corrugated Inc.

  • Metsa Board Corporation

  • Schur Pack Germany GmbH

Buy this 300 Pages Premium Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=9596&ltype=S

The folding cartons market is segmented as follows;

Folding Cartons Market by Material Type

  • Paper

Folding Cartons Market by Structure Type

  • Straight Tuck End

  • Reverse Tuck End

  • Tuck Top Auto-Bottom

  • Tuck Top Snap-Lock Bottom

  • Full Seal End Cartons

  • Double Glued Sidewall

  • Others

Folding Cartons Market by Received Order Type

  • Customized Order

  • Standard Order

Folding Cartons Market by End Use Industry

  • Food & Beverage

  • Cosmetic & Personal Care

  • Institutional

  • Healthcare

  • Household

  • Electrical & Electronic

  • Other Industry

Folding Cartons Market by Region

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • MEA

Browse Latest Packaging Industry Research Reports by TMR:

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact
Mr Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY - 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Press Release: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/folding-cartons-market.htm

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/folding-cartons-market-to-grow-1-5-times-during-forecast-period-tmr-study-301472287.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

