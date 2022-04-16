U.S. markets closed

Folding Electric Bicycle Market to observe USD 163.71 Mn growth | Driven by increasing traffic congestion | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global folding electric bicycle market size is expected to increase by USD 163.71 million between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 9.92% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 8.68% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.

Attractive Opportunities in Folding Electric Bicycle Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download a Free Sample Report to know more about the report coverage.

The global folding electric bicycle market is fragmented. The market is fragmented by the presence of several international and regional players. Vendors in the market are undertaking various marketing strategies to increase their market share. Well-established international vendors enjoy a competitive advantage in the market, owing to factors such as the large scale of operations, strong geographical network and brand name, and high investment capabilities. Technavio identifies Addmotor Co. Ltd., Brompton Bicycle Ltd., e-JOE Bike, GFL Group Pty Ltd., Karbon Kinetics Ltd., Open Text Corp., SWAGTRON, VoltBike Electric Inc., Woosh Bikes Ltd., and X-Treme Scooters as the dominant players in the market.

The market is driven by increasing traffic congestion. Factors such as rapidly increasing population, urbanization, and an increase in the number of affordable entry-level cars and motorbikes have led to a surge in traffic congestion worldwide. Thus consumers are looking for alternatives such as folding electric bikes as they are eco-friendly and help reduce traffic congestion on roads, especially in urban areas. Besides, many countries such as the US, Germany, and Sweden are encouraging the use of cycles as a mode of transportation. Such factors are encouraging people to adopt folding electric bicycles, which is driving the growth of the market.

In addition, government policies and initiatives promoting bicycles and rapid development in cycling infrastructure will offer immense growth opportunities for market players. However, the easy availability of refurbished bicycles, increasing adoption of motorbikes, and the growing popularity of bike share programs will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Download a Free Sample Report for highlights on other factors impacting the growth of the market.

Folding Electric Bicycle Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The global folding electric bicycle market is segmented as below:

  • Distribution Channel

  • Geography

The offline segment accounted for maximum sales in the market in 2021. However, the online distribution channel segment is expected to grow faster than the offline distribution channel segment during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment can be attributed to the wide range of brands and products offered on online channels.

Europe will emerge as the largest market for folding electric bicycles during the forecast period. Factors such as the presence of high-quality cycling routes, increasing urbanization, and high disposable incomes of consumers are driving the growth of the regional market. The Netherlands and Belgium are the key markets for folding electric bicycles in Europe. However, the market growth rate in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the North American, APAC, and South American regions.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our folding electric bicycle market report covers the following areas:

Folding Electric Bicycle Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the folding electric bicycle market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the folding electric bicycle market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Folding Electric Bicycle Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist folding electric bicycle market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the folding electric bicycle market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the folding electric bicycle market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of folding electric bicycle market vendors

Related Reports:

Bike Sharing Market in Nordic Countries by Vehicle Type and Sharing System Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Hybrid Bicycles Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Folding Electric Bicycle Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.68%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 163.71 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.92

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

Europe at 50%

Key consumer countries

Germany, US, China, The Netherlands, and Belgium

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Addmotor Co. Ltd., Brompton Bicycle Ltd., e-JOE Bike, GFL Group Pty Ltd., Karbon Kinetics Ltd., Open Text Corp., SWAGTRON, VoltBike Electric Inc., Woosh Bikes Ltd., and X-Treme Scooters

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Distribution channel

  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Addmotor Co. Ltd.

  • Brompton Bicycle Ltd.

  • e-JOE Bike

  • GFL Group Pty Ltd.

  • Karbon Kinetics Ltd.

  • Open Text Corp.

  • SWAGTRON

  • VoltBike Electric Inc.

  • Woosh Bikes Ltd.

  • X-Treme Scooters

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/folding-electric-bicycle-market-to-observe-usd-163-71-mn-growth--driven-by-increasing-traffic-congestion--technavio-301525957.html

SOURCE Technavio

