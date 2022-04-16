Folding Electric Bicycle Market to observe USD 163.71 Mn growth | Driven by increasing traffic congestion | Technavio
NEW YORK, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global folding electric bicycle market size is expected to increase by USD 163.71 million between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 9.92% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 8.68% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.
The global folding electric bicycle market is fragmented. The market is fragmented by the presence of several international and regional players. Vendors in the market are undertaking various marketing strategies to increase their market share. Well-established international vendors enjoy a competitive advantage in the market, owing to factors such as the large scale of operations, strong geographical network and brand name, and high investment capabilities. Technavio identifies Addmotor Co. Ltd., Brompton Bicycle Ltd., e-JOE Bike, GFL Group Pty Ltd., Karbon Kinetics Ltd., Open Text Corp., SWAGTRON, VoltBike Electric Inc., Woosh Bikes Ltd., and X-Treme Scooters as the dominant players in the market.
The market is driven by increasing traffic congestion. Factors such as rapidly increasing population, urbanization, and an increase in the number of affordable entry-level cars and motorbikes have led to a surge in traffic congestion worldwide. Thus consumers are looking for alternatives such as folding electric bikes as they are eco-friendly and help reduce traffic congestion on roads, especially in urban areas. Besides, many countries such as the US, Germany, and Sweden are encouraging the use of cycles as a mode of transportation. Such factors are encouraging people to adopt folding electric bicycles, which is driving the growth of the market.
In addition, government policies and initiatives promoting bicycles and rapid development in cycling infrastructure will offer immense growth opportunities for market players. However, the easy availability of refurbished bicycles, increasing adoption of motorbikes, and the growing popularity of bike share programs will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Folding Electric Bicycle Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The global folding electric bicycle market is segmented as below:
Distribution Channel
Geography
The offline segment accounted for maximum sales in the market in 2021. However, the online distribution channel segment is expected to grow faster than the offline distribution channel segment during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment can be attributed to the wide range of brands and products offered on online channels.
Europe will emerge as the largest market for folding electric bicycles during the forecast period. Factors such as the presence of high-quality cycling routes, increasing urbanization, and high disposable incomes of consumers are driving the growth of the regional market. The Netherlands and Belgium are the key markets for folding electric bicycles in Europe. However, the market growth rate in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the North American, APAC, and South American regions.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our folding electric bicycle market report covers the following areas:
Folding Electric Bicycle Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the folding electric bicycle market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the folding electric bicycle market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Folding Electric Bicycle Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist folding electric bicycle market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the folding electric bicycle market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the folding electric bicycle market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of folding electric bicycle market vendors
Folding Electric Bicycle Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.68%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 163.71 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
9.92
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
Europe at 50%
Key consumer countries
Germany, US, China, The Netherlands, and Belgium
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Addmotor Co. Ltd., Brompton Bicycle Ltd., e-JOE Bike, GFL Group Pty Ltd., Karbon Kinetics Ltd., Open Text Corp., SWAGTRON, VoltBike Electric Inc., Woosh Bikes Ltd., and X-Treme Scooters
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
