U.S. markets close in 2 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,106.26
    +38.90 (+0.96%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,364.58
    +212.87 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,242.92
    +130.61 (+1.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,899.93
    +17.08 (+0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.10
    +1.31 (+1.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.60
    +12.00 (+0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    19.83
    +1.06 (+5.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0137
    +0.0091 (+0.90%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3390
    +0.0180 (+0.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1700
    +0.0113 (+0.98%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.3770
    -0.1870 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,232.76
    +532.42 (+2.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    523.04
    +6.89 (+1.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.03
    +121.96 (+1.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,542.11
    +327.36 (+1.16%)
     

Folds of Honor Foundation announces mission expansion to serve first responders

·3 min read

TULSA, Okla., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Folds of Honor provides life-changing scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen or disabled US service members. Today, the foundation's mission expands to America's first responders including police, fire, EMTs, and paramedics.

There are over 2 million first responders in the US; made up of 800,000 law enforcement officers, 1,062,800 firefighter personnel, and 241,000 full-time EMTs and paramedics. They respond to approximately 240 million calls made to 9-1-1 each year.

"This move reflects our purpose to meet sacrifice with hope. The decision to launch our first responder scholarships is in reverence to those who paid the ultimate price on September 11th, 2001. The following day was a defining moment in our history, as Americans responded to tragedy by putting differences aside, rallying together, and standing as one. It is our hope that the expanded Folds of Honor mission will inspire unity once again. Without question, it will let first responders and their families know that they are not alone." – Folds of Honor Founder and CEO, Lieutenant Colonel Dan Rooney.

The story of Folds of Honor began when Rooney was on a flight home from his second tour of duty in Iraq. As his flight landed, the pilot announced they carried the remains of Corporal Brock Bucklin on board. Rooney watched through the window as Bucklin's twin brother walked somberly alongside the flag-covered casket to meet his family on the tarmac. Among them was the deceased Corporal's young son. At that moment, Rooney truly understood the meaning of the term "freedom isn't free".

Since that night, Rooney has committed his life – through the Folds of Honor – to provide scholarships to spouses or children of America's fallen and disabled service members. From its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded nearly 44,000 scholarships totaling nearly $200 million. The scholarship recipients are as diverse as the place they call home. Minority recipients represent 41% of all scholarships awarded.

Helping the dependents of American heroes pursue their educational dreams is possible only with the generosity of corporations and everyday citizens. If you would like to support our nation's military and first responder families, you can become a Squadron member by joining thousands of committed American patriots who pledge $13 every month.

The Folds of Honor needs the help of corporate partners for this mission to be successful. The expansion into America's first responders creates a powerful opportunity for new corporate partners to show their community where their values lie. Those corporations interested in partnering should contact the foundation for more information.

For those interested in a scholarship, the application window is open between February 1 and March 31 each year. More information can be found on our scholarships page.

Folds of Honor is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of military members who have fallen or been disabled while serving in the United States armed forces. Beginning in 2022, Folds of Honor expanded its mission to include first responders. Its educational scholarships support private-school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12 as well as post-secondary tuition. It is rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and Platinum on GuideStar. It was founded by Lt Col Dan Rooney, an F-16 fighter pilot, who is currently stationed at Headquarters Air Force Recruiting Service Detachment 1, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, TX. For more information visit FoldsOfHonor.org.

CONTACT: BECKY COTTRELL
BCOTTRELL@FOLDSOFHONOR.ORG
918-936-3956

Folds of Honor
Folds of Honor
Folds of Honor scholarship recipient, Tayler Garber, holding a folded American flag.
Folds of Honor scholarship recipient, Tayler Garber, holding a folded American flag.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/folds-of-honor-foundation-announces-mission-expansion-to-serve-first-responders-301622225.html

SOURCE Folds of Honor

Recommended Stories

  • Two women allegedly lured a driver to death. They may be part of a fringe sect

    The off-grid bandits accused of killing Adam Simjee appear to be followers of Rashad Jamal, a controversial guru

  • U.S. COVID cases continue to decline, as Minnesota nurses stage 3-day walkout over pay and understaffing

    U.S. known cases of COVID are continuing to ease and now stand at their lowest level since early May, although the true tally is likely higher given how many people are testing at home, where the data are not being collected.

  • Jury selection begins in U.S. trial of Nikola founder Trevor Milton

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. fraud trial of Trevor Milton, the founder and former chief executive of Nikola Corp who prosecutors accuse of lying to investors about the electric- and hydrogen-powered truck maker, began on Monday in New York with jury selection. Prosecutors have said Milton sought to deceive investors about the company's technology starting in November 2019. Milton, 40, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of securities fraud and two counts of wire fraud in federal court in Manhattan.

  • Lincoln missing child

    Lincoln authorities are asking people to be on the lookout for Danai Helmstadter, who has been missing since September 10.

  • Trevor Milton, ex-CEO of electric truck maker Nikola, begins fraud trial

    Trevor Milton, the founder and former CEO of electric truck maker Nikola, is standing trial on federal charges of wire and securities fraud starting Monday after allegedly misleading investors about the company's technological and production capabilities. Nikola is among many electric vehicle startups that have struggled financially and operationally since going public via a special purpose acquisition merger (SPAC); Nikola merged with VectoIQ in June 2020 with a $29 billion valuation. Milton's trial serves as a warning to risk-loving investors who would throw money at a company before it starts delivering products or bringing in revenue.

  • UW nursing strike could be called off after tentative settlement is reached with Gov. Evers' involvement

    A proposed settlement that would avert a nurses' strike at one of Wisconsin's largest hospitals was reached Sunday.

  • Is a Secretive Alabama Sect That Believes Rainbows Control Dimensions Behind More Than One Killing?

    University of Cosmic Intelligence FacebookThe Alabama couple who are charged with the highway murder of student Adam Simjee may be followers of a conspiracy-theory sect led by a suspected child molester, police now say. Yasmine Hider and her partner, Krystal Pinkins, were arrested on Aug. 14 after Hider allegedly fatally shot Simjee after luring him and his girlfriend into a forest where they were living off the grid with Pinkins’ 5-year-old son. Simjee and his girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus, had be

  • Voices: Seeing Brits arrested for protesting against the monarchy makes me glad I’m American

    We have a very different culture of free speech here than in the UK, where hate speech and libel laws are much more aggressive – so much so that, to my mind, they are unforgivably draconian

  • Reedy Creek Improvement District in Orlando ramps up work despite DeSantis/Disney feud

    Disney's Reedy Creek Improvement District in Orlando, the governing entity of the property that includes Walt Disney World (NYSE: DIS), has kept busy so far in 2022, despite a looming dissolution next year. As of Sept. 12, the district has filed 25 notices of commencement with Orange County for a variety of projects. Projects described in the notices include: Bridge superstructure replacement on Epcot Center Drive Central energy plant roof and exhaust fan replacement at Disney's Hollywood Studios Permanent cable repairs: No details on location were included Fiber optic expansion Phase One: Maps show this work being done across various segments of the entire Disney property.

  • State: Alabama nearly ready with untried execution method

    Alabama could be ready to use a new, untried execution method called nitrogen hypoxia to carry out a death sentence later this month, a state attorney told a federal judge Monday. James Houts, a deputy state attorney general, told U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker Jr. that it is “very likely” the method will be available for the execution of Alan Eugene Miller, currently set for Sept. 22 by lethal injection. Nitrogen hypoxia, which is supposed to cause death by replacing oxygen with nitrogen, has been authorized by Alabama and two other states for executions but never used.

  • 17-year-old shoots and kills two masked men breaking into his home, Texas sheriff says

    A woman and 12-year-old child were also inside the home.

  • Killer Finally Identified in 1988 Strangulation Case Using Genealogical DNA

    Georgia Bureau of InvestigationAlmost 35 years after a brutal murder took place in Georgia, investigators have found a major breakthrough.Earlier this year in March, Stacey Lyn Chahorski was identified as the woman known as Rising Dawn Jane Doe. Buried in an unmarked grave, Chahorski was the victim of a strangulation murder and was not able to be identified in 1988.After the Georgia Bureau of Investigation decided to take a fresh look at the case, using new technology involving genealogical DNA,

  • Canada's real problem is not job losses, it's the rush to retire

    More than a year after the Great Resignation took hold in the United States, Canada is grappling with its own greyer version: The Great Retirement. Canada's labor force grew in August, but it fell the previous two months and remains smaller than before the summer as tens of thousands of people simply stopped working. Much of this can be chalked up to more Canadians than ever retiring, said Statistics Canada.

  • Disney Theme Park Rival Launches Holiday Events

    Fall and Halloween fill up with entertainment options as theme parks compete for attendance before the weather turns cool. Each theme park has its own unique take on how to bring in the customers during the fall season. There are 10 haunted houses, five scare zones, and two live shows.

  • 'Liza was a light to all who knew her': Funeral services for Eliza Fletcher held at Second Presbyterian

    Funeral services for Eliza Fletcher, the mother and teacher whose abduction captured the nation, were held Saturday in Memphis.

  • 'Sick old man': Prince Andrew heckled by protester during Queen's coffin procession

    The man shouted at the Duke of York before he was pulled back through the crowd and away from the procession.

  • Ricky Martin Faces New Sexual Assault Claims as His Attorney Calls Allegations ‘Untethered From Reality’

    In a statement, the singer’s attorney denied the sparsely detailed accusations, calling the allegations “wildly offensive"

  • Watch Jason Aldean in Trailer for ‘11 Minutes,’ Docuseries on the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival Shooting

    The series, airing on Paramount + starting Sept. 27, looks back at the tragedy with previously unreleased footage and interviews

  • Nurse reached speeds of 130mph before crash killing five, court hears

    The district attorney’s office described the woman’s driving as a “NASCAR-worthy performance”

  • Rules issued for those wanting to pay respects to the queen

    People wanting to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she lies in state at the Houses of Parliament in London need to be prepared for a long wait. The government has published guidelines for people wishing to file past the late queen's closed coffin as it lies in state at the Palace of Westminster from 5 p.m. (1600 GMT) Wednesday until 6:30 a.m. (0530 GMT) on Sept. 19. The rules were made public a day after thousands of people lined roads and bridges Sunday as a hearse carried the queen's coffin across the Scottish countryside from her beloved Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh.