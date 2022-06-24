U.S. markets close in 3 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,883.94
    +88.21 (+2.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,311.38
    +634.02 (+2.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,496.75
    +264.56 (+2.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,755.92
    +44.25 (+2.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.06
    +2.79 (+2.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.40
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    21.18
    +0.14 (+0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0544
    +0.0020 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1230
    +0.0550 (+1.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2275
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1430
    +0.2100 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,905.02
    +613.80 (+3.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    455.00
    +1.10 (+0.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,208.81
    +188.36 (+2.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,491.97
    +320.72 (+1.23%)
     

Foley & Mansfield’s Ann I. Park Installed as President of Los Angeles County Bar Association

Foley & Mansfield
·3 min read
Foley &amp; Mansfield
Foley & Mansfield

LOS ANGELES , June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foley & Mansfield Partner Ann I. Park has been installed as President of the Los Angeles County Bar Association (LACBA). Park was previously President-Elect and has been actively involved with the organization for over thirty years. Park is the first Asian-American president in LACBA’s 144-year history.

LACBA is one of the country’s largest voluntary metropolitan bar associations with over 18,000 members, 28 law practice sections, 21 committees and 18 affiliated geographic and identity bar associations. It serves attorneys, judges and other legal professionals through sections, committees, networking events, live and on demand CLE programs, pro bono opportunities, resources and information. It is the only bar association in California with a Vice President for Diversity, Inclusion, and Outreach.

“We congratulate Ann for her long-time commitment to LACBA, her dedicated service to bar members and the community and her outstanding leadership skills. Her service is a model for others – including LACBA and Foley & Mansfield,” said Kyle B. Mansfield, Foley & Mansfield Managing Partner. “Ann is also an important step forward for representation at LACBA as its first Asian-American president.”

Park is a skilled litigator who regularly defends complex, high-risk toxic tort, asbestos products liability and premises liability actions. She is skilled at effectively understanding and conveying in clear terms to judges and juries complex medical and scientific data – leading to favorable client verdicts and the trust of some of the nation’s largest industrial and insurance companies.

In addition to her presidency, Park has a long record of leadership with LACBA, including serving on its Board of Trustees. In 2009, she was honored with the organization’s “Patricia Phillips Outstanding Committee Service Award.” She is also past president of Korean American Bar Association of Southern California.

Recognized by her peers, Park is a 12-time Super Lawyers “Southern California Super Lawyer” and recipient of the State Bar of California’s “Presidential Recognition Award” and its “Diversity Award.” In 2021, she was recognized as a “Recent Trailblazer in the Law” by the Asian Pacific American Bar Association of Los Angeles County.

Park is a graduate of the University of California at Los Angeles (J.D., 1987) and Harvard University (A.B., cum laude, 1984).

About Foley & Mansfield

Foley & Mansfield is a national defense law firm with more than 110 attorneys in 14 offices across the U.S. representing business entities and business professionals, either directly or through their insurance carriers. With a deep bench of trial-ready attorneys – in fields including toxic tort and mass tort, product liability, commercial litigation, construction, hospitality and real estate – Foley & Mansfield is well-equipped to protect and defend business interests no matter how complex. The firm is committed to a value-based business model, delivering results-oriented and cost-effective legal solutions that best meet client needs. Foley & Mansfield is also dedicated to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in the legal field, underscored by its role as a Mansfield Rule participating law firm.

Contacts:

 

Traci Stuart/Michael Bond

Erika B. Tucker

Blattel Communications

Foley & Mansfield

415-413-4522/415-413-4524

213-283-2174

traci@blattel.com / michael@blattel.com   

etucker@foleymansfield.com


Recommended Stories

  • Bausch Health Names Hedge Fund Billionaire Paulson Chairman

    (Bloomberg) -- Bausch Health Cos. named hedge fund billionaire John Paulson as its new chairman, replacing Joseph Papa, who resigned Thursday.Most Read from BloombergSupreme Court Overturns Roe, Transforming Abortion-Rights FightJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USThese Are the World’s Most Liveable Cities in 2022Elon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsStocks Surge as Bullard, Data Ease Recession Fears: Markets WrapThe pharmaceutical and device

  • Bausch Health's Joe Papa resigns from board, John Paulson named chairperson

    Bausch Health Companies Inc. disclosed Friday that Joseph Papa has resigned from the board of directors as of June 23. The specialty pharmaceutical company named John Paulson as its chairperson of the board. The company said Papa's resignation from the board "was not due to any dispute or disagreement" with management or with the company's operations or policies. Papa had stepped down from his role of chief executive officer in May, and was succeeded by Thomas Appio. Papa was slated to be chairp

  • Pierre Karl Péladeau inducted into the Ordre national du Québec: Statement by Brian Mulroney

    Following the appointment of Pierre Karl Péladeau as an Officer of the Ordre national du Québec, Brian Mulroney, Chairman of the Board of Quebecor, made the following statement:

  • KFC names new U.S. division president

    The new leader, who has been with the company for more than two decades, will relocate to Louisville and start on July 15.

  • Citigroup creates new Asia leadership structure - memo

    Citigroup Inc has created a new regional leadership structure for its Asian business, according to a memo seen by Reuters. Tim Monger has been appointed as the head of the bank's North and East Asian business 'cluster', while Amol Gupte will lead South Asia and ASEAN, the memo said. Both will report to Citi's Asia-Pacific Chief Executive Peter Babej.

  • Top Workplaces: full list of winners for 2022

    This is the full list of winners of The Tennessean 2022 Top Workplaces.

  • USIO Inc. reveals strong 2021 performance

    San Antonio-based payment processing and fintech company Usio Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) held its annual shareholder's meeting Tuesday. Most notably revenue from output solutions grew 1,175% from $1.2 million in 2020 to $14.8 million in 2021.

  • Filo Mining Announces 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting Results

    Filo Mining Corp. (TSX: FIL) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: FIL) (OTCQX: FLMMF) ("Filo Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the detailed voting results from the Annual General and Special Meeting held on June 23, 2022 (the "Meeting"). View PDF

  • TVI Announces the Results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

    TVI Pacific Inc. (TSXV: TVI) (OTC: TVIPF) ("TVI" or "the Company") announces that shareholders have approved of all resolutions brought before them at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held on June 23, 2022. A total of 203,573,689 shares were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting, representing approximately 30.99% of the Company's outstanding shares.

  • Colliers recruits former CBRE team for Los Angeles occupier and agency team

    A team of former CBRE members will be responsible for identifying and utilizing best practices, enhancing quality control and creating scalability for their clients.

  • ENCORE ENERGY ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF 2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

    enCore Energy Corp. ("enCore" or the "Company") (TSXV: EU) (OTCQB: ENCUF) announced today the results from the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 22nd, 2022. A total of 92,710,149 of common shares were voted in connection with the meeting, representing approximately 28.9% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the company. Shareholders approved all motions including the re-election of directors as follows: William M. Sheriff, William B. Harris, Mark S. Pelizza, Rich

  • Franklin Templeton's Employee Volunteers Join in Person to Support Local Initiatives

    After two unique and challenging years, many Franklin Templeton’s sites have returned to the office and employees continue to settle in. Virtual volunteering has been a great way to engage over the...

  • KKR Greater China head steps down to take adviser role - sources

    Paul Yang, partner and head of Greater China at KKR & Co, has recently stepped down to take an adviser role with the private equity firm, two people familiar with the situation told Reuters. Yang, a Taiwan native, was previously the president and chief executive of China Development Financial Corp, a Taiwanese merchant banking group. Yang, who joined KKR in 2017, has in the past worked at a number of financial institutions including DBS Bank where he was head of private equity and mezzanine finance, Goldman Sachs and General Atlantic, according to KKR's website.

  • BlackBerry Investors Reject Executive-Pay Plan After Stock Slide

    (Bloomberg) -- Shareholders of BlackBerry Ltd. rebuked the board and major shareholder Prem Watsa, rejecting the company’s executive compensation plan and voting in large numbers against Watsa’s re-election as a director. Most Read from BloombergJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsRecession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Markets WrapThese Are the World’s Most Liveable Cities in 2022The World’s B

  • Invesque Inc. Announces Results of Voting at Annual Meeting of Shareholders

    Invesque Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Invesque") (TSX: IVQ) (TSX: IVQ.U) announced today the results of voting at its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 22, 2022 (the "Meeting"). Each of the nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 26, 2022 (the "Circular") were elected as a director of the Corporation at the Meeting by way of a vote held without a ballot. According to proxies received by management, the voting results were:

  • Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick gets to keep his board seat

    This, despite allegedly playing a role in maintaining the company's toxic workplace culture.

  • Carebook Technologies Annual General and Special Meeting Reminder

    Carebook Technologies Inc. ("Carebook" or the "Company") (TSXV: CRBKL) (OTCPK: CRBKF) (XETR: PMM1), a leading Canadian provider of innovative digital health solutions, reminds its shareholders (the "Shareholders") that its annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") will be held on June 29, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. (Eastern time), solely by means of remote communication via live webcast, rather than in person, at the time and for the purposes set forth in the Notice of Meeting and Management Inf

  • Greenlane Renewables Announces Results From 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

    Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce the results from its 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 22, 2022 (the "Meeting"). Shareholders approved all matters submitted to them for approval at the annual general meeting. The results of the voting are set forth below:

  • Introducing VMware's Global Head of DEI Vijay Pendakur

    VMware announced that Vijay Pendakur has joined the company as their Global Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

  • Industry Moves: Paul Stuart Announces CEO Transition + More News

    Who's in, who's out, who's been promoted and who's been hired from across the footwear and fashion industry.