Foley Wines (NZSE:FWL) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Foley Wines' (NZSE:FWL) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Foley Wines is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.056 = NZ$12m ÷ (NZ$248m - NZ$29m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Foley Wines has an ROCE of 5.6%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 3.8% generated by the Beverage industry, it's much better.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Foley Wines, check out these free graphs here.

How Are Returns Trending?

While in absolute terms it isn't a high ROCE, it's promising to see that it has been moving in the right direction. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 5.6%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 91%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Bottom Line On Foley Wines' ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Foley Wines is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the total return from the stock has been almost flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if the valuation looks good. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

Foley Wines does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

