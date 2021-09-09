U.S. markets close in 6 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,513.97
    -0.10 (-0.00%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,018.73
    -12.34 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,300.17
    +13.54 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,249.73
    -25.88 (-1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.92
    -1.38 (-1.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.30
    +5.80 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    24.16
    +0.15 (+0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1826
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3836
    +0.0061 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8580
    -0.4020 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,121.34
    +444.52 (+0.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,217.45
    +26.78 (+2.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,017.92
    -77.61 (-1.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,008.19
    -173.02 (-0.57%)
     

Folia Materials Face Masks Kill 99.97% of SARS-CoV-2

·2 min read

Sustainable paper: from low-cost water purifier for Bangladesh to antiviral face mask

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Folia Materials, a Cambridge, MA-based materials science company, has developed the world's lowest cost antiviral face mask. Third-party testing shows Folia's masks kill 99.97% of SARS-CoV-2 in just 1 hour (ISO 18184).

Folia was founded after global media coverage of the PhD invention of McGill chemist Dr. Theresa Dankovich. Her antimicrobial silver paper became famous as the Drinkable Book, a low-cost water purifier for developing countries. Coverage by BBC, Time, CNN, Smithsonian, and others led to Dr. Dankovich launching startup Folia Materials and a Unilever-sponsored sales pilot of the Folia Water filter in Bangladesh.

In response to COVID-19, Dr. Dankovich used the same low-cost antimicrobial silverized paper to create an antiviral 3-ply face mask costing only pennies more per mask. Her paper is used as an antiviral outer layer that kills viruses on the surface of the mask, the one place that people commonly touch before touching their face, as discussed in recent coverage by the Boston Globe.

Folia has now shown that their medical-grade 3-ply masks kill 99.97% of SARS-CoV-2 in 1 hour. Antiviral testing was done by Virology Research Services in the UK using the industry-standard ISO 18184 antiviral test for textiles. Folia's masks meet all ASTM F2100 industry-standard tests for Level 3 medical-grade filtration masks, with 3rd-party testing by Intertek and Nelson Labs. Safety testing by NanoSafe showed Folia's masks meet all NIOSH silver particulate safety requirements.

Folia's low-cost patented manufacturing process allows Folia to make antiviral masks at price points that are 100x lower than other antiviral face masks. Folia's Made-in-USA industrial partners have the capacity to make enough antiviral material or antiviral masks for 100s of millions of people. Folia's medical-grade silverized 3-ply face masks can be helpful to hospitals and healthcare workers, businesses and their employees, and consumers.

More information about Folia's antiviral face masks and antiviral outer layer can be found at www.foliappe.com.

Commercial inquiries from mask manufacturers, PPE or medical consumables manufacturers or distributors, or consumer brands can be sent to: sales@foliappe.com.

Please note: Folia's antiviral masks are for export only. Folia does not make antiviral claims in the US market.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/folia-materials-face-masks-kill-99-97-of-sars-cov-2--301372474.html

SOURCE Folia Materials

Recommended Stories

  • Cleveland-Cliffs Merits an Updated Strategy Based on Its Charts

    A potential correction could provide a buying opportunity for longer-term investors in the producer of steel and iron ore.

  • McDonald's launches the Beyond Meat McPlant sandwich in the U.K. and Ireland

    McDonald's Corp. will launch the McPlant in the U.K. and Ireland, a plant-based sandwich made in partnership with Beyond Meat Inc. . The sandwich will be available at 10 restaurants in Coventry on September 29, then expand to more than 250 on October 13 before going nationwide in 2022. The sandwich is made with vegan cheese, a vegan sesame seed bun and toppings including onions and pickles. McDonald's plans for a plant-based burger were announced in November 2020, though further details about th

  • Ford to end manufacturing in India, take $2 billion hit

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co will stop manufacturing in India and take a hit of about $2 billion as it does not see a path to profitability in the country, becoming the latest automaker to leave a major growth market dominated by Asian rivals. The decision by Ford comes after it struggled for years to win over Indian consumers and turn a profit. The carmaker entered India 25 years ago but has a less than 2% share of the passenger vehicles market.

  • This Non-Traded REIT Offers 8.4% Dividend Yield

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are a popular option for income-seeking investors, especially in today’s low-interest-rate environment. Yet the options for high-yield REITs are becoming increasingly limited, as share prices have been steadily rising throughout 2021. One option that’s overlooked by many retail investors: non-traded REITs. These are REITs that aren’t traded on any major stock exchanges and can’t be purchased through your brokerage app. What Are Non-Traded REITs? A non-traded

  • US, China, Europe Grapple With Container Shipping Bottlenecks

    The world's largest regulatory agencies overseeing international container trades met remotely to discuss rampant supply chain disruptions as carriers and their customers brace for more turmoil during the fall peak shipping season. The fifth biennial meeting of the Global Regulatory Summit, hosted on Tuesday by the European Commission, also included the U.S. Federal Maritime Commission and China's Ministry of Transportation. According to the FMC, the meeting focused on three areas: Sectoral deve

  • Intel Expects Huge Growth in Auto Chips. It’s Bulking Up in Europe.

    CEO Pat Gelsinger predicted that the market for car chips will double by 2030. He detailed plans for at least two European facilities.

  • China Sees Opportunity As Venezuela’s Oil Industry Hits Rock Bottom

    Venezuela’s oil industry is inching closer and closer to complete collapse, but China may just swoop in and exploit the country’s vast reserves...at a discount

  • White House Blasts Meatpackers for Grocery ‘Profiteering’

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is taking aim at major meatpackers, charging that “pandemic profiteering” is squeezing consumers and farmers alike, with a few companies that dominate the industry raking in record profits.White House National Economic Council Director Brian Deese said Wednesday that increases in the prices of beef, pork and poultry are responsible for half the jump in food prices since late 2020, yet farmers have seen little gain in what they are paid by giant meat compan

  • /R E P E A T -- Poda Receives Purchase Order for 500,000 Beyond Burn™ Poda Pods/

    PODA LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. ("Poda" or the "Company") (CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTC: PODAF) is pleased to announce that it has received an order for 500,000 Beyond Burn™ Poda Pods (the "Purchase Order").

  • Exclusive-Ryanair ready to wait years for Boeing to cut prices, says O'Leary

    ROME (Reuters) -Ryanair is willing to wait years for Boeing to drop its prices before placing a big new plane order with the U.S. company, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told Reuters, while he also downplayed the chance of a deal with rival Airbus. The Irish budget airline, one of Boeing's biggest customers, said on Monday it had ended talks over a new order of 737 MAX 10 jets worth tens of billions of dollars because the prices on offer were too high. "We're not wasting any time on those MAX 10 discussions nor will we for a period of 2, 4, 6, 8, 10 years until we get to the next crisis," O'Leary said in an interview.

  • China's factory inflation hits 13-year high as materials costs soar

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's factory gate inflation hit a 13-year high in August driven by roaring raw materials prices despite Beijing's attempts to cool them, putting more pressure on manufacturers in the world's second-largest economy. The producer price index (PPI) rose 9.5% from a year earlier in August, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Thursday, faster than the 9.0% increase tipped in a Reuters poll and the 9.0% reported in July. China's economy has recovered strongly from last year's coronavirus slump but has been losing steam recently due to domestic COVID-19 outbreaks, high raw material prices, tighter property curbs and a campaign to reduce carbon emissions.

  • Europe's Biggest Boeing 737 Max Customer Walks Away From Buying More

    Ryanair ended negotiations for a major Boeing 737 Max deal over pricing and delays continue with the Boeing 787 Dreamliner over an inspection issue. Boeing stock fell Tuesday.

  • 1 Artificial Intelligence Stock With Over 95% Upside, According to Wall Street

    This is the creator of the enterprise AI industry, and it's serving some of the world's largest companies.

  • The Gulf Of Mexico Just Saw Its Worst Energy Disruption Since Hurricane Katrina

    Hurricane Ida’s disruption to Gulf of Mexico energy production is the worst since Hurricane Katrina 16 years ago

  • ArcBest Sees August Tonnage Dip In Efforts To Bolster LTL Service

    Transportation and logistics provider ArcBest Corp. provided an update on August's trends on Wednesday. The company's asset-based segment, which includes less-than-truckload, saw tonnage decline 4% year-over-year during August, a turnaround from the 5% increase recorded during July. The year-ago period (+3.7%) benefited from an unseasonal lift in the company's moving and storage segment as well as more spot market shipments. ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) is in the process of lowering its exposure to no

  • Analyst Report: Phillips 66

    Phillips 66 is an independent refiner with 13 refineries that have a total throughput capacity of 2.2 million barrels per day. The midstream segment comprises extensive transportation and natural gas liquid processing assets including those held in Phillips 66 partners, in which Phillips 66 owns a 74% interest. It also includes its DCP Midstream joint venture, which holds 45 natural gas processing facilities, 11 NGL fractionation plants, and a natural gas pipeline system with 58,000 miles of pipeline. Its CPChem chemical joint venture operates facilities in the United States and the Middle East and primarily produces olefins and polyolefins.

  • Aramco Considers Opening $110 Billion Gas Project to Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco is considering a bold move to open up one of the world’s largest unconventional gas fields to foreign investors, as it looks to fund a $110 billion project to help it diversify from oil sales, according to people familiar with the matter.The state-controlled producer is working with an adviser as it explores raising new equity or debt for its vast Jafurah site and has started preliminary talks with potential investors, including large commodity traders, the people sai

  • Natural-gas futures at highest since 2014, oil prices rise on slow Gulf output recovery

    Natural-gas futures marked their highest finish since 2014 on Wednesday, while U.S. oil prices posted their first gain in three sessions, with both commodities buoyed by a slow recovery in Gulf of Mexico energy production about 10 days after Hurricane Ida made landfall on the Gulf Coast. The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement reported Wednesday that an estimated 76.88% of oil production and 77.25% of natural-gas production in the Gulf remains shut in. Weekly U.S. data on oil and natu

  • Automakers race to design desire for luxury and tech

    The August stop in Monterey is still critical for luxury automakers to show off the designs of their next generation of models. Newcomers Rimac and Lucid Group invested in a Monterey presence, along with the legacy automakers like Bentley, Bugatti and Mercedes-Benz. The throughline between the vintage and contemporary cars is the stunning designs, which are meant to woo new customers.

  • Natural-gas futures rally to highest finish since 2014 on slow U.S. output recovery, tight supplies

    Natural-gas futures rally to highest finish since 2014 on Wednesday and oil prices also climb, finding support on a sluggish return of energy output in the Gulf of Mexico in the wake of Hurricane Ida.