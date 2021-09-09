Folia Materials Face Masks Kill 99.97% of SARS-CoV-2

Sustainable paper: from low-cost water purifier for Bangladesh to antiviral face mask

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Folia Materials , a Cambridge, MA-based materials science company, has developed the world's lowest cost antiviral face mask. Third-party testing shows Folia's masks kill 99.97% of SARS-CoV-2 in just 1 hour (ISO 18184).

Folia was founded after global media coverage of the PhD invention of McGill chemist Dr. Theresa Dankovich. Her antimicrobial silver paper became famous as the Drinkable Book , a low-cost water purifier for developing countries. Coverage by BBC , Time , CNN , Smithsonian , and others led to Dr. Dankovich launching startup Folia Materials and a Unilever-sponsored sales pilot of the Folia Water filter in Bangladesh.

In response to COVID-19, Dr. Dankovich used the same low-cost antimicrobial silverized paper to create an antiviral 3-ply face mask costing only pennies more per mask. Her paper is used as an antiviral outer layer that kills viruses on the surface of the mask, the one place that people commonly touch before touching their face, as discussed in recent coverage by the Boston Globe .

Folia has now shown that their medical-grade 3-ply masks kill 99.97% of SARS-CoV-2 in 1 hour . Antiviral testing was done by Virology Research Services in the UK using the industry-standard ISO 18184 antiviral test for textiles. Folia's masks meet all ASTM F2100 industry-standard tests for Level 3 medical-grade filtration masks, with 3rd-party testing by Intertek and Nelson Labs. Safety testing by NanoSafe showed Folia's masks meet all NIOSH silver particulate safety requirements.

Folia's low-cost patented manufacturing process allows Folia to make antiviral masks at price points that are 100x lower than other antiviral face masks. Folia's Made-in-USA industrial partners have the capacity to make enough antiviral material or antiviral masks for 100s of millions of people. Folia's medical-grade silverized 3-ply face masks can be helpful to hospitals and healthcare workers, businesses and their employees, and consumers.

More information about Folia's antiviral face masks and antiviral outer layer can be found at www.foliappe.com .

Commercial inquiries from mask manufacturers, PPE or medical consumables manufacturers or distributors, or consumer brands can be sent to: sales@foliappe.com .

Please note: Folia's antiviral masks are for export only. Folia does not make antiviral claims in the US market.

