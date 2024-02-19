Following a 12% decline over last year, recent gains may please Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) institutional owners

Key Insights

Significantly high institutional ownership implies Lloyds Banking Group's stock price is sensitive to their trading actions

50% of the business is held by the top 25 shareholders

Insiders have been selling lately

If you want to know who really controls Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 79% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Last week's UK£1.1b market cap gain would probably be appreciated by institutional investors, especially after a year of 12% losses.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Lloyds Banking Group.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Lloyds Banking Group?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Lloyds Banking Group already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Lloyds Banking Group, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Lloyds Banking Group. The company's largest shareholder is BlackRock, Inc., with ownership of 8.1%. With 4.7% and 4.5% of the shares outstanding respectively, The Vanguard Group, Inc. and Harris Associates L.P. are the second and third largest shareholders.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 25 shareholders have a combined ownership of 50% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Lloyds Banking Group

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that Lloyds Banking Group plc insiders own under 1% of the company. It is a very large company, so it would be surprising to see insiders own a large proportion of the company. Though their holding amounts to less than 1%, we can see that board members collectively own UK£17m worth of shares (at current prices). Arguably recent buying and selling is just as important to consider. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 19% stake in Lloyds Banking Group. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

