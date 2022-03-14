U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,173.11
    -31.20 (-0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,945.24
    +1.05 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,581.22
    -262.59 (-2.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,941.72
    -37.95 (-1.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.14
    -0.87 (-0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,956.20
    -4.60 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    25.31
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0942
    +0.0027 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1400
    +0.1360 (+6.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3009
    -0.0029 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.2720
    +0.9920 (+0.85%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,674.71
    +1,862.75 (+4.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    866.83
    +5.65 (+0.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.47
    +37.83 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,307.85
    +145.07 (+0.58%)
     

Following $150M Series C with Tiger Global, CHEQ announces series of new key appointments

·1 min read

TEL-AVIV, Israel, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the recent Series C, led by Tiger Global, Go-to-Market Security (GTMSec) Leader CHEQ, announced today that COO Omri Tamir will take on the role of President & COO, joining the co-Founding team.

Seffy Kotz, Chief Growth Officer at CHEQ
Seffy Kotz, Chief Growth Officer at CHEQ

As COO & President, Omri will continue working hand in hand with CEO Guy Tytunovich and the board to push for further global growth, focusing on execution and significant scale. Guy Tytunovich, Founder and CEO of CHEQ said: "Since joining us from Salesforce Datorama 3 years ago, Omri has been instrumental to our massive growth. I'm honored to have Omri as my partner and I look forward to see CHEQ's success in the next couple of years, executed by the outstanding CHEQ team and leadership."

"At CHEQ, I have found a remarkable group of passionate founders and leaders, driving the company to fulfill a very ambitious vision," said Omri Tamir. "As CHEQers we're all aligned behind our mission of building a strategic category and fighting the 'Fake Web'. This vision, together with the company's values – is what brings the best talent to CHEQ and I'm honored to further partner with Guy and the rest of the team".

CHEQ, which protects Go-to-Market teams from bots, fake users, and malicious visitors, also announced a string of recent executive hires. Seffy Kotz was named Chief Growth Officer, joining from Monday.com where he led the User Acquisition Practice. In addition, Kazuki Fuse was named Head of APAC, also joining from Salesforce Datorama where he served as Managing Director of Japan. Guy Tytunovich, on the new appointments: "We're always fortunate to be able to bring in word-class executives from great fellow SaaS companies. Seffy and Kazuki are an incredible addition to an already stellar leadership, and I have no doubt that their experience, knowledge, and attitudes will play a major part in CHEQ's continued success."

About CHEQ

CHEQ is the leader in Go-to-Market Security, providing solutions for Go-to-Market teams and organizations, to help rid their funnels, pipelines, sites and data from bots and fake users. The company is trusted by 12,000 customers worldwide and is deployed across over 50,000 websites.

Media Contact:
Kerry Coppinger
kerry.c@cheq.ai

Omri Tamir, COO &amp; President of CHEQ
Omri Tamir, COO & President of CHEQ
Kazuki Fuse, Head of APAC at CHEQ
Kazuki Fuse, Head of APAC at CHEQ
(PRNewsfoto/CHEQ)
(PRNewsfoto/CHEQ)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/following-150m-series-c-with-tiger-global-cheq-announces-series-of-new-key-appointments-301502298.html

SOURCE CHEQ

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Affirm Holdings Fell Today

    Shares of the buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) fell more than 15% today after the company raised its guidance but also had to reportedly halt a bond sale last week. For the third quarter, Affirm essentially just said that it plans to at least hit the top end of the guidance it previously provided on Feb. 10. Management now expects Affirm to see third-quarter gross merchandise volume (GMV) of at least $3.71 billion, revenue of at least $335 million, and revenue less transactions costs of at least $148 million, which is $5 million more than the top end of its previous guidance.

  • Crude oil is going back to $40-$50 a barrel: Analyst

    Bloomberg Intelligence's Mike McGlone joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the oil market as the Russia-Ukraine war continues and the outlook for metals amid supply concerns.

  • Is Nio's Plunging Stock Price an Opportunity?

    American depositary shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have fallen sharply so far in 2022. Nio is getting hit hard again Monday as U.S.-listed Chinese companies are looking more at risk of being delisted. Last week, five Chinese companies were specifically named as being in danger of meeting that criterion, meaning they could be delisted in 2024 if they fail to comply.

  • 2 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

    The company has seen its stock price plummet precipitously this year, down 41% year to date and roughly 61% since early November. It currently trades under $9 per share and was hit hard by the correction of overvalued growth stocks. For one, it is a fintech that has a bank charter, which it received in February.

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetPregnant Woman Pictured Being Evacuated From Bombed Maternity Ward Has DiedPanic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since

  • Why Coupa Software Stock Got Mashed on Monday

    Shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) didn't have a fine start to this week. After the tech company published its latest quarterly results Monday morning, investors traded out of its stock, leaving it with a nearly 10% decline on the day. Despite notching new records in key annual fundamentals for its fiscal 2022, Coupa fell short of expectations with its fourth-quarter figures.

  • The S&P 500 Just Hit a ‘Death Cross.’ Why It’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    The S&P 500 has performed so poorly it is now trading at a scarily low level. That usually presents an opportunity for longer-term investors.

  • Why BioNTech, Dynavax, Novavax, and Pfizer Stocks Are Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of several COVID-19 vaccine companies were jumping as of 11:43 a.m. ET on Monday. BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) was the biggest mover, with its shares soaring 14.7%. Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) was vaulting 5.

  • Why Baidu, NetEase, and Alibaba Stocks Keep Falling

    Fears about investing in Chinese tech stocks reached a fever pitch Monday, as international megabank J.P. Morgan announced "double-downgrades" on three of the biggest names in China tech: Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES), and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA). As of noon ET, NetEase shares are down 7.2% from Friday's close, Baidu stock is off 7.5%, and Alibaba is leading the Chinese tech sector lower with a loss of 8.2%. For one thing, there's the continuing risk that a whole lot of Chinese stocks -- even the big ones -- might have to delist from U.S. stock exchanges if China's government can't find a way to work with their U.S. counterparts to permit full and accurate auditing of Chinese companies' financial reports.

  • Why Shopify, Doximity, and Datadog Stock Fell Today

    The share prices of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Doximity (NYSE: DOCS), and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) were all falling today, along with many other tech stocks, as investors expect the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates when it meets later this week. Shopify was down 4.4%, Doximity had plummeted 12.8%, and Datadog had tumbled 6.8% as of 2:57 p.m. ET.

  • Why Nio Stock Crashed Early Monday

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) crashed at the open Monday morning, as investors are fleeing many Chinese names, including this electric vehicle (EV) maker. The company's American depositary shares pared some of the initial 14% drop, but remained down by 2.6% as of 10:25 a.m. ET. Nio shares are getting hit from several different angles.

  • Why Nielsen Stock Exploded Higher on Monday

    Shares of Nielsen Holdings (NYSE: NLSN) charged sharply higher on Monday, surging as much as 47.1%. The catalyst that sent the television ratings and data analytics platform higher was a rumor that the company could be taken private. Reports emerged today that a syndicate of private-equity companies are in "advanced talks" to acquire Nielsen for roughly $15 billion including debt, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet

    Here are five of the safest high-yield dividend stocks on the planet. The company's dividend yield currently tops 5%, which certainly puts it in the high-yield group. While there are other REITs in this space, Easterly has a secure spot among the market leaders.

  • Why Rivian Stock Dropped Again Today

    Announcing a new chief operating officer today didn't stem the decline after it reported earnings last week.

  • Why Kingsoft Cloud Is Down More Than 40% Today

    Shares of Chinese cloud computing service provider Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ: KC) are lower by 43.7% as of 11:36 a.m. ET on Monday in response to a downgrade from an analyst at J.P. Morgan. Kingsoft had already been on the receiving end of several downgrades since September of last year, driving the stock down 93% between last February's peak and Friday's close. The specifics: A J.P. Morgan analyst lowered his view of this cloud computing outfit from neutral to underweight, cutting its price target from $8 per share to $3.50.

  • Why ExxonMobil, Transocean, and Tellurian Stocks Crashed Today

    Oil and gas stocks that were popping until last week opened Monday on a weak note, with some stocks in particular taking a hard hit. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) was down 3.2%. Transocean (NYSE: RIG) was down 10.7%.

  • 12 oil stocks Goldman Sachs thinks has big upside potential

    Oil prices remain at high levels, making these stocks potentially big winners says Goldman Sachs.

  • Is There Now An Opportunity In BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB)?

    BlackBerry Limited ( TSE:BB ), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial...

  • Bill Gross, 'King of Bonds' and Prominent Crypto Critic, Invests in Bitcoin

    Bitcoin prices are not in great shape. Many investors and observers are wondering whether the top cryptocurrency by market value will soon return to its highs posted last November or if has left for a period of decline known as crypto winter. Well, if bitcoin is now prompting everyone to agree one of aspect of the cryptocurrency, it is its reputation.

  • Why Nike Stock Dropped Today

    On a rough day for tech stocks (the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2%) that left large-cap stocks mostly unscathed (the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended flat), shoemaking behemoth and consummate blue chip stock Nike (NYSE: NKE) nonetheless found a way to end the day lower. What's to blame for tripping up Nike stock? The analyst cut his price target on Nike stock by nearly $20 a share this morning, to $173.