Following lawsuits, Snapchat pulls its controversial speed filter

Amanda Silberling
·3 min read

Lately, Snapchat's 3D Cartoon lens has been all the buzz, making all of our friends look like Pixar characters. But since 2013, a staple filter on the ephemeral photo sharing app has been the speed filter, which shows how fast a phone is moving when it takes a photo or video. Today, Snapchat confirmed that it will pull the filter from the app.

NPR first reported this today, calling it a "dramatic reversal" of Snap's earlier defense of the feature. Over the years, there have been multiple car accidents, injuries, and deaths that were related to the use of the filter. In 2016, for instance, an eighteen-year-old took a Snapchat selfie while driving, then struck another driver's car at 107 miles per hour. The other driver, Maynard Wentworth, suffered traumatic brain injuries and sued Snap. His lawyer said that the eighteen-year-old "was just trying to get the car to 100 miles per hour to post it on Snapchat."

Snapchat's filter-related offenses don't begin and end here. Last year on Juneteenth, a day that commemorates the end of slavery, Snapchat released a filter that prompted users to "smile to break the chains." On 4/20 in 2016, Snapchat partnered with Bob Marley's estate to release a feature that gave users dreadlocks and darker skin, committing blackface. And even after Snapchat's speed filter was linked to fatal car accidents, it remained available in the app with a simple "don't snap and drive" warning.

"Today the sticker is barely used by Snapchatters, and in light of that, we are removing it altogether," a spokesperson from Snap said, adding that the feature had previously been disabled at driving speeds. The company has begun removing the filter, but it might take several weeks to take full effect.

This new stance from Snap comes after the Ninth Circuit Appeals Court found in May that the company can be sued for its role in a fatal car accident.

Generally, Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act protects websites, or "interactive computer services," from lawsuits like this, providing immunity for these platforms from third-party content posted on them. But in 2019, the parents of two children killed in crashes – Landen Brown and Hunter Morby – filed another lawsuit. They argued that the app's "negligent design" (including a speed filter to begin with) contributed to the crash. A California judge dismissed the case, citing Section 230, but in May of this year, three judges on the federal Ninth Circuit Appeals Court ruled that Section 230 actually doesn't apply here. The conflict isn't with Snapchat's role as a social media platform, but rather, the app's design, which includes a demonstrably dangerous speed filter.

So, the sudden removal of the speed filter isn't as random as it may seem. Now that their Section 230 defense is no longer, it makes sense that keeping the filter isn't worth the legal risk. You'd think that the filter-related accidents would have been enough for Snapchat to take down the filter years ago, but better late than never.

