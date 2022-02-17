Following Market Momentum, Shield Expands into North America

Shield

Proven RegTech Sales Leader Joins Shield as it Establishes its North American Presence

TEL-AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shield (the Company), the world’s leading workplace intelligence platform for compliance teams, today announced the opening of its North American Headquarters, led by Anne Ross, Vice President, Head of North America at Shield. As a result of the increasing customer base and market demand, Shield expects to add many different roles in Sales, Marketing, Customer Success, Support and Delivery during 2022. As regulated financial services firms navigate evolving regulatory pressures driven by pandemic volatility, a tightened labor market, the emergence of cryptocurrencies and more, Shield is strategically positioned to provide cutting-edge compliance solutions to companies across industries, displace legacy, costly technologies and provide true TCO and value to compliance and IT teams.



After successfully bootstrapping itself since its initial launch in 2018, Shield announced last month its $15 million capital raise. With a heightened demand for RegTech solutions, funds from the round are being used to significantly expand Shield’s presence across global markets, including the United States, as well as Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. An AI-enabled workplace intelligence platform, Shield provides companies within regulated industries with a cloud-native solution to meet evolving compliance concerns through automating surveillance over employee communication channels. Through data enrichment, powerful analytics, enhanced search tools and proactive surveillance, Shield offers companies a crucial platform that is especially necessary in today’s hybrid and remote work environments.

“Today’s compliance landscape is dynamic, especially when you consider that companies are now relying on electronic communication platforms like MS Teams, Zoom, Slack and WhatsApp to conduct standard business operations,” said Ross. “Regulators in the U.S. and throughout the world are rapidly adapting policies on the fly, which leads to an immediate need for solutions that provide advanced capture, archive and surveillance over eComms channels. Solidified by its rapid growth so far, Shield is a proven, tailored platform critical to companies across regulated industries.”

Story continues

As institutions continue to experience significantly higher fraud costs and volume compared to pre-pandemic, Ms. Ross is joining Shield to establish and lead the Company’s Americas Go to Market team, as it plans for mass expansion into North America in 2022. An experienced financial technology sales and relationship management professional, Ms. Ross brings a proven track record delivering exceptional revenue growth with vast experience in the FinTech industry. Based in New York City, Ms. Ross will also be leading the opening of a physical office location in the finance capital of the world this year

“Our North American expansion, coupled with the hiring of a highly experienced and well-respected executive like Anne, are only the first signs of our post-funding, rapid growth phase,” said Shiran Weitzman, CEO and Co-Founder of Shield. “Our ability to turn communication compliance into a competitive advantage has already proven to be a valued resource to existing clients, and now, even more will have access to our much-needed platform.”

About Shield

Shield is an advanced end-to-end workplace intelligence platform that allows organizations of any size to mitigate risks, escape the dead-end legacy archive, improve operational efficiency, and reduce compliance costs. Shield redefines the way enterprises and financial institutions manage and mitigate communications compliance risks by applying advanced AI, NLP, and visualization capabilities. Shield is specifically built for today’s digital work environment, where organizations face multiple risks, including financial crime, privacy and misconduct. Learn more: https://www.shieldfc.com/.

Media Contact

Marissa Fiorentino

shield@fischtankpr.com

FischTank PR



