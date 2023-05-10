Following SeedInvest Acquisition, StartEngine Sees Massive Traffic And Investment Spike

Following the finalization of the acquisition of SeedInvest yesterday, StartEngine, the leading equity crowdfunding platform, experienced a record-breaking day of investments in 2023. The platform saw a significant surge in traffic and investments, marking the single largest day for investments in the company’s raise this year.

The StartEngine community demonstrated the strength of the crowd as they flooded the platform, resulting in more than double the daily traffic and almost triple the average number of investments in StartEngine’s own raise for 2023. This remarkable increase led to a new record for the year, emphasizing the platform’s growth potential and its impact on the equity crowdfunding landscape.

As outlined in Howard Marks’ letter to investors, the support of shareholders enabled StartEngine to capitalize on one of the most significant market opportunities to ever hit the crowdfunding industry. With the acquisition of SeedInvest, the company aims to onboard over 700,000 prospective new investors and continue its expansion.

The acquisition, which was completed on May 9, 2023, resulted in a remarkable 70% audience growth in a single day. StartEngine now looks forward to integrating as many as 700,000 prospective investors from SeedInvest, further bolstering its user base.

The combined platforms have raised $1.1 billion to date, positioning StartEngine as a serious challenger to venture capital firms during one of the most significant VC pullbacks on record. The merger is expected to attract more top founders and significantly expand the range of future offerings on StartEngine, making it an even more attractive platform for investors and founders alike.

With the expertise of StartEngine and SeedInvest now under one roof, the company is better equipped to help businesses bridge the gap between Reg. CF (up to $5M annually) and Reg. A+ (up to $75M). This unique combination of skills and resources is set to redefine the equity crowdfunding landscape and create new opportunities for both investors and companies.

In a statement, Howard Marks expressed his immense gratitude to StartEngine’s investors, whose support made the acquisition possible and set the stage for the platform’s continued growth and success.

