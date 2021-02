Following World Premiere Mitsubishi Motors Will Give Away All-New 2022 Outlander to One Lucky Winner

- All-new vehicle, with standard three-row seating, starts at $25,795¹

- Sweepstakes to award one lucky winner a new vehicle continues through March 30

- Custom 3D vehicle configurator is now live at www.mitsubishicars.com

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Motors North America Inc. (MMNA) and Amazon made history yesterday with the world premiere of the all-new 2022 Outlander crossover SUV via livestream, the first vehicle to ever debut on Amazon Live.2 As part of the launch celebration, Mitsubishi also announced a limited-time sweepstakes to award one lucky winner an all-new Outlander and launched a 3D configurator to give customers an up-close look at the vehicle's most exciting features.

In case you missed it, the reveal can be viewed at Amazon.com/MitsubishiOutlander.

All-new from the wheels up, the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander features the premium quality, rugged performance and innovative technology expected of a Mitsubishi Motors vehicle. The flagship of the Mitsubishi Motors line, it is reimagined and reinvented in every way. Outlander is the best-equipped, most thoughtfully engineered vehicle the company has ever developed and will go on sale in North America in April 2021.

Win an All-New Outlander

The all-new 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander is set to break boundaries, reset expectations and demand attention. Mitsubishi Motors is so confident of this that it is giving away an Outlander to one lucky winner. From February 16, 2021 to March 30, 2021,3 entries may be placed either through the link at www.mitsubishicars.com or on www.amazon.com/MitsubishiOutlander.

Experience All-New Outlander Virtually

Before the 2022 Outlander goes on sale in April, customers can get an up-close look of the vehicle's exterior and interior features and trim designs, online at www.mitsubishicars.com, through a configurator custom built by cloud-based, 3D visualization specialists ZeroLight. Showcasing the versatility of the vehicle, it also allows customers to see the vehicle and imagine themselves in it, in different settings and even weather conditions.

Mitsubishi Motors' Newest Flagship

The all-new Outlander's styling debuts Mitsubishi's next generation Dynamic Shield front face and design language, with muscular fenders, bold proportions and available large-diameter 20-inch wheels. Inside, Outlander is a quiet and serene space, showcasing quality and convenience through class-above materials, seating for seven in the segment's only standard-equipment third row, available 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 9-inch center screen, and also newly available wireless smartphone charging capability with Android AutoTM4 and wireless Apple CarPlay®.5

The engineering underpinnings are also all-new. Partnered with a newly developed platform and 2.5L four-cylinder engine, Mitsubishi's rally-derived Super All-Wheel Control6 system provides unmatched confidence for drivers in all environments. The newly developed drive mode selector allows performance and grip to be tailored to the conditions through six distinct settings, increasing on-road and off-pavement performance. Even two-wheel drive models are fitted with the drive-mode selector, offering five distinct modes in this setup, to help drivers feel more confident in all driving conditions.

Standard equipment on the 2022 Outlander includes 11 airbags,7 three rows of seats, myriad storage locations, USB-A and USB-C charge ports and 18-inch wheels.

Depending on trim level, the 2022 Outlander can be fitted with 20-inch wheels, Mitsubishi's MI-PILOT Assist driver assistance system with adaptive cruise control and lane-keep assist,8 semi-aniline leather seating, integrated navigation using what3words technology, a windshield-display 10.8-inch full-color Head-Up Display (HUD), Mitsubishi's industry-leading Mitsubishi Connect smart-car system, and a 10-speaker BOSE audio system.9

Mitsubishi Motors North America is in the midst of introducing a full showroom of redesigned, reengineered or all-new vehicles, and the 2022 Outlander is the culmination of that program.

With a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price starting at $25,7951, the all-new 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander delivers the equipment, quality and lasting value that Mitsubishi customers have come to expect of the brand.

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc., (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, research and development, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. MMNA was the top-ranked Japanese brand in the J.D. Power 2020 Initial Quality study, ranking sixth overall and experiencing the greatest year-over-year improvement of any brand.

Located in Franklin, Tennessee, MMNA is a part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. Mitsubishi continues to lead the way in the development of highly efficient, affordably priced new gasoline-powered automobiles, while using its industry-leading knowledge in battery-electric vehicles to develop future EV and PHEV models.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at 615-257-2698 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

