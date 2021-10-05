U.S. markets open in 2 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,304.50
    +13.25 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,977.00
    +107.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,507.00
    +44.75 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,221.10
    +6.30 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.03
    +0.41 (+0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.60
    -12.00 (-0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    22.53
    -0.11 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1597
    -0.0028 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4810
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.28
    +1.13 (+5.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3625
    +0.0021 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.2220
    +0.3040 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,998.23
    +2,359.83 (+4.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,232.91
    +990.23 (+408.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,058.88
    +47.87 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,822.12
    -622.77 (-2.19%)
     

FOMO CORP.’S SMARTGUARD ENERGY POISED FOR SUBSTANTIAL GROWTH IN PUERTO RICO

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
FOMO CORP.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Chicago, IL, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOMO CORP. (https://www.fomoworldwide.com/ - US OTC: FOMC) is pleased to provide an update regarding the activities of SmartGuard Energy (https://www.smartguard-solutions.com/-SGE) in Puerto Rico (“PR”). As previously reported on September 30, 2021, FOMO acquired an initial 40% membership interest in LED Funding IV LLC (LEDF) and Lux Solutions LLC (Lux) in a phased transaction leading to the acquisition of 100% of each entity which will be owned and operated by a FOMO wholly owned subsidiary SmartGuard Energy LLC (Wyoming).

LEDF has a leading presence in PR in the clean energy efficiency and renewable energy spaces where it has pioneered the development of the “as-a-Service” business model, which generates a stream of initial and long-term, annuitized-type revenues. Subsequent to the PR Government lifting its COVID-19 lockdown regulations in July 2021, Bill Butler, CEO of LEDF and CEO-designee of SGE, visited PR, and with Jorge Hernandez, CEO of ESCOPR and LEDF’s long-time PR installation partner, met with senior PR government officials to discuss the energy efficiency retrofit for its buildings which have had little or no modernization since the late 1970’s. In that meeting, the PR governmental officials authorized LEDF & ESCOPR to update the previously completed LED lighting audits that they had done for their Treasury and Lottery Department building complexes with current kWh rates, and then proceeded to expand the scope of the project with other energy efficiency upgrades to include HVAC, cool roof/window systems and other building efficiency innovations as well as water savings opportunities. These audits are in the process of being completed and should be ready for presentation to the PR officials for action within 45-60 days. LEDF is also discussing financing these projects with its institutional capital sources based on the availability of unspent billions of dollars in stimulus and FEMA funds from Hurricane Maria which devastated the island.

Bill Butler, SGE CEO, stated: “We were pleased that senior PR government officials agreed to meet with us and that they have recognized the importance of immediate energy efficiency upgrades to their buildings beyond just LED lighting retrofits. Our Agreement expands the significant opportunity we envisioned in PR from a multi-year project to a decade of continuing business, all using our as-a-Service business model. Although PR is expected to emerge from bankruptcy this winter, shortly after which we believe PR will become bankable again, we are exploring the utilization of creative financing techniques so that we can offer immediate financing when we present our updated audit results next month. This is a major win for us with immediately actionable projects.”

Vik Grover, FOMO CEO, commented: “We are thrilled with SGE’s expanded near-term business horizon in PR. FOMO will support SGE’s efforts in PR with every tool we have in the toolbox. We look forward to closing our phased acquisition of SGE so that our shareholders will reap the benefits of 100% ownership of their business. Even at our initial step deal, we expect to consolidate all of LEDF’s and Lux’s financials, which today has an order book representing $30 million in business from two hundred projects.”

About FOMO CORP.

FOMO CORP. is a publicly traded company focused on business incubation and acceleration. The Company invests in and advises emerging companies aligned with a growth mandate. FOMO is developing direct investment and affiliations - majority- and minority-owned as well as in joint venture formats - that afford targets access to the public markets for expansion capital as well as spin-out options to become their own stand-alone public companies.

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including without limitation, the likelihood that FOMO CORP. will be able to meet minimum sales expectations, be successful and profitable in the market, bring significant value to FOMO CORP.’s stockholders, and leverage capital markets to execute its growth strategy, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. FOMO’s business strategy described in this press release is subject to innumerable risks, most significantly, whether the Company is successful in securing adequate financing. Additionally, although the Company has announced letters of intent to acquire additional companies, there is absolutely no assurances that any such transactions will result in a completed acquisition. No information in this press release should be construed in any form, shape, or manner as an indication of the Company’s future revenues, financial condition, or stock price.

Contact:

Wayman Baker, PhD
EVP Corporate Development
FOMO CORP.
(630) 286-9560
ir@fomoworldwide.com

Follow us on social media:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fomo-corp Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FOMOCORP Twitter: https://twitter.com/FOMO_CORP


Recommended Stories

  • Stock market’s volatile October history means it’s time to steady yourself for a ‘black swan’ event

    U.S. stocks already are having a rough October — two trading days in. October is the most volatile month for stocks — and when stocks suffered their two worst crashes in U.S. market history. There aren’t many investors in the market today who remember the trauma of Black Monday.

  • Buy the dip has failed. Here’s what investors need to do next, says Morgan Stanley.

    NEED TO KNOW A risk-off Monday is brewing to start the week, with stock futures lower and the 10-year yield edging back toward 1.5%. There’s a lot for investors to think about, such as the start of earnings season that’s just about a week away, as some analysts look under the hood of the third quarter and don’t like what they see.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped on Monday

    One EV maker taking a hit is growing Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO). As of 11 a.m. EDT today, Nio shares were down 5.3%, just off the lows of the morning. Nio released its September and third-quarter 2021 EV delivery data on Friday, and its quarterly deliveries exceeded the internal guidance that it had revised lower on Sept. 1 due to supply chain constraints.

  • Alibaba: Should You Catch This Falling Knife?

    “One-two punch definition: Two unpleasant things that happen together,” says the Cambridge Dictionary. It certainly feels like Alibaba (BABA) is right now on the receiving end of this dual blow. Not only does the Chinese ecommerce giant currently have to contend with the prospect of slowing growth, but it is also facing an increasingly strict regulatory environment, as the Chinese government has been flexing, cracking down on any segment or organizations deemed to have gotten – to use another we

  • Why Enterprise Products Partners Stock Jumped on Monday

    The latest developments in the oil and gas industry compelled investors to pay attention to the cheap oil stock.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rally As Stock Market Sell-Off Worsens; These 5 Tech Giants Tumbled

    Dow Jones futures were higher early Tuesday, as the stock market sell-off worsened. These five tech giants tumbled.

  • 10 Quality Stocks Ready to Bounce Back After September’s Selloff

    We looked at S&P 500 stocks that tumbled more than 10%, and screened for companies that have less debt, strong earnings outlooks, and high profits.

  • Hedge Funds Keep Buying ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)

    Hedge funds and large money managers usually invest with a focus on the long-term horizon and, therefore, short-lived dips or bumps on the charts usually don’t make them change their opinion towards a company. This time it may be different. The coronavirus pandemic destroyed the high correlations among major industries and asset classes. We are […]

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in October

    Don't worry about what the stock market does this month. Focus on the long term with these three stocks.

  • Palantir: Lack of New Government Contracts a Bearish Sign, Says Analyst

    There’s Good news on the horizon for Palantir (PLTR) investors. According to William Blair’s Kamil Mielczarek, the investment firm’s Dotted Line tracker shows the big data specialist has been awarded a $90 million/four-year contract to provide the Department of Veterans Affairs (the VA) with its Foundry software. The analyst thinks an announcement should be made this week. However, investors shouldn’t get too excited as that is about where the good news ends. While Mielczarek naturally calls thi

  • PepsiCo's stock gains after profit and revenue beat expectations, full-year outlook increased

    Shares of PepsiCo Inc. edged up 0.3% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the snack and beverage giant reported third-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations, while gross margins declined, and provided an upbeat full-year outlook. Net income rose to $2.22 billion, or $1.60 a share, from $2.29 billion, or $1.65 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, core earnings per share came in at $1.79, above the FactSet consensus of $1.73. Revenue grew 11.6% to $20.19 billion

  • 3 reasons why airline stocks are screaming buys: analyst

    The time to buy airline stock is now, argues Morgan Stanley.

  • Tesla Avoided the Chip Problems That Hit GM and Other Car Makers. Here’s How.

    Tesla is growing while auto production around the globe plummets. The EV pioneer is, apparently, beating other auto makers to chips. How come?

  • Hedge Funds Are Dumping Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (SRNE)

    Hedge Funds and other institutional investors have just completed filing their 13Fs with the Securities and Exchange Commission, revealing their equity portfolios as of the end of June. At Insider Monkey, we follow nearly 900 active hedge funds and notable investors and by analyzing their 13F filings, we can determine the stocks that they are […]

  • Hard to Believe, but Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) High Growth may be Just Beginning

    Today, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) released the Q3 vehicle production and distribution numbers, which is a great time to re-evaluate the fundamentals and see where the company is heading.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Buy These 3 New Stocks Before They Jump Over 60%, Say Analysts

    Stock markets have been rising steadily from their ‘corona trough’ in the spring of last year – that’s no secret, in fact, it’s been a huge boon for investors. Stocks have consistently shown the best returns, as central banks have been holding rates low. But there’s been an unintentional consequence of the stock boom, one that wasn’t foreseen but has given a boost to both companies and investors alike. The sustained gains in stocks has encouraged a surge in IPO activity. Companies are taking adv

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF deepens skid amid Monday’s tech-led stock-market slump

    Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF is sliding in Monday's technology-led selloff in U.S. stocks, with the exchange-traded fund falling deeper into the red this year.

  • Understanding Vanguard Mutual Funds vs. Vanguard ETFs

    Most Vanguard index mutual funds have a corresponding ETF. Here are the key differences between these alternatives.

  • Asian Tech Rout Worsens as China Index Closes Near Record Low

    (Bloomberg) -- The global selloff in technology stocks deepened in Asia on Tuesday amid investor fears of higher interest rates, with a benchmark tracking Chinese technology stocks in Hong Kong closing near a record low.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is