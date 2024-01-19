Fond du Lac Future 5 recipients: Here's who was honored for 2023

FOND DU LAC — Young professionals in Fond du Lac County take their careers by storm to enhance their community, and each year, several are recognized for their efforts.

Young Professionals of Fond du Lac, a program within Envision Greater Fond du Lac, recognized the 2023 recipients of the Future 5 awards at a banquet Jan. 18.

The annual awards are presented to five young professionals from the Fond du Lac area between the ages of 21 and 40 who are growing and excelling in their ﬁelds and can positively impact the community's growth, prosperity and quality of life well into the future.

The five recipients are also eligible for the Young Professional of the Year Award, which, in previous years, has been announced alongside the Future 5. This year, the award will be presented in April, alongside other Envision Greater Fond du Lac awards at its annual meeting in April.

Here are this year's Future 5 recipients.

The 2023 Young Professionals of Fond du Lac Future 5 award winners are Kim Bresser, Grace Bruins, Rhiannon Diederichs, Jim Misudek and Tyler Schulz.

Kim Bresser

Kim Bresser is the marketing project manager for Mercury Racing, for which she has earned industry awards for projects and campaigns, but she also demonstrates commitment to the community through volunteering.

Organizations and causes she gives her time to include Public Relations Society of America– Northeast Wisconsin Chapter; Moraine Park Technical College's Marketing & Social Media Management Advisory Committee; Central Wisconsin Christian School's Advancement Committee; Waupun Little League; Waupun Youth Soccer; CrossRoads Fellowship Church's Children’s Ministry; Brandon Tanagers 4H Club; Waupun Food Pantry; and Waupun Area Dairy Farmers' June Dairy Days Milk Giveaway.

Additionally, she is working with her husband as part of the agricultural community to take over his family's local dairy operation.

Grace Bruins

Horicon Bank Marketing Officer and Assistant Vice President Grace Bruins spent 2023 enhancing her career by helping to spearhead a podcast, launch a rebrand and introduce the bank organization to new markets throughout Wisconsin.

She's also a part of Wisconsin Bankers Association's Marketing Committee; REACH Waupun; Moraine Park Technical College's Marketing and Social Media Program Advisory Committee; Central Wisconsin Christian School's Advancement Committee; and Bergstrom Mahler Museum of Glass Crystal Ball's Planning Committee.

She hopes that while she puts her own talents to good use in the community, she can encourage those around her to use their talents to do the same.

Rhiannon Diederichs

First Weber Realtor Rhiannon Diederichs has found success in her nearly 10 years working in real estate, and is a part of Adopt-A-Family for Roberts Homes and Real Estate.

She is also involved in Bags for Bags Fundraiser, Sandi Paws Rescue, Community Outreach Day and Big Brothers Big Sisters. Additionally, she has served on Mahala’s Hope Board of Directors and Young Professionals of Fond du Lac committees, and is a Wisconsin Focus on Energy ambassador.

Diederichs also invites local high school students to job shadow her and learn about real estate in advocacy of her profession.

Jim Misudek

Jim Misudek is the general manager for the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders and advocates for the community through personal and professional engagement.

He works with the Society for American Baseball Research, Fond du Lac High School Baseball, University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Sport Management, Marian University Sport Management and Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Give Back Foundation. He is an ambassador for Envision Greater Fond du Lac, a member of the Advisory Park Board and sits on the community panel for Fond du Lac Police Department Lieutenant Promotions, while also being involved with Destination Lake Winnebago Region and Fond du Lac Noon Rotary.

He hopes to continue to leverage collaboration, information sharing and meaningful relationships to grow the Fond du Lac community.

Tyler S. Schulz

Tyler Schulz is owner of both Werner Harmsen Funeral Home and Werner Harmsen Furniture and Flooring in Waupun, and believes that being a community leader goes hand in hand with running a successful business.

He takes on several roles and initiatives to support and promote Waupun, including involvement in Waupun Lions Club, Downtown Promotions Committee, Waupun Gun Club, Wisconsin Funeral Directors Association, Waupun Community Fund, Church Health Services, Ducks Unlimited, Oakfield Conservation Club and the Business Improvement District.

He hopes to inspire others to put down roots in Waupun and create an even greater community in which to live.

Daphne Lemke is the Streetwise reporter for the Fond du Lac Reporter. Contact her at dlemke@gannett.com.

