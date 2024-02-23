Fond du Lac man looks for investors in his invention, SmartWell, that would transform groundwater pumps

Christian Timm

At the NEW Launch Alliance Pitch Event in December, Christian Timm of Fond du Lac presented a new tech device that could transform a groundwater pump.

Timm presented on behalf of himself and his business partners, Richard Griessel, president, and Alexander Griessel, co-founder. He shared the many advantages of turning a groundwater pump into a smart pump capable of tracking water usage, identifying water leaks, forecasting pump failure, and increasing the life of a well through proper water-level management.

Operating under the name SmartWell LLC, (www.smartwell-llc.com) Timm says that these capabilities are made possible through their innovative AI-powered SmartWell device.

The device is not Timm’s first business or invention. In 2004, after working for a staffing agency, he went out on his own and founded TAG, an executive search firm.

“As a staffing firm, it was a struggle for a number of years. It began to take off in 2008 when we landed a contract with a large company, a leader in semi-conductor technology at the heart of everything green,” he said. “Finding people with that expertise was challenging, but because of the excitement surrounding that company, the interest blossomed quickly.”

It wasn’t long before he needed to add staff, and by 2015, Timm had 50 employees. With that success, and the encouragement of one of his larger clients, he moved to California. He had planned to commute between Wisconsin and California, but that proved difficult.

He said, “It was difficult on my marriage and the business. I returned to Wisconsin in 2016 and thought I could just get the business going again, but it was more of a challenge than I anticipated.”

Things were looking up in mid-2018, and in 2020, he acquired his first multi-million-dollar client. Then, the pandemic hit and staffing took a hit with it.

“Staffing stopped," Timm said. I got some assistance from the government that helped us make it through that time. It also gave us the time to look at other ideas.”

Story continues

One of those ideas was the development of a UVC diode that would kill the COVID-19 virus.

“I put together a team and we basically designed a unit that would attach to your phone. You could use it to zap a door handle and you were good,” Timm said.

He entered the invention into a pitch contest and says he “failed miserably.” The lack of interest in the device presented a personal challenge and he took a month-long sabbatical, driving around the country and playing his saxophone.

When he returned, Timm was ready to try again. He started a group, Friday Think Tank, where he and other professionals met on Zoom to discuss ideas. One of those attending was Richard Griessel.

“Richard and I had known each other for 15 years; ever since I tried to recruit him," Timm said. "He was CEO of a major conductor company, and even though I never got the chance to place him, we got to be friends and I would staff his companies.”

Griessel had witnessed Timm’s abilities to put together a team and told him, “I have an idea that I think would work.”

That idea was the SmartWell device. The Governor’s Business Plan Contest was on the horizon so they decided to enter.

“Wouldn’t you know it, we ended up winning,” Timm said.

They knew they had something good, and when the National Science Foundation showed interest, they completed a 70-page application with a product development plan, man hours, steps from a technical perspective, equipment they needed to purchase, and details and information on potential markets and competition. That resulted in being awarded a grant.

“It was during this work that the staffing business was starting to pick up and it was becoming cumbersome to handle both,” Timm said. “I talked to Richard and said I was falling behind on the staffing. He got involved, and a few months later, he joined as partner in both companies.”

With that help and a division of duties, they are directing their efforts to growing TAG and finding an investor for SmartWell.

Timm said, “We are looking for a main investor that understands this is a technology that needs a fair amount of money to get out the door (an estimated $5 million). We need an investor who is prepared for the long ride.”

There has been interest; especially as they demonstrate the product. They have a working proof of concept, detailed project plan, and a utility patent (pending). There are two separate target markets — homeowners and groundwater professionals.

For homeowners, the features include leak detection and remote alert, the ability to ration water during extreme drought, groundwater conservation, an elimination of running a well dry, and an extension in the life of the well.

For groundwater professionals, there are the capabilities to measure the water table without opening the well, to do real-time analysis, and as a result, a reduction in labor costs.

“Imagine a groundwater pump that is 300 feet down a hole, submerged in 30 feet of water with power cables running up to the top of the well to a plug in. With our device you walk into that setup and go to the device where the wires come in and it takes about five minutes to disconnect those wires, attach ours and we have a signature of what is coming through the wires,” Timm said.

He and his partners are optimistic that they will successfully launch the invention.

“There are really wide-reaching impacts," Timm said. "The World Economic Forum says we are on the brink of a global water crisis. We don’t see it at the moment, but in other parts of the country and world, this could be huge. This could become a recognized product that is part of every smart home.

“We consider ourselves ‘Puss and Boots’ types of entrepreneurs,” he continued. “That story would have never begun if the young man hadn’t believed the cat. The takeaways — you are selling to an entity that is ready for you. You are selling to a market who is ready for it. You are casting a vision, and through that, reality begins.”

Tina Dettman-Bielefeldt is co-owner of DB Commercial Real Estate in Green Bay and past district director for SCORE, Wisconsin.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: SmartWell inventor seeks investor to transform groundwater pumps